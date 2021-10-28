Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Back Over 2,000 Mark

Summary:

2,152 new cases;

1 new death; 11 total added to the system

8,459 total deaths;

887 hospitalized patients, 281 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,152 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,820 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 4,847 new confirmed cases, with an average of 4,136 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, but 11 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,459. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 270 new confirmed cases reported and have been 137,326 total cases in the county since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 270 cases per day. 2 of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, putting the death toll at 1,559 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.