Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,433 New Cases, Three Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

DHS reported an additional three new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. It's the fewest deaths reported in a single day since late September. The total death toll is now 2,050.

DHS reported 3,433 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,464 new cases per day or 31,247 total new cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 123 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,534 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 13 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,433 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state has averaged 4,464 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 31,247. That's up from 3,880 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,440 new cases per day a month ago.

8,846 new tests were included in today's report, which means that 38.8% of tests were positive. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 32.7%.

There are currently 48,366 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (181,845 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 600 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported three new deaths on Monday. In the last week, 262 people have died.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 594. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (114), Brown (103), Kenosha (89), Outagamie (81), Winnebago (67), Marathon (61), Dane (49), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (44), Walworth (39), Grant (36), Dodge (35) and Sheboygan (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-three deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 123 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,534 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

There are currently 13 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 120 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 594 Ashland 307 Barron 1,388 Bayfield 302 Brown 16,375 Buffalo 343 Burnett 331 Calumet 2,893 Chippewa 2,033 Clark 1,045 Columbia 1,974 Crawford 401 Dane 16,207 Dodge 4,844 Door 960 Douglas 865 Dunn 1,245 Eau Claire 4,095 Florence 227 Fond du Lac 5,371 Forest 510 Grant 2,085 Green 1,063 Green Lake 828 Iowa 584 Iron 217 Jackson 605 Jefferson 3,069 Juneau 886 Kenosha 5,598 Kewaunee 1,176 La Crosse 4,636 Lafayette 604 Langlade 1,102 Lincoln 995 Manitowoc 3,101 Marathon 5,577 Marinette 1,935 Marquette 712 Menominee 344 Milwaukee 44,029 Monroe 1,312 Oconto 2,299 Oneida 1,400 Outagamie 9,965 Ozaukee 2,546 Pepin 177 Pierce 847 Polk 680 Portage 3,068 Price 417 Racine 8,343 Richland 519 Rock 5,787 Rusk 263 Sauk 1,991 Sawyer 422 Shawano 2,707 Sheboygan 5,361 St. Croix 2,191 Taylor 564 Trempealeau 1,158 Vernon 556 Vilas 668 Walworth 3,594 Washburn 272 Washington 4,906 Waukesha 13,582 Waupaca 2,650 Waushara 1,115 Winnebago 9,521 Wood 1,959 Total 232,296

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 3 Barron 7 Bayfield 2 Brown 103 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 14 Chippewa 24 Clark 17 Columbia 7 Crawford 1 Dane 49 Dodge 35 Door 9 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 21 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 23 Forest 11 Grant 36 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 4 Jackson 2 Jefferson 19 Juneau 5 Kenosha 89 Kewaunee 8 La Crosse 23 Lafayette 1 Langlade 11 Lincoln 12 Manitowoc 16 Marathon 61 Marinette 16 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 594 Monroe 8 Oconto 18 Oneida 14 Outagamie 81 Ozaukee 25 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 21 Price 3 Racine 114 Richland 9 Rock 46 Rusk 1 Sauk 8 Sawyer 4 Shawano 26 Sheboygan 31 St. Croix 12 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 4 Vernon 2 Vilas 6 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 44 Waukesha 125 Waupaca 47 Waushara 5 Winnebago 67 Wood 10 Total 2,050

You can read past daily updates here.