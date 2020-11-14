Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5,146 New Cases; 52 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

5,146 new cases today in Wisconsin. The state has averaged 6,169 new cases per day in the last week.

68,453 cases are currently active out of 306,311 total cases since the pandemic began (22%).

52 new deaths brings the total death toll to 2,625. 324 people have died in the last week.

There are 2,034 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 435 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 20 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Saturday an additional 5,146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The state has averaged 6,169 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 68,453 active cases (22%) out of 306,311 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 52 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,625.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (235,170 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday that 2,034 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 435 of them are in intensive care.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged close to 900 new cases per day in the last week.

A total of 324 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 46 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 643. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (163), Racine (140), Brown (121), Kenosha (107), Marathon (96), Outagamie (100), Winnebago (91), Waupaca (66), Rock (59), Dane (61), Washington (57), Dodge (53), Grant (51), Sheboygan (43), Shawano (41), Walworth (43), Chippewa (36), Eau Claire (40), Fond du Lac (34), Portage (30), Barron (30), Jefferson (30) and La Crosse (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new death was reported in the last day. Twenty-four deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,194 tests daily spread across 129 labs. An additional 19 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 826 Ashland 488 Barron 2,397 Bayfield 505 Brown 19,760 Buffalo 551 Burnett 526 Calumet 3,502 Chippewa 3,438 Clark 1,633 Columbia 2,605 Crawford 641 Dane 21,348 Dodge 6,509 Door 1,355 Douglas 1,289 Dunn 1,879 Eau Claire 5,626 Florence 270 Fond du Lac 6,989 Forest 638 Grant 2,854 Green 1,334 Green Lake 1,036 Iowa 948 Iron 295 Jackson 1,176 Jefferson 4,108 Juneau 1,540 Kenosha 7,306 Kewaunee 1,405 La Crosse 6,226 Lafayette 872 Langlade 1,335 Lincoln 1,495 Manitowoc 3,952 Marathon 7,811 Marinette 2,452 Marquette 897 Menominee 484 Milwaukee 54,872 Monroe 1,835 Oconto 2,749 Oneida 1,834 Outagamie 12,006 Ozaukee 3,713 Pepin 326 Pierce 1,415 Polk 1,405 Portage 3,885 Price 549 Racine 11,202 Richland 694 Rock 7,401 Rusk 531 Sauk 2,849 Sawyer 616 Shawano 3,248 Sheboygan 7,152 St. Croix 3,226 Taylor 827 Trempealeau 1,688 Vernon 796 Vilas 936 Walworth 4,756 Washburn 432 Washington 6,827 Waukesha 18,658 Waupaca 3,236 Waushara 1,578 Winnebago 11,686 Wood 3,082 Total 306,311

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 5 Barron 30 Bayfield 3 Brown 121 Buffalo 3 Burnett 7 Calumet 21 Chippewa 36 Clark 24 Columbia 10 Crawford 4 Dane 61 Dodge 53 Door 10 Douglas 1 Dunn 2 Eau Claire 40 Florence 11 Fond du Lac 34 Forest 12 Grant 51 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 4 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 30 Juneau 6 Kenosha 107 Kewaunee 13 La Crosse 30 Lafayette 2 Langlade 21 Lincoln 16 Manitowoc 29 Marathon 96 Marinette 22 Marquette 7 Menominee 2 Milwaukee 643 Monroe 11 Oconto 21 Oneida 21 Outagamie 100 Ozaukee 29 Pepin 1 Pierce 9 Polk 4 Portage 30 Price 3 Racine 140 Richland 10 Rock 59 Rusk 5 Sauk 10 Sawyer 5 Shawano 41 Sheboygan 43 St. Croix 18 Taylor 10 Trempealeau 7 Vernon 5 Vilas 9 Walworth 43 Washburn 2 Washington 57 Waukesha 163 Waupaca 66 Waushara 6 Winnebago 91 Wood 17 Total 2,625

