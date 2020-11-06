Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 6,100 New Cases; 62 Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 6,141 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a single day record. In the last week, the state has averaged 5,139 new cases per day.
  • DHS also reported 62 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,254. It's the second highest we've seen behind the 64 deaths on Oct. 27.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 223 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,774 individuals hospitalized and 376 of them are in intensive care. Both of these data points continue to rise with no signs of slowing.
  • There are currently five patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state had 6,141 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the last three days, the state has averaged just shy of 6,000 new cases each day and today was the first time we surpassed 6,000 cases in a single day.

There are currently 55,684 active cases in the state. The patient has recovered in about 77% of those cases (198,090 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

The surge in cases continues to drive high hospitalizations rates and deaths. In the Wisconsin Hospital Association's latest daily update published yesterday, they reported 1,774 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. An additional 299 are awaiting test results. 376 individuals are in the ICU. Statewide about 12% of beds are available, but in some regions of the state, that rate is much lower. In the Fox Valley, only 7% are available and only 6% are available in the Southeastern Wisconsin.

(click here to zoom in)

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 800 new cases per day in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 62 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,254. It's the second highest we've seen behind the 64 deaths on Oct. 27.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 616. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (139), Racine (123), Brown (110), Kenosha (94), Outagamie (85), Winnebago (77), Marathon (71), Dane (53), Waupaca (55), Washington (50), Rock (53), Walworth (39), Grant (41), Dodge (38), Shawano (38), Sheboygan (32) and Eau Claire (30).

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Ten new deaths were reported in the last day. Thirty-one deaths have occurred in the last week. The average number of deaths daily is still lower than it was in the county in April and May, but it is rising quickly.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently five patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,150 tests daily spread across 127 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 683
Ashland 372
Barron 1,685
Bayfield 357
Brown 17,509
Buffalo 408
Burnett 386
Calumet 3,082
Chippewa 2,604
Clark 1,213
Columbia 2,134
Crawford 466
Dane 17,807
Dodge 5,458
Door 1,100
Douglas 998
Dunn 1,500
Eau Claire 4,716
Florence 239
Fond du Lac 5,815
Forest 560
Grant 2,324
Green 1,142
Green Lake 876
Iowa 689
Iron 242
Jackson 771
Jefferson 3,373
Juneau 1,049
Kenosha 6,185
Kewaunee 1,266
La Crosse 5,174
Lafayette 659
Langlade 1,159
Lincoln 1,150
Manitowoc 3,384
Marathon 6,269
Marinette 2,115
Marquette 778
Menominee 387
Milwaukee 47,640
Monroe 1,478
Oconto 2,430
Oneida 1,535
Outagamie 10,662
Ozaukee 2,944
Pepin 223
Pierce 1,012
Polk 854
Portage 3,356
Price 471
Racine 9,263
Richland 576
Rock 6,186
Rusk 337
Sauk 2,328
Sawyer 479
Shawano 2,891
Sheboygan 5,891
St. Croix 2,469
Taylor 643
Trempealeau 1,308
Vernon 622
Vilas 754
Walworth 3,991
Washburn 315
Washington 5,545
Waukesha 15,112
Waupaca 2,851
Waushara 1,441
Winnebago 10,101
Wood 2,273
Total 256,065

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 4
Barron 11
Bayfield 3
Brown 110
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 18
Chippewa 26
Clark 21
Columbia 7
Crawford 1
Dane 53
Dodge 38
Door 9
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 30
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 25
Forest 11
Grant 41
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 24
Juneau 5
Kenosha 94
Kewaunee 11
La Crosse 26
Lafayette 1
Langlade 12
Lincoln 14
Manitowoc 21
Marathon 71
Marinette 19
Marquette 5
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 616
Monroe 8
Oconto 19
Oneida 18
Outagamie 85
Ozaukee 26
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 26
Price 3
Racine 123
Richland 10
Rock 53
Rusk 1
Sauk 9
Sawyer 4
Shawano 38
Sheboygan 32
St. Croix 14
Taylor 9
Trempealeau 6
Vernon 2
Vilas 7
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 50
Waukesha 139
Waupaca 55
Waushara 5
Winnebago 77
Wood 15
Total 2,256

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE