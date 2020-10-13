Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports a Record 3,279 New Cases and 34 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a record 34 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,508. In the last week, a total of 109 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 99 people died.

DHS reported a record 3,279 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday out of a total of 14,541 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 950 individuals hospitalized and 240 of them are in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a single day record 3,279 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

14,541 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 22.6%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,727 new cases per day out of 13,419 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 20.6%.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 30,731 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 155,471 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (123,196 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,508 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported a record 34 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,508. In the last week, a total of 109 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 99 people died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 551. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (100), Waukesha (98), Brown (78), Kenosha (68), Dane (45), Winnebago (45), Washington (39), Outagamie (43), Walworth (36), Rock (36) and Marathon (31).

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last days. Five deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 950 individuals hospitalized and 240 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,240 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 319 Ashland 204 Barron 645 Bayfield 156 Brown 12,045 Buffalo 178 Burnett 247 Calumet 1,992 Chippewa 859 Clark 562 Columbia 1,173 Crawford 254 Dane 11,693 Dodge 2,680 Door 540 Douglas 639 Dunn 793 Eau Claire 2,454 Florence 143 Fond du Lac 3,097 Forest 375 Grant 1,450 Green 718 Green Lake 499 Iowa 309 Iron 156 Jackson 218 Jefferson 1,978 Juneau 544 Kenosha 4,057 Kewaunee 838 La Crosse 3,587 Lafayette 412 Langlade 524 Lincoln 449 Manitowoc 1,861 Marathon 2,709 Marinette 1,305 Marquette 436 Menominee 174 Milwaukee 33,048 Monroe 800 Oconto 1,584 Oneida 788 Outagamie 6,810 Ozaukee 1,664 Pepin 79 Pierce 540 Polk 347 Portage 1,952 Price 240 Racine 5,678 Richland 329 Rock 3,477 Rusk 102 Sauk 1,285 Sawyer 288 Shawano 1,649 Sheboygan 2,597 St. Croix 1,254 Taylor 296 Trempealeau 807 Vernon 381 Vilas 353 Walworth 2,934 Washburn 159 Washington 3,394 Waukesha 9,390 Waupaca 1,689 Waushara 639 Winnebago 6,494 Wood 1,152 Total 155,471

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 78 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 10 Chippewa 1 Clark 9 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 45 Dodge 19 Door 4 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 9 Florence 4 Fond du Lac 16 Forest 9 Grant 20 Green 3 Green Lake 2 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 9 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 4 La Crosse 11 Lafayette 0 Langlade 4 Lincoln 3 Manitowoc 5 Marathon 31 Marinette 9 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 551 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 5 Outagamie 43 Ozaukee 21 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 14 Price 0 Racine 100 Richland 6 Rock 36 Rusk 1 Sauk 6 Sawyer 1 Shawano 7 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 9 Taylor 6 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 2 Vilas 2 Walworth 36 Washburn 2 Washington 39 Waukesha 98 Waupaca 25 Waushara 3 Winnebago 45 Wood 8 Total 1,508

You can read past daily updates here.