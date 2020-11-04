Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Record 5,932 New Cases, 54 Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services again reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 5,932 cases today following yesterday's total of 5,771.
  • DHS reported an additional 54 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has had 259 new deaths or about 37 each day. The total death toll is now 2,156.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 247 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,714 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services again reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases with 5,932 cases following yesterday's total of 5,771.

State health officials on a press briefing Wednesday said the current surge is taxing the state's contact tracing efforts. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of DHS' Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said the high case levels many areas of the state are facing makes it difficult to maintain proper contact tracing. "The thing we are trying to avoid through contact tracing is people becoming exposed to the virus without knowing it and that's how we protect vulnerable people is by identifying people who have been exposed and might, therefore, become infectious. There'll never be a point when contact tracing doesn't have the potential to save lives."

He added, "Right now, we're trying to do it the best we can under the circumstances and build for a future where we can use contact tracing towards our primary goal, which is to reduce transmission on a measurable scale on the population level."

In the last week, the state has seen an average of 4,839 new cases per day.

16,268 new tests were included in today's report, which means that 36.5% of tests were positive. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 31.7%.

There are currently 52,480 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (189,331 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged about 750 new cases per day in the last week.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 54 new deaths on Monday. In the last week, 259 people have died or about 37 each day. If we keep this pace for the month, we'll have 1,000 deaths in November. The total death toll is now 2,156.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 603. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (133), Racine (121), Brown (104), Kenosha (94), Outagamie (83), Winnebago (74), Marathon (67), Dane (51), Waupaca (53), Washington (48), Rock (47), Walworth (39), Grant (38), Dodge (36), Shawano (36) and Sheboygan (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Five new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,648 individuals hospitalized and 352 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 57,073 tests daily spread across 125 labs. An additional 20 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 663
Ashland 338
Barron 1,494
Bayfield 335
Brown 16,966
Buffalo 373
Burnett 359
Calumet 2,997
Chippewa 2,260
Clark 1,107
Columbia 2,045
Crawford 429
Dane 16,963
Dodge 5,131
Door 1,036
Douglas 933
Dunn 1,376
Eau Claire 4,316
Florence 234
Fond du Lac 5,566
Forest 532
Grant 2,199
Green 1,095
Green Lake 854
Iowa 639
Iron 232
Jackson 720
Jefferson 3,246
Juneau 918
Kenosha 5,892
Kewaunee 1,240
La Crosse 4,910
Lafayette 622
Langlade 1,131
Lincoln 1,081
Manitowoc 3,250
Marathon 5,932
Marinette 2,015
Marquette 757
Menominee 359
Milwaukee 45,906
Monroe 1,373
Oconto 2,377
Oneida 1,458
Outagamie 10,307
Ozaukee 2,810
Pepin 200
Pierce 915
Polk 729
Portage 3,208
Price 435
Racine 8,736
Richland 542
Rock 5,977
Rusk 303
Sauk 2,159
Sawyer 446
Shawano 2,779
Sheboygan 5,680
St. Croix 2,335
Taylor 614
Trempealeau 1,236
Vernon 582
Vilas 722
Walworth 3,717
Washburn 292
Washington 5,283
Waukesha 14,237
Waupaca 2,726
Waushara 1,385
Winnebago 9,800
Wood 2,188
Total 244,002

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 3
Barron 8
Bayfield 2
Brown 104
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 18
Chippewa 24
Clark 19
Columbia 7
Crawford 1
Dane 51
Dodge 36
Door 9
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 28
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 23
Forest 11
Grant 38
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 20
Juneau 5
Kenosha 94
Kewaunee 9
La Crosse 23
Lafayette 1
Langlade 12
Lincoln 13
Manitowoc 18
Marathon 67
Marinette 18
Marquette 5
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 603
Monroe 8
Oconto 18
Oneida 14
Outagamie 83
Ozaukee 25
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 22
Price 3
Racine 121
Richland 9
Rock 47
Rusk 1
Sauk 8
Sawyer 4
Shawano 36
Sheboygan 31
St. Croix 12
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 5
Vernon 2
Vilas 7
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 48
Waukesha 133
Waupaca 53
Waushara 5
Winnebago 74
Wood 15
Total 2,156

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE