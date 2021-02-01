Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Dip Below 1,000, Only One Death

Summary:

750 new cases;

18,278 active cases;

1 new death;

5,897 total deaths;

686 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 750 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the second-lowest number since September 2020. The state has averaged 1,321 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 1 new death, while the seven-day average of deaths fell to 28, bringing the total death toll to 5,897.

Over the weekend, there were 2,500 new cases and 36 new deaths; 33 deaths occurred on Saturday, 1 on Sunday.

There are 18,278 active cases (3.4%) out of 545,165 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.5% of all cases (518,801 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 686 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 146 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 132 new cases have brought the total cases to 95,078. The 7-day average in the county is 219. Milwaukee County reported no new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,136 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (446), Racine (299), Kenosha (271), Dane (251), Brown (197), Outagamie (181), Marathon (169), Winnebago (169), Dodge (147), Rock (144), Washington (123), Walworth (118), Sheboygan (114), Waupaca (107), Eau Claire (98), Fond du Lac (84), Grant (79), Chippewa (79), La Crosse (73), Ozaukee (72), Jefferson (71) and Barron (71.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1510 | 11

Ashland

1148 | 16

Barron

5134 | 71

Bayfield

1036 | 18

Brown

29328 | 197

Buffalo

1270 | 7

Burnett

1107 | 23

Calumet

5259 | 39

Chippewa

6833 | 80

Clark

3103 | 56

Columbia

4847 | 44

Crawford

1639 | 16

Dane

38020 | 251

Dodge

11164 | 147

Door

2354 | 18

Douglas

3563 | 18

Dunn

4067 | 26

Eau Claire

10583 | 98

Florence

426 | 12

Fond du Lac

11544 | 84

Forest

911 | 22

Grant

4512 | 79

Green

2737 | 13

Green Lake

1491 | 15

Iowa

1799 | 9

Iron

476 | 19

Jackson

2548 | 22

Jefferson

7587 | 71

Juneau

2886 | 17

Kenosha

14255 | 271

Kewaunee

2352 | 26

La Crosse

11753 | 73

Lafayette

1377 | 7

Langlade

1891 | 31

Lincoln

2807 | 55

Manitowoc

6951 | 60

Marathon

13313 | 169

Marinette

3904 | 60

Marquette

1270 | 21

Menominee

783 | 11

Milwaukee

95078 | 1136

Monroe

4094 | 30

Oconto

4160 | 47

Oneida

3207 | 57

Outagamie

18440 | 181

Ozaukee

7349 | 72

Pepin

777 | 7

Pierce

3326 | 33

Polk

3605 | 42

Portage

6165 | 59

Price

1105 | 7

Racine

19835 | 299

Richland

1230 | 13

Rock

13793 | 144

Rusk

1228 | 15

Sauk

5089 | 36

Sawyer

1417 | 17

Shawano

4507 | 69

Sheboygan

12463 | 114

St. Croix

6140 | 41

Taylor

1758 | 20

Trempealeau

3279 | 36

Vernon

1738 | 34

Vilas

1964 | 32

Walworth

8590 | 118

Washburn

1235 | 18

Washington

13286 | 123

Waukesha

39121 | 446

Waupaca

4626 | 107

Waushara

2044 | 25

Winnebago

16552 | 169

Wood

6426 | 67