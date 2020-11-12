Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has 7,497 New Cases, 58 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

7,497 new cases today in Wisconsin. The state has averaged 6,209 new cases per day in the last week.

66,873 cases are currently active out of 293,388 total cases since the pandemic began (23%).

62 new deaths brings the total death toll to 2,515. 321 people have died in the last week.

There are 2,077 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 424 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 14 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

As hospitalizations continue to rise as a result of the current surge in cases across Wisconsin, health officials are concerned about staff and the space available at hospitals across the state.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said during a Thursday afternoon press briefing, “I believe we are getting to the point where hospitals are strained and likely to run out of staff before they run out of physical space.”

Whether a hospital is running out of staff or beds, that facility then has to divert patients to other hospitals. Dr. Westergaard said there are hospitals in the state with no ICU beds as of today.

Dr. Westergaard added that given the circumstances, there may be cases where people seeking emergency medical services may not be able to get it in time.

DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the state is currently sitting with about 8% of ICU beds available.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday that 2,077 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 424 of them are in intensive care. Both of these marks are down slightly from yesterday.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Hospital Association

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 7,497 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the average number of new cases per day in the last week up to 6,209.

There are currently 66,873 active cases and the total death toll is 2,515.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (223,937 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged 900 new cases per day in the last week.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department is seeking to modify the penalty for businesses that violate the city's health orders. A measure was unanimously approved by the city's Public Safety and Health Committee to increase the penalty from $500 to between $500 and $5,000 with a maximum accumulated fine for a single action up to $20,000.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Each day the violation occurs counts as a separate offense.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 58 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,515. A total of 321 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 45 per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 632. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (157), Racine (128), Brown (118), Kenosha (102), Marathon (91), Outagamie (90), Winnebago (90), Waupaca (64), Rock (58), Dane (57), Washington (54), Dodge (51), Grant (50), Sheboygan (41), Shawano (40), Walworth (40), Chippewa (35), Eau Claire (34), Fond du Lac (31) and Portage (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new death was reported in the last day. Thirty deaths have occurred in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,194 tests daily spread across 129 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 785 Ashland 458 Barron 2,128 Bayfield 467 Brown 19,166 Buffalo 507 Burnett 473 Calumet 3,383 Chippewa 3,223 Clark 1,488 Columbia 2,527 Crawford 590 Dane 20,590 Dodge 6,163 Door 1,288 Douglas 1,176 Dunn 1,768 Eau Claire 5,475 Florence 264 Fond du Lac 6,695 Forest 619 Grant 2,699 Green 1,302 Green Lake 992 Iowa 892 Iron 282 Jackson 1,027 Jefferson 3,947 Juneau 1,405 Kenosha 7,140 Kewaunee 1,364 La Crosse 6,018 Lafayette 824 Langlade 1,307 Lincoln 1,392 Manitowoc 3,864 Marathon 7,534 Marinette 2,358 Marquette 881 Menominee 437 Milwaukee 53,129 Monroe 1,752 Oconto 2,666 Oneida 1,698 Outagamie 11,659 Ozaukee 3,513 Pepin 300 Pierce 1,278 Polk 1,293 Portage 3,738 Price 532 Racine 10,658 Richland 662 Rock 7,114 Rusk 499 Sauk 2,753 Sawyer 575 Shawano 3,146 Sheboygan 6,850 St. Croix 3,031 Taylor 765 Trempealeau 1,574 Vernon 762 Vilas 898 Walworth 4,522 Washburn 382 Washington 6,431 Waukesha 17,509 Waupaca 3,168 Waushara 1,541 Winnebago 11,284 Wood 2,808 Total 293,388

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 5 Barron 28 Bayfield 3 Brown 118 Buffalo 3 Burnett 7 Calumet 20 Chippewa 35 Clark 23 Columbia 9 Crawford 4 Dane 57 Dodge 51 Door 10 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 34 Florence 10 Fond du Lac 31 Forest 11 Grant 50 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 4 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 29 Juneau 6 Kenosha 102 Kewaunee 12 La Crosse 28 Lafayette 2 Langlade 19 Lincoln 13 Manitowoc 27 Marathon 91 Marinette 20 Marquette 7 Menominee 2 Milwaukee 636 Monroe 8 Oconto 20 Oneida 19 Outagamie 91 Ozaukee 29 Pepin 1 Pierce 7 Polk 4 Portage 30 Price 3 Racine 128 Richland 10 Rock 58 Rusk 5 Sauk 10 Sawyer 5 Shawano 40 Sheboygan 41 St. Croix 16 Taylor 10 Trempealeau 7 Vernon 4 Vilas 9 Walworth 40 Washburn 2 Washington 54 Waukesha 157 Waupaca 64 Waushara 6 Winnebago 90 Wood 16 Total 2,515

You can read past daily updates here.