Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another 5,900 New Cases

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The state health department reported the state had 5,922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This comes a day after the state reported a record 5,935 new cases.

DHS reported an additional 38 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has had 246 new deaths or about 35 each day. The total death toll is now 2,194.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 223 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,774 individuals hospitalized and 376 of them are in intensive care. Both of these data points continue to rise with no signs of slowing.

There are currently five patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state had 5,922 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This comes a day after the state reported a record 5,935 new cases.

In a press briefing Thursday, Dr. Ben Weston, the director of medical services at the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, said, "There's certainly an end to all this, but it's not here, and honestly it's not even close."

Dr. Weston added that attending a number of small indoor gatherings can be just as dangerous as attending one larger party because of how close the contact is indoors.

The surge in cases continues to drive high hospitalizations rates and deaths. In the Wisconsin Hospital Association's latest daily update today, they reported 1,774 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 299 are awaiting test results. 376 individuals are in the ICU. Statewide about 12% of beds are available, but in some regions of the state, that rate is much lower. In the Fox Valley, only 7% are available and only 6% are available in the Southeastern Wisconsin.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Hospital Association

(click here to zoom in)

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 800 new cases per day in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported an additional 38 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the state has had 246 new deaths or about 35 each day. The total death toll is now 2,194.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 606. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (135), Racine (122), Brown (105), Kenosha (94), Outagamie (84), Winnebago (75), Marathon (70), Dane (50), Waupaca (55), Washington (50), Rock (48), Walworth (39), Grant (40), Dodge (37), Shawano (37) and Sheboygan (32).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently five patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 57,078 tests daily spread across 126 labs. An additional 19 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 670 Ashland 350 Barron 1,586 Bayfield 342 Brown 17,257 Buffalo 387 Burnett 373 Calumet 3,047 Chippewa 2,434 Clark 1,155 Columbia 2,081 Crawford 450 Dane 17,295 Dodge 5,325 Door 1,057 Douglas 947 Dunn 1,439 Eau Claire 4,556 Florence 235 Fond du Lac 5,708 Forest 546 Grant 2,262 Green 1,127 Green Lake 866 Iowa 683 Iron 241 Jackson 746 Jefferson 3,334 Juneau 942 Kenosha 6,078 Kewaunee 1,253 La Crosse 5,035 Lafayette 636 Langlade 1,143 Lincoln 1,117 Manitowoc 3,292 Marathon 6,105 Marinette 2,057 Marquette 767 Menominee 377 Milwaukee 46,805 Monroe 1,421 Oconto 2,400 Oneida 1,476 Outagamie 10,476 Ozaukee 2,877 Pepin 216 Pierce 963 Polk 786 Portage 3,281 Price 450 Racine 8,979 Richland 550 Rock 6,091 Rusk 325 Sauk 2,227 Sawyer 463 Shawano 2,821 Sheboygan 5,757 St. Croix 2,383 Taylor 627 Trempealeau 1,277 Vernon 607 Vilas 744 Walworth 3,830 Washburn 304 Washington 5,456 Waukesha 14,675 Waupaca 2,779 Waushara 1,426 Winnebago 9,943 Wood 2,208 Total 249,924

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 4 Barron 8 Bayfield 2 Brown 105 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 18 Chippewa 26 Clark 20 Columbia 7 Crawford 1 Dane 50 Dodge 37 Door 9 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 28 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 25 Forest 11 Grant 40 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 21 Juneau 5 Kenosha 94 Kewaunee 10 La Crosse 26 Lafayette 1 Langlade 12 Lincoln 13 Manitowoc 18 Marathon 70 Marinette 18 Marquette 5 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 606 Monroe 8 Oconto 18 Oneida 14 Outagamie 84 Ozaukee 26 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 23 Price 3 Racine 122 Richland 9 Rock 48 Rusk 1 Sauk 8 Sawyer 4 Shawano 37 Sheboygan 32 St. Croix 14 Taylor 8 Trempealeau 6 Vernon 2 Vilas 7 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 50 Waukesha 135 Waupaca 55 Waushara 5 Winnebago 75 Wood 15 Total 2,194

You can read past daily updates here.