Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has Record 5,771 New Cases and 52 Deaths

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 5,771 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That surpasses the previous high total for a single day by almost 500 cases, which we had on Saturday, Oct. 31 (5,278 new cases). In the last week, the state has seen an average of 4,537 new cases per day.
  • DHS reported an additional 52 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has had 250 new deaths or about 36 each day. The total death toll is now 2,102.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,648 individuals hospitalized and 352 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

21,115 new tests were included in today's report, which means that 27.3% of tests were positive. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 32%.

There are currently 50,689 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (185,241 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 700 new cases per day in the last week.

DHS reported 52 new deaths on Monday. In the last week, 262 people have died. In the last week, the state has had 250 new deaths or about 36 each day. If we keep this pace for the month, we'll have 1,000 deaths in November. The total death toll is now 2,102.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 599. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (116), Brown (103), Kenosha (89), Outagamie (82), Winnebago (73), Marathon (64), Dane (49), Waupaca (49), Rock (46), Washington (45), Walworth (39), Grant (38), Dodge (36), Sheboygan (33) and Shawano (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Five new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,648 individuals hospitalized and 352 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 57,104 tests daily spread across 123 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 607
Ashland 324
Barron 1,424
Bayfield 311
Brown 16,558
Buffalo 355
Burnett 346
Calumet 2,960
Chippewa 2,128
Clark 1,069
Columbia 2,012
Crawford 412
Dane 16,768
Dodge 4,981
Door 990
Douglas 888
Dunn 1,284
Eau Claire 4,225
Florence 228
Fond du Lac 5,469
Forest 518
Grant 2,157
Green 1,068
Green Lake 843
Iowa 620
Iron 224
Jackson 666
Jefferson 3,152
Juneau 904
Kenosha 5,787
Kewaunee 1,219
La Crosse 4,741
Lafayette 615
Langlade 1,113
Lincoln 1,033
Manitowoc 3,205
Marathon 5,704
Marinette 1,978
Marquette 726
Menominee 355
Milwaukee 44,945
Monroe 1,347
Oconto 2,339
Oneida 1,413
Outagamie 10,114
Ozaukee 2,635
Pepin 192
Pierce 883
Polk 709
Portage 3,138
Price 425
Racine 8,565
Richland 533
Rock 5,876
Rusk 290
Sauk 2,096
Sawyer 431
Shawano 2,741
Sheboygan 5,546
St. Croix 2,255
Taylor 597
Trempealeau 1,198
Vernon 562
Vilas 673
Walworth 3,684
Washburn 284
Washington 5,038
Waukesha 13,887
Waupaca 2,685
Waushara 1,304
Winnebago 9,664
Wood 2,051
Total 238,067

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 3
Barron 8
Bayfield 2
Brown 103
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 14
Chippewa 24
Clark 17
Columbia 7
Crawford 1
Dane 49
Dodge 36
Door 9
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 25
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 23
Forest 11
Grant 38
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 19
Juneau 5
Kenosha 89
Kewaunee 9
La Crosse 23
Lafayette 1
Langlade 11
Lincoln 13
Manitowoc 16
Marathon 64
Marinette 18
Marquette 5
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 599
Monroe 8
Oconto 18
Oneida 14
Outagamie 82
Ozaukee 25
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 22
Price 3
Racine 116
Richland 9
Rock 46
Rusk 1
Sauk 8
Sawyer 4
Shawano 32
Sheboygan 33
St. Croix 12
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 5
Vernon 2
Vilas 7
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 45
Waukesha 129
Waupaca 49
Waushara 5
Winnebago 73
Wood 10
Total 2,102

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE