Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has Record 5,771 New Cases and 52 Deaths

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 5,771 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That surpasses the previous high total for a single day by almost 500 cases, which we had on Saturday, Oct. 31 (5,278 new cases). In the last week, the state has seen an average of 4,537 new cases per day.

DHS reported an additional 52 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has had 250 new deaths or about 36 each day. The total death toll is now 2,102.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,648 individuals hospitalized and 352 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

21,115 new tests were included in today's report, which means that 27.3% of tests were positive. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 32%.

There are currently 50,689 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (185,241 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 700 new cases per day in the last week.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 599. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (116), Brown (103), Kenosha (89), Outagamie (82), Winnebago (73), Marathon (64), Dane (49), Waupaca (49), Rock (46), Washington (45), Walworth (39), Grant (38), Dodge (36), Sheboygan (33) and Shawano (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Five new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 57,104 tests daily spread across 123 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 607 Ashland 324 Barron 1,424 Bayfield 311 Brown 16,558 Buffalo 355 Burnett 346 Calumet 2,960 Chippewa 2,128 Clark 1,069 Columbia 2,012 Crawford 412 Dane 16,768 Dodge 4,981 Door 990 Douglas 888 Dunn 1,284 Eau Claire 4,225 Florence 228 Fond du Lac 5,469 Forest 518 Grant 2,157 Green 1,068 Green Lake 843 Iowa 620 Iron 224 Jackson 666 Jefferson 3,152 Juneau 904 Kenosha 5,787 Kewaunee 1,219 La Crosse 4,741 Lafayette 615 Langlade 1,113 Lincoln 1,033 Manitowoc 3,205 Marathon 5,704 Marinette 1,978 Marquette 726 Menominee 355 Milwaukee 44,945 Monroe 1,347 Oconto 2,339 Oneida 1,413 Outagamie 10,114 Ozaukee 2,635 Pepin 192 Pierce 883 Polk 709 Portage 3,138 Price 425 Racine 8,565 Richland 533 Rock 5,876 Rusk 290 Sauk 2,096 Sawyer 431 Shawano 2,741 Sheboygan 5,546 St. Croix 2,255 Taylor 597 Trempealeau 1,198 Vernon 562 Vilas 673 Walworth 3,684 Washburn 284 Washington 5,038 Waukesha 13,887 Waupaca 2,685 Waushara 1,304 Winnebago 9,664 Wood 2,051 Total 238,067

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 3 Barron 8 Bayfield 2 Brown 103 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 14 Chippewa 24 Clark 17 Columbia 7 Crawford 1 Dane 49 Dodge 36 Door 9 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 25 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 23 Forest 11 Grant 38 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 19 Juneau 5 Kenosha 89 Kewaunee 9 La Crosse 23 Lafayette 1 Langlade 11 Lincoln 13 Manitowoc 16 Marathon 64 Marinette 18 Marquette 5 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 599 Monroe 8 Oconto 18 Oneida 14 Outagamie 82 Ozaukee 25 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 22 Price 3 Racine 116 Richland 9 Rock 46 Rusk 1 Sauk 8 Sawyer 4 Shawano 32 Sheboygan 33 St. Croix 12 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 5 Vernon 2 Vilas 7 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 45 Waukesha 129 Waupaca 49 Waushara 5 Winnebago 73 Wood 10 Total 2,102

