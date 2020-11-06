Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 6,100 New Cases; 62 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 6,141 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a single day record. In the last week, the state has averaged 5,139 new cases per day.

DHS also reported 62 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,254. It's the second highest we've seen behind the 64 deaths on Oct. 27.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 223 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,774 individuals hospitalized and 376 of them are in intensive care. Both of these data points continue to rise with no signs of slowing.

There are currently five patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The surge in cases continues to drive high hospitalizations rates and deaths. In the Wisconsin Hospital Association's latest daily update published yesterday, they reported 1,774 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 299 are awaiting test results. 376 individuals are in the ICU. Statewide about 12% of beds are available, but in some regions of the state, that rate is much lower. In the Fox Valley, only 7% are available and only 6% are available in the Southeastern Wisconsin.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 800 new cases per day in the last week.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 616. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (139), Racine (123), Brown (110), Kenosha (94), Outagamie (85), Winnebago (77), Marathon (71), Dane (53), Waupaca (55), Washington (50), Rock (53), Walworth (39), Grant (41), Dodge (38), Shawano (38), Sheboygan (32) and Eau Claire (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Ten new deaths were reported in the last day. Thirty-one deaths have occurred in the last week. The average number of deaths daily is still lower than it was in the county in April and May, but it is rising quickly.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,150 tests daily spread across 127 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 683 Ashland 372 Barron 1,685 Bayfield 357 Brown 17,509 Buffalo 408 Burnett 386 Calumet 3,082 Chippewa 2,604 Clark 1,213 Columbia 2,134 Crawford 466 Dane 17,807 Dodge 5,458 Door 1,100 Douglas 998 Dunn 1,500 Eau Claire 4,716 Florence 239 Fond du Lac 5,815 Forest 560 Grant 2,324 Green 1,142 Green Lake 876 Iowa 689 Iron 242 Jackson 771 Jefferson 3,373 Juneau 1,049 Kenosha 6,185 Kewaunee 1,266 La Crosse 5,174 Lafayette 659 Langlade 1,159 Lincoln 1,150 Manitowoc 3,384 Marathon 6,269 Marinette 2,115 Marquette 778 Menominee 387 Milwaukee 47,640 Monroe 1,478 Oconto 2,430 Oneida 1,535 Outagamie 10,662 Ozaukee 2,944 Pepin 223 Pierce 1,012 Polk 854 Portage 3,356 Price 471 Racine 9,263 Richland 576 Rock 6,186 Rusk 337 Sauk 2,328 Sawyer 479 Shawano 2,891 Sheboygan 5,891 St. Croix 2,469 Taylor 643 Trempealeau 1,308 Vernon 622 Vilas 754 Walworth 3,991 Washburn 315 Washington 5,545 Waukesha 15,112 Waupaca 2,851 Waushara 1,441 Winnebago 10,101 Wood 2,273 Total 256,065

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 4 Barron 11 Bayfield 3 Brown 110 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 18 Chippewa 26 Clark 21 Columbia 7 Crawford 1 Dane 53 Dodge 38 Door 9 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 30 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 25 Forest 11 Grant 41 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 24 Juneau 5 Kenosha 94 Kewaunee 11 La Crosse 26 Lafayette 1 Langlade 12 Lincoln 14 Manitowoc 21 Marathon 71 Marinette 19 Marquette 5 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 616 Monroe 8 Oconto 19 Oneida 18 Outagamie 85 Ozaukee 26 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 26 Price 3 Racine 123 Richland 10 Rock 53 Rusk 1 Sauk 9 Sawyer 4 Shawano 38 Sheboygan 32 St. Croix 14 Taylor 9 Trempealeau 6 Vernon 2 Vilas 7 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 50 Waukesha 139 Waupaca 55 Waushara 5 Winnebago 77 Wood 15 Total 2,256

