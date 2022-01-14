Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: New Cases Surges to 19,783 Friday

Summary:

19,783 new cases;

3 new deaths; 29 added to the system

10,486 total deaths;

2,255 hospitalized patients, 485 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 19,783 new COVID-19 cases, setting another single-day record for new cases. The state has averaged 10,985 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,249 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,283 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 3 new deaths, but 29 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,486. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 3,508 new confirmed cases reported and have been 227,463 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 1,998 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,863 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.