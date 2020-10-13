Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports a Record 3,279 New Cases and 34 Deaths

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a record 34 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,508. In the last week, a total of 109 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 99 people died.
  • DHS reported a record 3,279 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday out of a total of 14,541 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 950 individuals hospitalized and 240 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 30,731 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 155,471 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (123,196 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,508 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last days. Five deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,240 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 319
Ashland 204
Barron 645
Bayfield 156
Brown 12,045
Buffalo 178
Burnett 247
Calumet 1,992
Chippewa 859
Clark 562
Columbia 1,173
Crawford 254
Dane 11,693
Dodge 2,680
Door 540
Douglas 639
Dunn 793
Eau Claire 2,454
Florence 143
Fond du Lac 3,097
Forest 375
Grant 1,450
Green 718
Green Lake 499
Iowa 309
Iron 156
Jackson 218
Jefferson 1,978
Juneau 544
Kenosha 4,057
Kewaunee 838
La Crosse 3,587
Lafayette 412
Langlade 524
Lincoln 449
Manitowoc 1,861
Marathon 2,709
Marinette 1,305
Marquette 436
Menominee 174
Milwaukee 33,048
Monroe 800
Oconto 1,584
Oneida 788
Outagamie 6,810
Ozaukee 1,664
Pepin 79
Pierce 540
Polk 347
Portage 1,952
Price 240
Racine 5,678
Richland 329
Rock 3,477
Rusk 102
Sauk 1,285
Sawyer 288
Shawano 1,649
Sheboygan 2,597
St. Croix 1,254
Taylor 296
Trempealeau 807
Vernon 381
Vilas 353
Walworth 2,934
Washburn 159
Washington 3,394
Waukesha 9,390
Waupaca 1,689
Waushara 639
Winnebago 6,494
Wood 1,152
Total 155,471

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 78
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 10
Chippewa 1
Clark 9
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 45
Dodge 19
Door 4
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 9
Florence 4
Fond du Lac 16
Forest 9
Grant 20
Green 3
Green Lake 2
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 9
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 4
La Crosse 11
Lafayette 0
Langlade 4
Lincoln 3
Manitowoc 5
Marathon 31
Marinette 9
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 551
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 5
Outagamie 43
Ozaukee 21
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 14
Price 0
Racine 100
Richland 6
Rock 36
Rusk 1
Sauk 6
Sawyer 1
Shawano 7
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 9
Taylor 6
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 2
Vilas 2
Walworth 36
Washburn 2
Washington 39
Waukesha 98
Waupaca 25
Waushara 3
Winnebago 45
Wood 8
Total 1,508

You can read past daily updates here.

