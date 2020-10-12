Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,956 New Cases and Nine Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate overcame a hurdle earlier today when St. Croix County judge R. Michael Waterman declined a conservative legal firm's request to end the mask mandate.
  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported nine new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,474. In the last week, a total of 93 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 98 people died.
  • DHS reported an additional 1,956 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday out of a total of 9,771 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 79 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 889 individuals hospitalized and 235 of them are in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,956 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

9,771 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 20%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,548 new cases per day out of 12,993 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 19.8%.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 29,478 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 152,192 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of those cases (121,204 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,474 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported nine new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,474. In the last week, a total of 93 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 98 people died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 549. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (100), Waukesha (98), Brown (75), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (45), Washington (37), Outagamie (37), Walworth (36), Rock (36) and Marathon (30).

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last two days. Four deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 79 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 889 individuals hospitalized and 235 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,234 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 313
Ashland 197
Barron 631
Bayfield 150
Brown 11,804
Buffalo 177
Burnett 246
Calumet 1,928
Chippewa 833
Clark 556
Columbia 1,141
Crawford 241
Dane 11,585
Dodge 2,621
Door 519
Douglas 624
Dunn 787
Eau Claire 2,400
Florence 137
Fond du Lac 3,007
Forest 371
Grant 1,419
Green 704
Green Lake 479
Iowa 302
Iron 153
Jackson 210
Jefferson 1,904
Juneau 540
Kenosha 4,000
Kewaunee 821
La Crosse 3,566
Lafayette 403
Langlade 483
Lincoln 439
Manitowoc 1,788
Marathon 2,646
Marinette 1,286
Marquette 417
Menominee 170
Milwaukee 32,514
Monroe 785
Oconto 1,548
Oneida 761
Outagamie 6,621
Ozaukee 1,635
Pepin 79
Pierce 533
Polk 338
Portage 1,927
Price 239
Racine 5,581
Richland 303
Rock 3,423
Rusk 102
Sauk 1,245
Sawyer 284
Shawano 1,616
Sheboygan 2,560
St. Croix 1,232
Taylor 290
Trempealeau 787
Vernon 375
Vilas 343
Walworth 2,907
Washburn 154
Washington 3,296
Waukesha 9,003
Waupaca 1,661
Waushara 623
Winnebago 6,297
Wood 1,132
Total 152,192

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 75
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 10
Chippewa 0
Clark 9
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 19
Door 4
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 8
Florence 3
Fond du Lac 15
Forest 8
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 2
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 3
La Crosse 10
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 4
Manitowoc 6
Marathon 30
Marinette 9
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 549
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 5
Outagamie 37
Ozaukee 21
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 14
Price 0
Racine 100
Richland 4
Rock 36
Rusk 1
Sauk 6
Sawyer 1
Shawano 7
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 2
Walworth 36
Washburn 2
Washington 37
Waukesha 98
Waupaca 24
Waushara 3
Winnebago 45
Wood 7
Total 1,474

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE