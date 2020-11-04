Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Record 5,932 New Cases, 54 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services



Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services again reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 5,932 cases today following yesterday's total of 5,771.

DHS reported an additional 54 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has had 259 new deaths or about 37 each day. The total death toll is now 2,156.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 247 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,714 individuals hospitalized and 347 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

State health officials on a press briefing Wednesday said the current surge is taxing the state's contact tracing efforts. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of DHS' Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said the high case levels many areas of the state are facing makes it difficult to maintain proper contact tracing. "The thing we are trying to avoid through contact tracing is people becoming exposed to the virus without knowing it and that's how we protect vulnerable people is by identifying people who have been exposed and might, therefore, become infectious. There'll never be a point when contact tracing doesn't have the potential to save lives."

He added, "Right now, we're trying to do it the best we can under the circumstances and build for a future where we can use contact tracing towards our primary goal, which is to reduce transmission on a measurable scale on the population level."

In the last week, the state has seen an average of 4,839 new cases per day.

16,268 new tests were included in today's report, which means that 36.5% of tests were positive. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 31.7%.

There are currently 52,480 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (189,331 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged about 750 new cases per day in the last week.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services



DHS reported 54 new deaths on Monday. In the last week, 259 people have died or about 37 each day. If we keep this pace for the month, we'll have 1,000 deaths in November. The total death toll is now 2,156.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services



Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 603. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (133), Racine (121), Brown (104), Kenosha (94), Outagamie (83), Winnebago (74), Marathon (67), Dane (51), Waupaca (53), Washington (48), Rock (47), Walworth (39), Grant (38), Dodge (36), Shawano (36) and Sheboygan (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Five new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services



The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 100 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,648 individuals hospitalized and 352 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Source: Wisconsin Hospital Association



The state can currently handle a capacity of 57,073 tests daily spread across 125 labs. An additional 20 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 663 Ashland 338 Barron 1,494 Bayfield 335 Brown 16,966 Buffalo 373 Burnett 359 Calumet 2,997 Chippewa 2,260 Clark 1,107 Columbia 2,045 Crawford 429 Dane 16,963 Dodge 5,131 Door 1,036 Douglas 933 Dunn 1,376 Eau Claire 4,316 Florence 234 Fond du Lac 5,566 Forest 532 Grant 2,199 Green 1,095 Green Lake 854 Iowa 639 Iron 232 Jackson 720 Jefferson 3,246 Juneau 918 Kenosha 5,892 Kewaunee 1,240 La Crosse 4,910 Lafayette 622 Langlade 1,131 Lincoln 1,081 Manitowoc 3,250 Marathon 5,932 Marinette 2,015 Marquette 757 Menominee 359 Milwaukee 45,906 Monroe 1,373 Oconto 2,377 Oneida 1,458 Outagamie 10,307 Ozaukee 2,810 Pepin 200 Pierce 915 Polk 729 Portage 3,208 Price 435 Racine 8,736 Richland 542 Rock 5,977 Rusk 303 Sauk 2,159 Sawyer 446 Shawano 2,779 Sheboygan 5,680 St. Croix 2,335 Taylor 614 Trempealeau 1,236 Vernon 582 Vilas 722 Walworth 3,717 Washburn 292 Washington 5,283 Waukesha 14,237 Waupaca 2,726 Waushara 1,385 Winnebago 9,800 Wood 2,188 Total 244,002

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 3 Barron 8 Bayfield 2 Brown 104 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 18 Chippewa 24 Clark 19 Columbia 7 Crawford 1 Dane 51 Dodge 36 Door 9 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 28 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 23 Forest 11 Grant 38 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 20 Juneau 5 Kenosha 94 Kewaunee 9 La Crosse 23 Lafayette 1 Langlade 12 Lincoln 13 Manitowoc 18 Marathon 67 Marinette 18 Marquette 5 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 603 Monroe 8 Oconto 18 Oneida 14 Outagamie 83 Ozaukee 25 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 22 Price 3 Racine 121 Richland 9 Rock 47 Rusk 1 Sauk 8 Sawyer 4 Shawano 36 Sheboygan 31 St. Croix 12 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 5 Vernon 2 Vilas 7 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 48 Waukesha 133 Waupaca 53 Waushara 5 Winnebago 74 Wood 15 Total 2,156

