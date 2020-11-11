Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 7,048 New Cases, 62 Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • The state health department has reported more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases in three of the last five days, bringing the average number of new cases per day up to 5,984.
  • DHS also reported 62 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,457. A total of 301 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 43 per day.
  • Pepin County reported its first death today. With that death,  every one of the state's 72 counties has at least one death.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported today that 2,102 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 441 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently eleven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported more than 7,000 COVID-19 cases in three of the last five days, bringing the average number of new cases per day up to 5,984.

The current surge of cases that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths continues to be extremely taxing on the state's health care system. Some regions of the state have less than 10% of beds available.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for DHS, said in a briefing with Wisconsin Health News that the state is nearing a tipping point when hospitalizations caused by the virus will overwhelm the state's hospitals.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported today that 2,102 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 441 of them are in intensive care.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 64,067 active cases and the total death toll is 2,457.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (219,304 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 900 new cases per day in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 62 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,457. A total of 301 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 43 per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 632. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (154), Racine (128), Brown (117), Kenosha (100), Outagamie (90), Winnebago (85), Marathon (87), Dane (56), Waupaca (63), Rock (57), Washington (53), Walworth (40), Grant (50), Dodge (49), Shawano (39), Sheboygan (41), Eau Claire (35) and Chippewa (33).

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. two new death was reported in the last day. Twenty-nine deaths have occurred in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,179 tests daily spread across 128 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 761
Ashland 440
Barron 2,053
Bayfield 439
Brown 18,826
Buffalo 488
Burnett 450
Calumet 3,325
Chippewa 3,086
Clark 1,439
Columbia 2,477
Crawford 566
Dane 19,956
Dodge 6,006
Door 1,266
Douglas 1,144
Dunn 1,735
Eau Claire 5,292
Florence 266
Fond du Lac 6,565
Forest 613
Grant 2,620
Green 1,264
Green Lake 977
Iowa 852
Iron 281
Jackson 972
Jefferson 3,830
Juneau 1,386
Kenosha 6,922
Kewaunee 1,343
La Crosse 5,833
Lafayette 783
Langlade 1,276
Lincoln 1,366
Manitowoc 3,777
Marathon 7,323
Marinette 2,284
Marquette 866
Menominee 434
Milwaukee 52,089
Monroe 1,675
Oconto 2,641
Oneida 1,684
Outagamie 11,490
Ozaukee 3,403
Pepin 289
Pierce 1,231
Polk 1,142
Portage 3,675
Price 519
Racine 10,381
Richland 650
Rock 6,960
Rusk 453
Sauk 2,642
Sawyer 555
Shawano 3,085
Sheboygan 6,622
St. Croix 2,943
Taylor 748
Trempealeau 1,514
Vernon 736
Vilas 882
Walworth 4,410
Washburn 367
Washington 6,330
Waukesha 16,953
Waupaca 3,117
Waushara 1,520
Winnebago 10,887
Wood 2,716
Total 285,891

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 5
Barron 14
Bayfield 3
Brown 117
Buffalo 3
Burnett 7
Calumet 18
Chippewa 33
Clark 23
Columbia 9
Crawford 3
Dane 56
Dodge 49
Door 10
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 35
Florence 10
Fond du Lac 29
Forest 11
Grant 50
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 4
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 28
Juneau 6
Kenosha 100
Kewaunee 12
La Crosse 27
Lafayette 2
Langlade 19
Lincoln 14
Manitowoc 21
Marathon 87
Marinette 20
Marquette 7
Menominee 2
Milwaukee 632
Monroe 8
Oconto 20
Oneida 19
Outagamie 90
Ozaukee 28
Pepin 1
Pierce 7
Polk 4
Portage 28
Price 3
Racine 128
Richland 10
Rock 57
Rusk 5
Sauk 10
Sawyer 5
Shawano 39
Sheboygan 41
St. Croix 16
Taylor 10
Trempealeau 7
Vernon 4
Vilas 8
Walworth 40
Washburn 2
Washington 53
Waukesha 154
Waupaca 63
Waushara 6
Winnebago 85
Wood 16
Total 2,457

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE