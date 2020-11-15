Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,096 People Currently Hospitalized with 445 in ICU

Summary:

  • 6,058 new cases today in Wisconsin. The state has averaged 6,423 new cases per day in the last week.
  • 69,594 cases are currently active out of 312,369 total cases since the pandemic began (22% are active).
  • 12 new deaths brings the total death toll to 2,637. 325 people have died in the last week.
  • There are 2,096 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 445 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently 18 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 6,058 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The state has averaged 6,423 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 69,594 active cases (22%) out of 312,369 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 12 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,637.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of all cases (240,075 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday that 2,096 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 445 of them are in intensive care.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged close to 950 new cases per day in the last week.

A total of 325 people have died across the state from COVID-19 in the last week or an average of more than 46 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 643. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (163), Racine (140), Brown (121), Kenosha (108), Marathon (96), Outagamie (100), Winnebago (91), Waupaca (67), Rock (60), Dane (61), Washington (58), Dodge (53), Grant (52), Sheboygan (43), Shawano (41), Walworth (43), Chippewa (38), Eau Claire (40), Fond du Lac (34), Portage (30), Barron (30), Jefferson (30) and La Crosse (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,194 tests daily spread across 129 labs. An additional 19 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 844
Ashland 501
Barron 2,641
Bayfield 526
Brown 19,843
Buffalo 569
Burnett 544
Calumet 3,538
Chippewa 3,511
Clark 1,679
Columbia 2,714
Crawford 667
Dane 21,720
Dodge 6,662
Door 1,385
Douglas 1,315
Dunn 1,983
Eau Claire 5,865
Florence 271
Fond du Lac 7,010
Forest 642
Grant 2,910
Green 1,390
Green Lake 1,048
Iowa 965
Iron 299
Jackson 1,228
Jefferson 4,241
Juneau 1,558
Kenosha 7,413
Kewaunee 1,435
La Crosse 6,285
Lafayette 913
Langlade 1,365
Lincoln 1,531
Manitowoc 4,042
Marathon 8,069
Marinette 2,496
Marquette 925
Menominee 497
Milwaukee 55,918
Monroe 1,920
Oconto 2,784
Oneida 1,876
Outagamie 12,117
Ozaukee 3,813
Pepin 360
Pierce 1,480
Polk 1,501
Portage 3,991
Price 577
Racine 11,295
Richland 714
Rock 7,707
Rusk 592
Sauk 2,919
Sawyer 647
Shawano 3,327
Sheboygan 7,222
St. Croix 3,341
Taylor 852
Trempealeau 1,692
Vernon 824
Vilas 965
Walworth 4,793
Washburn 452
Washington 7,023
Waukesha 18,808
Waupaca 3,332
Waushara 1,5794
Winnebago 11,781
Wood 3,112
Total 312,369

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 6
Barron 30
Bayfield 6
Brown 121
Buffalo 3
Burnett 7
Calumet 21
Chippewa 38
Clark 24
Columbia 10
Crawford 4
Dane 61
Dodge 53
Door 10
Douglas 1
Dunn 3
Eau Claire 40
Florence 11
Fond du Lac 34
Forest 12
Grant 52
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 4
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 30
Juneau 6
Kenosha 108
Kewaunee 13
La Crosse 30
Lafayette 2
Langlade 21
Lincoln 15
Manitowoc 29
Marathon 96
Marinette 22
Marquette 7
Menominee 2
Milwaukee 643
Monroe 11
Oconto 21
Oneida 22
Outagamie 100
Ozaukee 29
Pepin 1
Pierce 9
Polk 4
Portage 30
Price 3
Racine 140
Richland 10
Rock 60
Rusk 5
Sauk 10
Sawyer 5
Shawano 41
Sheboygan 43
St. Croix 18
Taylor 10
Trempealeau 7
Vernon 5
Vilas 9
Walworth 43
Washburn 2
Washington 58
Waukesha 163
Waupaca 67
Waushara 6
Winnebago 91
Wood 17
Total 2,637

