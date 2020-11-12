Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has 7,497 New Cases, 58 Deaths

Summary:

  • 7,497 new cases today in Wisconsin. The state has averaged 6,209 new cases per day in the last week.
  • 66,873 cases are currently active out of 293,388 total cases since the pandemic began (23%).
  • 62 new deaths brings the total death toll to 2,515. 321 people have died in the last week.
  • There are 2,077 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 424 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently 14 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

As hospitalizations continue to rise as a result of the current surge in cases across Wisconsin, health officials are concerned about staff and the space available at hospitals across the state.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said during a Thursday afternoon press briefing, “I believe we are getting to the point where hospitals are strained and likely to run out of staff before they run out of physical space.”

Whether a hospital is running out of staff or beds, that facility then has to divert patients to other hospitals. Dr. Westergaard said there are hospitals in the state with no ICU beds as of today.

Dr. Westergaard added that given the circumstances, there may be cases where people seeking emergency medical services may not be able to get it in time.

DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said the state is currently sitting with about 8% of ICU beds available.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday that 2,077 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 424 of them are in intensive care. Both of these marks are down slightly from yesterday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 7,497 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the average number of new cases per day in the last week up to 6,209.

There are currently 66,873 active cases and the total death toll is 2,515.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (223,937 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged 900 new cases per day in the last week.

The City of Milwaukee Health Department is seeking to modify the penalty for businesses that violate the city's health orders. A measure was unanimously approved by the city's Public Safety and Health Committee to increase the penalty from $500 to between $500 and $5,000 with a maximum accumulated fine for a single action up to $20,000.

Each day the violation occurs counts as a separate offense.

DHS reported 58 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,515. A total of 321 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 45 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 632. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (157), Racine (128), Brown (118), Kenosha (102), Marathon (91), Outagamie (90), Winnebago (90), Waupaca (64), Rock (58), Dane (57), Washington (54), Dodge (51), Grant (50), Sheboygan (41), Shawano (40), Walworth (40), Chippewa (35), Eau Claire (34), Fond du Lac (31) and Portage (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new death was reported in the last day. Thirty deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,194 tests daily spread across 129 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 785
Ashland 458
Barron 2,128
Bayfield 467
Brown 19,166
Buffalo 507
Burnett 473
Calumet 3,383
Chippewa 3,223
Clark 1,488
Columbia 2,527
Crawford 590
Dane 20,590
Dodge 6,163
Door 1,288
Douglas 1,176
Dunn 1,768
Eau Claire 5,475
Florence 264
Fond du Lac 6,695
Forest 619
Grant 2,699
Green 1,302
Green Lake 992
Iowa 892
Iron 282
Jackson 1,027
Jefferson 3,947
Juneau 1,405
Kenosha 7,140
Kewaunee 1,364
La Crosse 6,018
Lafayette 824
Langlade 1,307
Lincoln 1,392
Manitowoc 3,864
Marathon 7,534
Marinette 2,358
Marquette 881
Menominee 437
Milwaukee 53,129
Monroe 1,752
Oconto 2,666
Oneida 1,698
Outagamie 11,659
Ozaukee 3,513
Pepin 300
Pierce 1,278
Polk 1,293
Portage 3,738
Price 532
Racine 10,658
Richland 662
Rock 7,114
Rusk 499
Sauk 2,753
Sawyer 575
Shawano 3,146
Sheboygan 6,850
St. Croix 3,031
Taylor 765
Trempealeau 1,574
Vernon 762
Vilas 898
Walworth 4,522
Washburn 382
Washington 6,431
Waukesha 17,509
Waupaca 3,168
Waushara 1,541
Winnebago 11,284
Wood 2,808
Total 293,388

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 5
Barron 28
Bayfield 3
Brown 118
Buffalo 3
Burnett 7
Calumet 20
Chippewa 35
Clark 23
Columbia 9
Crawford 4
Dane 57
Dodge 51
Door 10
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 34
Florence 10
Fond du Lac 31
Forest 11
Grant 50
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 4
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 29
Juneau 6
Kenosha 102
Kewaunee 12
La Crosse 28
Lafayette 2
Langlade 19
Lincoln 13
Manitowoc 27
Marathon 91
Marinette 20
Marquette 7
Menominee 2
Milwaukee 636
Monroe 8
Oconto 20
Oneida 19
Outagamie 91
Ozaukee 29
Pepin 1
Pierce 7
Polk 4
Portage 30
Price 3
Racine 128
Richland 10
Rock 58
Rusk 5
Sauk 10
Sawyer 5
Shawano 40
Sheboygan 41
St. Croix 16
Taylor 10
Trempealeau 7
Vernon 4
Vilas 9
Walworth 40
Washburn 2
Washington 54
Waukesha 157
Waupaca 64
Waushara 6
Winnebago 90
Wood 16
Total 2,515

You can read past daily updates here.

