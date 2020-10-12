Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 1,956 New Cases and Nine Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate overcame a hurdle earlier today when St. Croix County judge R. Michael Waterman declined a conservative legal firm's request to end the mask mandate.

DHS reported an additional 1,956 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday out of a total of 9,771 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 79 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 889 individuals hospitalized and 235 of them are in intensive care.

9,771 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 20%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,548 new cases per day out of 12,993 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 19.8%.

There are currently 29,478 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 152,192 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of those cases (121,204 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,474 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 549. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (100), Waukesha (98), Brown (75), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (45), Washington (37), Outagamie (37), Walworth (36), Rock (36) and Marathon (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last two days. Four deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,234 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 313 Ashland 197 Barron 631 Bayfield 150 Brown 11,804 Buffalo 177 Burnett 246 Calumet 1,928 Chippewa 833 Clark 556 Columbia 1,141 Crawford 241 Dane 11,585 Dodge 2,621 Door 519 Douglas 624 Dunn 787 Eau Claire 2,400 Florence 137 Fond du Lac 3,007 Forest 371 Grant 1,419 Green 704 Green Lake 479 Iowa 302 Iron 153 Jackson 210 Jefferson 1,904 Juneau 540 Kenosha 4,000 Kewaunee 821 La Crosse 3,566 Lafayette 403 Langlade 483 Lincoln 439 Manitowoc 1,788 Marathon 2,646 Marinette 1,286 Marquette 417 Menominee 170 Milwaukee 32,514 Monroe 785 Oconto 1,548 Oneida 761 Outagamie 6,621 Ozaukee 1,635 Pepin 79 Pierce 533 Polk 338 Portage 1,927 Price 239 Racine 5,581 Richland 303 Rock 3,423 Rusk 102 Sauk 1,245 Sawyer 284 Shawano 1,616 Sheboygan 2,560 St. Croix 1,232 Taylor 290 Trempealeau 787 Vernon 375 Vilas 343 Walworth 2,907 Washburn 154 Washington 3,296 Waukesha 9,003 Waupaca 1,661 Waushara 623 Winnebago 6,297 Wood 1,132 Total 152,192

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 75 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 10 Chippewa 0 Clark 9 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 19 Door 4 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 8 Florence 3 Fond du Lac 15 Forest 8 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 2 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 3 La Crosse 10 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 4 Manitowoc 6 Marathon 30 Marinette 9 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 549 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 5 Outagamie 37 Ozaukee 21 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 14 Price 0 Racine 100 Richland 4 Rock 36 Rusk 1 Sauk 6 Sawyer 1 Shawano 7 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 2 Walworth 36 Washburn 2 Washington 37 Waukesha 98 Waupaca 24 Waushara 3 Winnebago 45 Wood 7 Total 1,474

