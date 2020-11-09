Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 2,000 People Now Hospitalized

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There are currently 2,003 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to new data released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association today. That's up 21.5% from last week when there were 1,648 hospitalized.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 59,088. The state has averaged 5,639 new cases per day in the last week.

DHS also reported 17 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,329. A total of 279 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 39 per day.

There are currently four patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The current surge of cases that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths continues to be extremely taxing on the state's health care system. Some regions of the state have less than 10% of beds available.

The report also showed 396 people are in intensive care.

The state's alternate care facility, which is accepting less acute patients transferred from hospitals across the state, has not as much utilization. The facility has been open for more than three weeks and has never had more than 13 patients at a time. There are currently four patients receiving care there.

Although the number of new cases in the last two days has been lower than we've seen in the last week, we typically see a dip on Sundays and Mondays because some labs aren't open over the weekend.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of those cases (210,318 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 800 new cases per day in the last week.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 623. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (147), Racine (126), Brown (111), Kenosha (96), Outagamie (86), Winnebago (82), Marathon (75), Dane (55), Waupaca (56), Washington (50), Rock (55), Walworth (39), Grant (46), Dodge (44), Shawano (38), Sheboygan (32), Eau Claire (31) and Chippewa (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last day. Twenty-nine deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,155 tests daily spread across 127 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 733 Ashland 416 Barron 1,919 Bayfield 404 Brown 17,978 Buffalo 445 Burnett 406 Calumet 3,232 Chippewa 2,800 Clark 1,320 Columbia 2,228 Crawford 506 Dane 18,797 Dodge 5,840 Door 1,206 Douglas 1,047 Dunn 1,628 Eau Claire 5,131 Florence 253 Fond du Lac 6,220 Forest 582 Grant 2,466 Green 1,224 Green Lake 928 Iowa 761 Iron 266 Jackson 910 Jefferson 3,637 Juneau 1,282 Kenosha 6,518 Kewaunee 1,297 La Crosse 5,535 Lafayette 727 Langlade 1,224 Lincoln 1,284 Manitowoc 3,601 Marathon 6,858 Marinette 2,215 Marquette 842 Menominee 409 Milwaukee 50,027 Monroe 1,607 Oconto 2,540 Oneida 1,604 Outagamie 11,190 Ozaukee 3,160 Pepin 255 Pierce 1,119 Polk 1,003 Portage 3,537 Price 492 Racine 9,820 Richland 602 Rock 6,747 Rusk 383 Sauk 2,515 Sawyer 512 Shawano 3,001 Sheboygan 6,122 St. Croix 2,712 Taylor 694 Trempealeau 1,386 Vernon 686 Vilas 830 Walworth 4,184 Washburn 339 Washington 5,943 Waukesha 15,929 Waupaca 3,001 Waushara 1,489 Winnebago 10,621 Wood 2,545 Total 271,770

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 6 Ashland 5 Barron 11 Bayfield 3 Brown 111 Buffalo 3 Burnett 7 Calumet 18 Chippewa 31 Clark 23 Columbia 9 Crawford 1 Dane 55 Dodge 44 Door 10 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 31 Florence 8 Fond du Lac 26 Forest 11 Grant 46 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 5 Jackson 2 Jefferson 26 Juneau 5 Kenosha 96 Kewaunee 11 La Crosse 26 Lafayette 2 Langlade 13 Lincoln 14 Manitowoc 21 Marathon 75 Marinette 19 Marquette 6 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 623 Monroe 8 Oconto 19 Oneida 19 Outagamie 86 Ozaukee 27 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 28 Price 3 Racine 126 Richland 10 Rock 55 Rusk 2 Sauk 9 Sawyer 4 Shawano 38 Sheboygan 32 St. Croix 14 Taylor 10 Trempealeau 6 Vernon 2 Vilas 8 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 50 Waukesha 147 Waupaca 56 Waushara 5 Winnebago 82 Wood 15 Total 2,329

You can read past daily updates here.