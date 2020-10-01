Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Continue to Climb

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

21 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,348. In the last week, a total of 83 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 34 people had died.

The state health department reports a record 2,887 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday out of a total of 14,361 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 109 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 683 individuals hospitalized and 198 of them are in intensive care. An additional 190 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,887 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin on Thursday. That was out of a total of 14,361 new people tested for a positivity rate of 20.1%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,405 new cases per day out of 11,498 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 21.5%.

There are currently 22,126 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 125,161 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 82% of all cases (101,669 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,348 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just the number of new cases in Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 258 new cases per day. The current spread of the virus is close to matching the numbers we saw in late July.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 538. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (92), Kenosha (68), Brown (66), Dane (43), Walworth (34), Washington (36), Rock (33), Winnebago (32) and Outagamie (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Six new deaths were reported today. Thirteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,159 tests daily spread across 115 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 255 Ashland 122 Barron 482 Bayfield 113 Brown 9,223 Buffalo 141 Burnett 199 Calumet 1,236 Chippewa 567 Clark 407 Columbia 657 Crawford 173 Dane 9,857 Dodge 1,931 Door 354 Douglas 493 Dunn 593 Eau Claire 1,969 Florence 96 Fond du Lac 2,171 Forest 289 Grant 1,030 Green 536 Green Lake 296 Iowa 187 Iron 143 Jackson 152 Jefferson 1,486 Juneau 388 Kenosha 3,549 Kewaunee 585 La Crosse 3,095 Lafayette 299 Langlade 198 Lincoln 234 Manitowoc 1,170 Marathon 1,458 Marinette 976 Marquette 281 Menominee 81 Milwaukee 28,934 Monroe 549 Oconto 916 Oneida 461 Outagamie 4,760 Ozaukee 1,385 Pepin 67 Pierce 448 Polk 250 Portage 1,481 Price 118 Racine 4,947 Richland 141 Rock 2,601 Rusk 64 Sauk 928 Sawyer 219 Shawano 968 Sheboygan 1,710 St. Croix 947 Taylor 194 Trempealeau 656 Vernon 238 Vilas 227 Walworth 2,618 Washburn 113 Washington 2,662 Waukesha 7,529 Waupaca 1,092 Waushara 372 Winnebago 4,057 Wood 831 Total 119,955

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 5 Bayfield 1 Brown 63 Buffalo 2 Burnett 3 Calumet 4 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 42 Dodge 17 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 14 Forest 6 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 67 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 3 Marathon 14 Marinette 8 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 529 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 29 Ozaukee 19 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 6 Price 0 Racine 95 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 16 St. Croix 8 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 89 Waupaca 20 Waushara 2 Winnebago 27 Wood 5 Total 1,300

