Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 7,048 New Cases, 62 Deaths

Summary:

The state health department has reported more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases in three of the last five days, bringing the average number of new cases per day up to 5,984.

DHS also reported 62 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,457. A total of 301 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 43 per day.

Pepin County reported its first death today. With that death, every one of the state's 72 counties has at least one death.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported today that 2,102 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 441 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently eleven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The current surge of cases that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths continues to be extremely taxing on the state's health care system. Some regions of the state have less than 10% of beds available.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for DHS, said in a briefing with Wisconsin Health News that the state is nearing a tipping point when hospitalizations caused by the virus will overwhelm the state's hospitals.

There are currently 64,067 active cases and the total death toll is 2,457.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (219,304 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 900 new cases per day in the last week.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 632. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (154), Racine (128), Brown (117), Kenosha (100), Outagamie (90), Winnebago (85), Marathon (87), Dane (56), Waupaca (63), Rock (57), Washington (53), Walworth (40), Grant (50), Dodge (49), Shawano (39), Sheboygan (41), Eau Claire (35) and Chippewa (33).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. two new death was reported in the last day. Twenty-nine deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,179 tests daily spread across 128 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 761 Ashland 440 Barron 2,053 Bayfield 439 Brown 18,826 Buffalo 488 Burnett 450 Calumet 3,325 Chippewa 3,086 Clark 1,439 Columbia 2,477 Crawford 566 Dane 19,956 Dodge 6,006 Door 1,266 Douglas 1,144 Dunn 1,735 Eau Claire 5,292 Florence 266 Fond du Lac 6,565 Forest 613 Grant 2,620 Green 1,264 Green Lake 977 Iowa 852 Iron 281 Jackson 972 Jefferson 3,830 Juneau 1,386 Kenosha 6,922 Kewaunee 1,343 La Crosse 5,833 Lafayette 783 Langlade 1,276 Lincoln 1,366 Manitowoc 3,777 Marathon 7,323 Marinette 2,284 Marquette 866 Menominee 434 Milwaukee 52,089 Monroe 1,675 Oconto 2,641 Oneida 1,684 Outagamie 11,490 Ozaukee 3,403 Pepin 289 Pierce 1,231 Polk 1,142 Portage 3,675 Price 519 Racine 10,381 Richland 650 Rock 6,960 Rusk 453 Sauk 2,642 Sawyer 555 Shawano 3,085 Sheboygan 6,622 St. Croix 2,943 Taylor 748 Trempealeau 1,514 Vernon 736 Vilas 882 Walworth 4,410 Washburn 367 Washington 6,330 Waukesha 16,953 Waupaca 3,117 Waushara 1,520 Winnebago 10,887 Wood 2,716 Total 285,891

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 5 Barron 14 Bayfield 3 Brown 117 Buffalo 3 Burnett 7 Calumet 18 Chippewa 33 Clark 23 Columbia 9 Crawford 3 Dane 56 Dodge 49 Door 10 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 35 Florence 10 Fond du Lac 29 Forest 11 Grant 50 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 4 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 28 Juneau 6 Kenosha 100 Kewaunee 12 La Crosse 27 Lafayette 2 Langlade 19 Lincoln 14 Manitowoc 21 Marathon 87 Marinette 20 Marquette 7 Menominee 2 Milwaukee 632 Monroe 8 Oconto 20 Oneida 19 Outagamie 90 Ozaukee 28 Pepin 1 Pierce 7 Polk 4 Portage 28 Price 3 Racine 128 Richland 10 Rock 57 Rusk 5 Sauk 10 Sawyer 5 Shawano 39 Sheboygan 41 St. Croix 16 Taylor 10 Trempealeau 7 Vernon 4 Vilas 8 Walworth 40 Washburn 2 Washington 53 Waukesha 154 Waupaca 63 Waushara 6 Winnebago 85 Wood 16 Total 2,457

You can read past daily updates here.