Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Here are the Wisconsin Counties Hit Hardest so Far

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported seven new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,465. On average, two weeks ago, we had about five deaths per day. Now, we are seeing an average of 12-15 per day.

DHS reported an additional 2,676 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday out of a total of 10,247 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 120 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 895 individuals hospitalized and 232 of them are in intensive care.

The top counties in the state by case rate per 100,000 people are: Brown County (4,533), Kewaunee (3,977), Oconto (3,957), Forest (3,953) and Shawano (3,849). Milwaukee is 11th on the list with 3,418.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 2,676 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

10,247 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 26.1%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,510 new cases per day out of 12,820 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 19.8%.

There are currently 28,988 active cases in the state.

The top counties in the state by case rate per 100,000 people are: Brown County (4,533), Kewaunee (3,977), Oconto (3,957), Forest (3,953) and Shawano (3,849). Just outside the top five listed above are counties in the Fox Valley, which include, among others, Winnebago and Outagamie counties. These are among the hardest hit, along with Brown County, in the last three weeks. Milwaukee is 11th on the list with 3,418.

So far, there have been a total of 150,236 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of those cases (119,747 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,465 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

DHS reported seven new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,465. On average, two weeks ago, we had about five deaths per day. Now, we are seeing an average of 12-15 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 549. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (100), Waukesha (96), Brown (75), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (42), Washington (37), Outagamie (37), Walworth (36), Rock (36) and Marathon (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. Four deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 120 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 895 individuals hospitalized and 232 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,234 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 305 Ashland 194 Barron 618 Bayfield 150 Brown 11,801 Buffalo 174 Burnett 246 Calumet 1,886 Chippewa 812 Clark 546 Columbia 1,103 Crawford 239 Dane 11,421 Dodge 2,550 Door 515 Douglas 623 Dunn 779 Eau Claire 2,393 Florence 135 Fond du Lac 2,888 Forest 363 Grant 1,400 Green 684 Green Lake 459 Iowa 276 Iron 152 Jackson 210 Jefferson 1,879 Juneau 531 Kenosha 3,967 Kewaunee 821 La Crosse 3,535 Lafayette 400 Langlade 462 Lincoln 422 Manitowoc 1,762 Marathon 2,550 Marinette 1,273 Marquette 406 Menominee 167 Milwaukee 32,281 Monroe 764 Oconto 1,502 Oneida 756 Outagamie 6,562 Ozaukee 1,631 Pepin 79 Pierce 529 Polk 331 Portage 1,873 Price 227 Racine 5,557 Richland 300 Rock 3,280 Rusk 98 Sauk 1,230 Sawyer 282 Shawano 1,588 Sheboygan 2,535 St. Croix 1,210 Taylor 282 Trempealeau 787 Vernon 368 Vilas 338 Walworth 2,895 Washburn 150 Washington 3,284 Waukesha 8,933 Waupaca 1,604 Waushara 596 Winnebago 6,173 Wood 1,114 Total 150,236

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 75 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 9 Chippewa 0 Clark 9 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 19 Door 4 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 8 Florence 3 Fond du Lac 15 Forest 7 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 1 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 3 La Crosse 10 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 4 Manitowoc 6 Marathon 30 Marinette 9 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 549 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 5 Outagamie 37 Ozaukee 21 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 14 Price 0 Racine 100 Richland 4 Rock 36 Rusk 1 Sauk 6 Sawyer 1 Shawano 7 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 36 Washburn 2 Washington 37 Waukesha 97 Waupaca 23 Waushara 3 Winnebago 42 Wood 7 Total 1,465

You can read past daily updates here.