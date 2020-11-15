Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,096 People Currently Hospitalized with 445 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

6,058 new cases today in Wisconsin. The state has averaged 6,423 new cases per day in the last week.

69,594 cases are currently active out of 312,369 total cases since the pandemic began (22% are active).

12 new deaths brings the total death toll to 2,637. 325 people have died in the last week.

There are 2,096 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 445 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 18 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,058 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The state has averaged 6,423 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 69,594 active cases (22%) out of 312,369 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 12 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,637.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (240,075 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday that 2,096 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 445 of them are in intensive care.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Hospital Association

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged close to 950 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

A total of 325 people have died across the state from COVID-19 in the last week or an average of more than 46 per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 643. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (163), Racine (140), Brown (121), Kenosha (108), Marathon (96), Outagamie (100), Winnebago (91), Waupaca (67), Rock (60), Dane (61), Washington (58), Dodge (53), Grant (52), Sheboygan (43), Shawano (41), Walworth (43), Chippewa (38), Eau Claire (40), Fond du Lac (34), Portage (30), Barron (30), Jefferson (30) and La Crosse (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,194 tests daily spread across 129 labs. An additional 19 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 844 Ashland 501 Barron 2,641 Bayfield 526 Brown 19,843 Buffalo 569 Burnett 544 Calumet 3,538 Chippewa 3,511 Clark 1,679 Columbia 2,714 Crawford 667 Dane 21,720 Dodge 6,662 Door 1,385 Douglas 1,315 Dunn 1,983 Eau Claire 5,865 Florence 271 Fond du Lac 7,010 Forest 642 Grant 2,910 Green 1,390 Green Lake 1,048 Iowa 965 Iron 299 Jackson 1,228 Jefferson 4,241 Juneau 1,558 Kenosha 7,413 Kewaunee 1,435 La Crosse 6,285 Lafayette 913 Langlade 1,365 Lincoln 1,531 Manitowoc 4,042 Marathon 8,069 Marinette 2,496 Marquette 925 Menominee 497 Milwaukee 55,918 Monroe 1,920 Oconto 2,784 Oneida 1,876 Outagamie 12,117 Ozaukee 3,813 Pepin 360 Pierce 1,480 Polk 1,501 Portage 3,991 Price 577 Racine 11,295 Richland 714 Rock 7,707 Rusk 592 Sauk 2,919 Sawyer 647 Shawano 3,327 Sheboygan 7,222 St. Croix 3,341 Taylor 852 Trempealeau 1,692 Vernon 824 Vilas 965 Walworth 4,793 Washburn 452 Washington 7,023 Waukesha 18,808 Waupaca 3,332 Waushara 1,5794 Winnebago 11,781 Wood 3,112 Total 312,369

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 6 Barron 30 Bayfield 6 Brown 121 Buffalo 3 Burnett 7 Calumet 21 Chippewa 38 Clark 24 Columbia 10 Crawford 4 Dane 61 Dodge 53 Door 10 Douglas 1 Dunn 3 Eau Claire 40 Florence 11 Fond du Lac 34 Forest 12 Grant 52 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 4 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 30 Juneau 6 Kenosha 108 Kewaunee 13 La Crosse 30 Lafayette 2 Langlade 21 Lincoln 15 Manitowoc 29 Marathon 96 Marinette 22 Marquette 7 Menominee 2 Milwaukee 643 Monroe 11 Oconto 21 Oneida 22 Outagamie 100 Ozaukee 29 Pepin 1 Pierce 9 Polk 4 Portage 30 Price 3 Racine 140 Richland 10 Rock 60 Rusk 5 Sauk 10 Sawyer 5 Shawano 41 Sheboygan 43 St. Croix 18 Taylor 10 Trempealeau 7 Vernon 5 Vilas 9 Walworth 43 Washburn 2 Washington 58 Waukesha 163 Waupaca 67 Waushara 6 Winnebago 91 Wood 17 Total 2,637

You can read past daily updates here.