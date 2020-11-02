Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,433 New Cases, Three Deaths

Summary:

  • DHS reported an additional three new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. It's the fewest deaths reported in a single day since late September. The total death toll is now 2,050.
  • DHS reported 3,433 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,464 new cases per day or 31,247 total new cases.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 123 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,534 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently 13 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,433 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state has averaged 4,464 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 31,247. That's up from 3,880 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,440 new cases per day a month ago.

8,846 new tests were included in today's report, which means that 38.8% of tests were positive. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 32.7%.

There are currently 48,366 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (181,845 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 600 new cases per day in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported three new deaths on Monday. In the last week, 262 people have died.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 594. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (114), Brown (103), Kenosha (89), Outagamie (81), Winnebago (67), Marathon (61), Dane (49), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (44), Walworth (39), Grant (36), Dodge (35) and Sheboygan (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-three deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 123 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,534 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 13 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 120 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 594
Ashland 307
Barron 1,388
Bayfield 302
Brown 16,375
Buffalo 343
Burnett 331
Calumet 2,893
Chippewa 2,033
Clark 1,045
Columbia 1,974
Crawford 401
Dane 16,207
Dodge 4,844
Door 960
Douglas 865
Dunn 1,245
Eau Claire 4,095
Florence 227
Fond du Lac 5,371
Forest 510
Grant 2,085
Green 1,063
Green Lake 828
Iowa 584
Iron 217
Jackson 605
Jefferson 3,069
Juneau 886
Kenosha 5,598
Kewaunee 1,176
La Crosse 4,636
Lafayette 604
Langlade 1,102
Lincoln 995
Manitowoc 3,101
Marathon 5,577
Marinette 1,935
Marquette 712
Menominee 344
Milwaukee 44,029
Monroe 1,312
Oconto 2,299
Oneida 1,400
Outagamie 9,965
Ozaukee 2,546
Pepin 177
Pierce 847
Polk 680
Portage 3,068
Price 417
Racine 8,343
Richland 519
Rock 5,787
Rusk 263
Sauk 1,991
Sawyer 422
Shawano 2,707
Sheboygan 5,361
St. Croix 2,191
Taylor 564
Trempealeau 1,158
Vernon 556
Vilas 668
Walworth 3,594
Washburn 272
Washington 4,906
Waukesha 13,582
Waupaca 2,650
Waushara 1,115
Winnebago 9,521
Wood 1,959
Total 232,296

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 3
Barron 7
Bayfield 2
Brown 103
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 14
Chippewa 24
Clark 17
Columbia 7
Crawford 1
Dane 49
Dodge 35
Door 9
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 21
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 23
Forest 11
Grant 36
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 4
Jackson 2
Jefferson 19
Juneau 5
Kenosha 89
Kewaunee 8
La Crosse 23
Lafayette 1
Langlade 11
Lincoln 12
Manitowoc 16
Marathon 61
Marinette 16
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 594
Monroe 8
Oconto 18
Oneida 14
Outagamie 81
Ozaukee 25
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 21
Price 3
Racine 114
Richland 9
Rock 46
Rusk 1
Sauk 8
Sawyer 4
Shawano 26
Sheboygan 31
St. Croix 12
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 4
Vernon 2
Vilas 6
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 44
Waukesha 125
Waupaca 47
Waushara 5
Winnebago 67
Wood 10
Total 2,050

You can read past daily updates here.

