Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: More Than 2,000 People Now Hospitalized

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • There are currently 2,003 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to new data released by the Wisconsin Hospital Association today. That's up 21.5% from last week when there were 1,648 hospitalized.
  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of active cases to 59,088. The state has averaged 5,639 new cases per day in the last week.
  • DHS also reported 17 deaths bringing the total death toll to 2,329. A total of 279 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 39 per day.
  • There are currently four patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

There are currently a record 2,003 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, according to new data released today by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. That's up 21.5% from last week (1,648 hospitalized on Monday, Nov. 2).

The current surge of cases that is driving up hospitalizations and deaths continues to be extremely taxing on the state's health care system. Some regions of the state have less than 10% of beds available.

The report also showed 396 people are in intensive care.

The state's alternate care facility, which is accepting less acute patients transferred from hospitals across the state, has not as much utilization. The facility has been open for more than three weeks and has never had more than 13 patients at a time. There are currently four patients receiving care there.

(click here to zoom in)

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state had 4,360 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 59,088. The state has averaged 5,639 new cases per day in the last week.

Although the number of new cases in the last two days has been lower than we've seen in the last week, we typically see a dip on Sundays and Mondays because some labs aren't open over the weekend.

The patient has recovered in about 77% of those cases (210,318 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out cases data for Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 800 new cases per day in the last week.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 17 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 2,329. A total of 279 people have died in the last week or an average of more than 39 per day.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 623. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (147), Racine (126), Brown (111), Kenosha (96), Outagamie (86), Winnebago (82), Marathon (75), Dane (55), Waupaca (56), Washington (50), Rock (55), Walworth (39), Grant (46), Dodge (44), Shawano (38), Sheboygan (32), Eau Claire (31) and Chippewa (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported in the last day. Twenty-nine deaths have occurred in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,155 tests daily spread across 127 labs. An additional 18 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 733
Ashland 416
Barron 1,919
Bayfield 404
Brown 17,978
Buffalo 445
Burnett 406
Calumet 3,232
Chippewa 2,800
Clark 1,320
Columbia 2,228
Crawford 506
Dane 18,797
Dodge 5,840
Door 1,206
Douglas 1,047
Dunn 1,628
Eau Claire 5,131
Florence 253
Fond du Lac 6,220
Forest 582
Grant 2,466
Green 1,224
Green Lake 928
Iowa 761
Iron 266
Jackson 910
Jefferson 3,637
Juneau 1,282
Kenosha 6,518
Kewaunee 1,297
La Crosse 5,535
Lafayette 727
Langlade 1,224
Lincoln 1,284
Manitowoc 3,601
Marathon 6,858
Marinette 2,215
Marquette 842
Menominee 409
Milwaukee 50,027
Monroe 1,607
Oconto 2,540
Oneida 1,604
Outagamie 11,190
Ozaukee 3,160
Pepin 255
Pierce 1,119
Polk 1,003
Portage 3,537
Price 492
Racine 9,820
Richland 602
Rock 6,747
Rusk 383
Sauk 2,515
Sawyer 512
Shawano 3,001
Sheboygan 6,122
St. Croix 2,712
Taylor 694
Trempealeau 1,386
Vernon 686
Vilas 830
Walworth 4,184
Washburn 339
Washington 5,943
Waukesha 15,929
Waupaca 3,001
Waushara 1,489
Winnebago 10,621
Wood 2,545
Total 271,770

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 6
Ashland 5
Barron 11
Bayfield 3
Brown 111
Buffalo 3
Burnett 7
Calumet 18
Chippewa 31
Clark 23
Columbia 9
Crawford 1
Dane 55
Dodge 44
Door 10
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 31
Florence 8
Fond du Lac 26
Forest 11
Grant 46
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 5
Jackson 2
Jefferson 26
Juneau 5
Kenosha 96
Kewaunee 11
La Crosse 26
Lafayette 2
Langlade 13
Lincoln 14
Manitowoc 21
Marathon 75
Marinette 19
Marquette 6
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 623
Monroe 8
Oconto 19
Oneida 19
Outagamie 86
Ozaukee 27
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 28
Price 3
Racine 126
Richland 10
Rock 55
Rusk 2
Sauk 9
Sawyer 4
Shawano 38
Sheboygan 32
St. Croix 14
Taylor 10
Trempealeau 6
Vernon 2
Vilas 8
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 50
Waukesha 147
Waupaca 56
Waushara 5
Winnebago 82
Wood 15
Total 2,329

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE