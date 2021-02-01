Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Dip Below 1,000, Only One Death

Summary:
- 750 new cases;
- 18,278 active cases;
- 1 new death;
- 5,897 total deaths;
- 686 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 750 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, the second-lowest number since September 2020. The state has averaged 1,321 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 1 new death, while the seven-day average of deaths fell to 28, bringing the total death toll to 5,897.
Over the weekend, there were 2,500 new cases and 36 new deaths; 33 deaths occurred on Saturday, 1 on Sunday.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
There are 18,278 active cases (3.4%) out of 545,165 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 95.5% of all cases (518,801 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 686 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 146 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 132 new cases have brought the total cases to 95,078. The 7-day average in the county is 219. Milwaukee County reported no new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 1,136 deaths. Other counties with more than 70 deaths are Waukesha (446), Racine (299), Kenosha (271), Dane (251), Brown (197), Outagamie (181), Marathon (169), Winnebago (169), Dodge (147), Rock (144), Washington (123), Walworth (118), Sheboygan (114), Waupaca (107), Eau Claire (98), Fond du Lac (84), Grant (79), Chippewa (79), La Crosse (73), Ozaukee (72), Jefferson (71) and Barron (71.
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,275 tests daily spread across 137 labs. An additional 16 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1510 | 11
Ashland
1148 | 16
Barron
5134 | 71
Bayfield
1036 | 18
Brown
29328 | 197
Buffalo
1270 | 7
Burnett
1107 | 23
Calumet
5259 | 39
Chippewa
6833 | 80
Clark
3103 | 56
Columbia
4847 | 44
Crawford
1639 | 16
Dane
38020 | 251
Dodge
11164 | 147
Door
2354 | 18
Douglas
3563 | 18
Dunn
4067 | 26
Eau Claire
10583 | 98
Florence
426 | 12
Fond du Lac
11544 | 84
Forest
911 | 22
Grant
4512 | 79
Green
2737 | 13
Green Lake
1491 | 15
Iowa
1799 | 9
Iron
476 | 19
Jackson
2548 | 22
Jefferson
7587 | 71
Juneau
2886 | 17
Kenosha
14255 | 271
Kewaunee
2352 | 26
La Crosse
11753 | 73
Lafayette
1377 | 7
Langlade
1891 | 31
Lincoln
2807 | 55
Manitowoc
6951 | 60
Marathon
13313 | 169
Marinette
3904 | 60
Marquette
1270 | 21
Menominee
783 | 11
Milwaukee
95078 | 1136
Monroe
4094 | 30
Oconto
4160 | 47
Oneida
3207 | 57
Outagamie
18440 | 181
Ozaukee
7349 | 72
Pepin
777 | 7
Pierce
3326 | 33
Polk
3605 | 42
Portage
6165 | 59
Price
1105 | 7
Racine
19835 | 299
Richland
1230 | 13
Rock
13793 | 144
Rusk
1228 | 15
Sauk
5089 | 36
Sawyer
1417 | 17
Shawano
4507 | 69
Sheboygan
12463 | 114
St. Croix
6140 | 41
Taylor
1758 | 20
Trempealeau
3279 | 36
Vernon
1738 | 34
Vilas
1964 | 32
Walworth
8590 | 118
Washburn
1235 | 18
Washington
13286 | 123
Waukesha
39121 | 446
Waupaca
4626 | 107
Waushara
2044 | 25
Winnebago
16552 | 169
Wood
6426 | 67