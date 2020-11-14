Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 5,146 New Cases; 52 Deaths

Summary:

  • 5,146 new cases today in Wisconsin. The state has averaged 6,169 new cases per day in the last week.
  • 68,453 cases are currently active out of 306,311 total cases since the pandemic began (22%).
  • 52 new deaths brings the total death toll to 2,625. 324 people have died in the last week.
  • There are 2,034 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 435 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently 20 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Saturday an additional 5,146 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The state has averaged 6,169 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 68,453 active cases (22%) out of 306,311 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 52 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,625.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (235,170 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday that 2,034 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 435 of them are in intensive care.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged close to 900 new cases per day in the last week.

A total of 324 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 46 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 643. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (163), Racine (140), Brown (121), Kenosha (107), Marathon (96), Outagamie (100), Winnebago (91), Waupaca (66), Rock (59), Dane (61), Washington (57), Dodge (53), Grant (51), Sheboygan (43), Shawano (41), Walworth (43), Chippewa (36), Eau Claire (40), Fond du Lac (34), Portage (30), Barron (30), Jefferson (30) and La Crosse (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new death was reported in the last day. Twenty-four deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,194 tests daily spread across 129 labs. An additional 19 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 826
Ashland 488
Barron 2,397
Bayfield 505
Brown 19,760
Buffalo 551
Burnett 526
Calumet 3,502
Chippewa 3,438
Clark 1,633
Columbia 2,605
Crawford 641
Dane 21,348
Dodge 6,509
Door 1,355
Douglas 1,289
Dunn 1,879
Eau Claire 5,626
Florence 270
Fond du Lac 6,989
Forest 638
Grant 2,854
Green 1,334
Green Lake 1,036
Iowa 948
Iron 295
Jackson 1,176
Jefferson 4,108
Juneau 1,540
Kenosha 7,306
Kewaunee 1,405
La Crosse 6,226
Lafayette 872
Langlade 1,335
Lincoln 1,495
Manitowoc 3,952
Marathon 7,811
Marinette 2,452
Marquette 897
Menominee 484
Milwaukee 54,872
Monroe 1,835
Oconto 2,749
Oneida 1,834
Outagamie 12,006
Ozaukee 3,713
Pepin 326
Pierce 1,415
Polk 1,405
Portage 3,885
Price 549
Racine 11,202
Richland 694
Rock 7,401
Rusk 531
Sauk 2,849
Sawyer 616
Shawano 3,248
Sheboygan 7,152
St. Croix 3,226
Taylor 827
Trempealeau 1,688
Vernon 796
Vilas 936
Walworth 4,756
Washburn 432
Washington 6,827
Waukesha 18,658
Waupaca 3,236
Waushara 1,578
Winnebago 11,686
Wood 3,082
Total 306,311

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 5
Barron 30
Bayfield 3
Brown 121
Buffalo 3
Burnett 7
Calumet 21
Chippewa 36
Clark 24
Columbia 10
Crawford 4
Dane 61
Dodge 53
Door 10
Douglas 1
Dunn 2
Eau Claire 40
Florence 11
Fond du Lac 34
Forest 12
Grant 51
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 4
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 30
Juneau 6
Kenosha 107
Kewaunee 13
La Crosse 30
Lafayette 2
Langlade 21
Lincoln 16
Manitowoc 29
Marathon 96
Marinette 22
Marquette 7
Menominee 2
Milwaukee 643
Monroe 11
Oconto 21
Oneida 21
Outagamie 100
Ozaukee 29
Pepin 1
Pierce 9
Polk 4
Portage 30
Price 3
Racine 140
Richland 10
Rock 59
Rusk 5
Sauk 10
Sawyer 5
Shawano 41
Sheboygan 43
St. Croix 18
Taylor 10
Trempealeau 7
Vernon 5
Vilas 9
Walworth 43
Washburn 2
Washington 57
Waukesha 163
Waupaca 66
Waushara 6
Winnebago 91
Wood 17
Total 2,625

You can read past daily updates here.

