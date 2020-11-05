Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another 5,900 New Cases

by

Summary:

  • The state health department reported the state had 5,922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This comes a day after the state reported a record 5,935 new cases.
  • DHS reported an additional 38 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has had 246 new deaths or about 35 each day. The total death toll is now 2,194.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 223 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,774 individuals hospitalized and 376 of them are in intensive care. Both of these data points continue to rise with no signs of slowing.
  • There are currently five patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

In a press briefing Thursday, Dr. Ben Weston, the director of medical services at the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, said, "There's certainly an end to all this, but it's not here, and honestly it's not even close."

Dr. Weston added that attending a number of small indoor gatherings can be just as dangerous as attending one larger party because of how close the contact is indoors.

The surge in cases continues to drive high hospitalizations rates and deaths. In the Wisconsin Hospital Association's latest daily update today, they reported 1,774 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 299 are awaiting test results. 376 individuals are in the ICU. Statewide about 12% of beds are available, but in some regions of the state, that rate is much lower. In the Fox Valley, only 7% are available and only 6% are available in the Southeastern Wisconsin.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 800 new cases per day in the last week.

DHS reported an additional 38 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has had 246 new deaths or about 35 each day. The total death toll is now 2,194.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 606. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (135), Racine (122), Brown (105), Kenosha (94), Outagamie (84), Winnebago (75), Marathon (70), Dane (50), Waupaca (55), Washington (50), Rock (48), Walworth (39), Grant (40), Dodge (37), Shawano (37) and Sheboygan (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 57,078 tests daily spread across 126 labs. An additional 19 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 670
Ashland 350
Barron 1,586
Bayfield 342
Brown 17,257
Buffalo 387
Burnett 373
Calumet 3,047
Chippewa 2,434
Clark 1,155
Columbia 2,081
Crawford 450
Dane 17,295
Dodge 5,325
Door 1,057
Douglas 947
Dunn 1,439
Eau Claire 4,556
Florence 235
Fond du Lac 5,708
Forest 546
Grant 2,262
Green 1,127
Green Lake 866
Iowa 683
Iron 241
Jackson 746
Jefferson 3,334
Juneau 942
Kenosha 6,078
Kewaunee 1,253
La Crosse 5,035
Lafayette 636
Langlade 1,143
Lincoln 1,117
Manitowoc 3,292
Marathon 6,105
Marinette 2,057
Marquette 767
Menominee 377
Milwaukee 46,805
Monroe 1,421
Oconto 2,400
Oneida 1,476
Outagamie 10,476
Ozaukee 2,877
Pepin 216
Pierce 963
Polk 786
Portage 3,281
Price 450
Racine 8,979
Richland 550
Rock 6,091
Rusk 325
Sauk 2,227
Sawyer 463
Shawano 2,821
Sheboygan 5,757
St. Croix 2,383
Taylor 627
Trempealeau 1,277
Vernon 607
Vilas 744
Walworth 3,830
Washburn 304
Washington 5,456
Waukesha 14,675
Waupaca 2,779
Waushara 1,426
Winnebago 9,943
Wood 2,208
Total 249,924

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 4
Barron 8
Bayfield 2
Brown 105
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 18
Chippewa 26
Clark 20
Columbia 7
Crawford 1
Dane 50
Dodge 37
Door 9
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 28
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 25
Forest 11
Grant 40
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 21
Juneau 5
Kenosha 94
Kewaunee 10
La Crosse 26
Lafayette 1
Langlade 12
Lincoln 13
Manitowoc 18
Marathon 70
Marinette 18
Marquette 5
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 606
Monroe 8
Oconto 18
Oneida 14
Outagamie 84
Ozaukee 26
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 23
Price 3
Racine 122
Richland 9
Rock 48
Rusk 1
Sauk 8
Sawyer 4
Shawano 37
Sheboygan 32
St. Croix 14
Taylor 8
Trempealeau 6
Vernon 2
Vilas 7
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 50
Waukesha 135
Waupaca 55
Waushara 5
Winnebago 75
Wood 15
Total 2,194

You can read past daily updates here.

