Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Here are the Wisconsin Counties Hit Hardest so Far

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported seven new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,465. On average, two weeks ago, we had about five deaths per day. Now, we are seeing an average of 12-15 per day.
  • DHS reported an additional 2,676 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday out of a total of 10,247 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 120 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 895 individuals hospitalized and 232 of them are in intensive care.
  • The top counties in the state by case rate per 100,000 people are: Brown County (4,533), Kewaunee (3,977), Oconto (3,957), Forest (3,953) and Shawano (3,849). Milwaukee is 11th on the list with 3,418.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 2,676 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

(click here to zoom in)

10,247 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 26.1%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,510 new cases per day out of 12,820 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 19.8%.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 28,988 active cases in the state.

The top counties in the state by case rate per 100,000 people are: Brown County (4,533), Kewaunee (3,977), Oconto (3,957), Forest (3,953) and Shawano (3,849). Just outside the top five listed above are counties in the Fox Valley, which include, among others, Winnebago and Outagamie counties. These are among the hardest hit, along with Brown County, in the last three weeks. Milwaukee is 11th on the list with 3,418.

So far, there have been a total of 150,236 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of those cases (119,747 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,465 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported seven new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,465. On average, two weeks ago, we had about five deaths per day. Now, we are seeing an average of 12-15 per day.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 549. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (100), Waukesha (96), Brown (75), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (42), Washington (37), Outagamie (37), Walworth (36), Rock (36) and Marathon (30).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. Four deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 120 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 895 individuals hospitalized and 232 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,234 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 305
Ashland 194
Barron 618
Bayfield 150
Brown 11,801
Buffalo 174
Burnett 246
Calumet 1,886
Chippewa 812
Clark 546
Columbia 1,103
Crawford 239
Dane 11,421
Dodge 2,550
Door 515
Douglas 623
Dunn 779
Eau Claire 2,393
Florence 135
Fond du Lac 2,888
Forest 363
Grant 1,400
Green 684
Green Lake 459
Iowa 276
Iron 152
Jackson 210
Jefferson 1,879
Juneau 531
Kenosha 3,967
Kewaunee 821
La Crosse 3,535
Lafayette 400
Langlade 462
Lincoln 422
Manitowoc 1,762
Marathon 2,550
Marinette 1,273
Marquette 406
Menominee 167
Milwaukee 32,281
Monroe 764
Oconto 1,502
Oneida 756
Outagamie 6,562
Ozaukee 1,631
Pepin 79
Pierce 529
Polk 331
Portage 1,873
Price 227
Racine 5,557
Richland 300
Rock 3,280
Rusk 98
Sauk 1,230
Sawyer 282
Shawano 1,588
Sheboygan 2,535
St. Croix 1,210
Taylor 282
Trempealeau 787
Vernon 368
Vilas 338
Walworth 2,895
Washburn 150
Washington 3,284
Waukesha 8,933
Waupaca 1,604
Waushara 596
Winnebago 6,173
Wood 1,114
Total 150,236

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 75
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 9
Chippewa 0
Clark 9
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 19
Door 4
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 8
Florence 3
Fond du Lac 15
Forest 7
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 1
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 3
La Crosse 10
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 4
Manitowoc 6
Marathon 30
Marinette 9
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 549
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 5
Outagamie 37
Ozaukee 21
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 14
Price 0
Racine 100
Richland 4
Rock 36
Rusk 1
Sauk 6
Sawyer 1
Shawano 7
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 36
Washburn 2
Washington 37
Waukesha 97
Waupaca 23
Waushara 3
Winnebago 42
Wood 7
Total 1,465

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE