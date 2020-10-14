Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 3,107 New Cases, 28 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Sawyer County judge John M. Yackel has temporarily blocked Gov. Tony Evers administration's latest attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 through a capacity limit on indoor public gatherings.

The state opened the alternate care facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park today. The ACF will accept overflow patients from across the state. There were no patients as of noon today, but could likely see patients starting tomorrow. The facility opened with 50 beds.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 28 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,536. In the last week, a total of 121 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 88 people died.

DHS reported a record 3,107 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday out of a total of 15,542 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 153 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,017 individuals hospitalized and 246 of them are in intensive care.

15,542 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 21.4%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,840 new cases per day out of 13,566 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 21.2%.

There are currently 31,595 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 158,578 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (125,411 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,536 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. A month ago, the county was seeing an average of 110 new cases per day. In the last week, the county has averaged 372 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 554. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (101), Waukesha (98), Brown (79), Kenosha (69), Dane (46), Winnebago (46), Outagamie (46), Washington (40), Rock (37), Walworth (36) and Marathon (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Six deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,240 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 334 Ashland 208 Barron 678 Bayfield 161 Brown 12,220 Buffalo 185 Burnett 250 Calumet 2,040 Chippewa 887 Clark 578 Columbia 1,229 Crawford 261 Dane 11,855 Dodge 2,733 Door 562 Douglas 648 Dunn 791 Eau Claire 2,471 Florence 143 Fond du Lac 3,135 Forest 384 Grant 1,479 Green 742 Green Lake 521 Iowa 321 Iron 159 Jackson 225 Jefferson 2,050 Juneau 555 Kenosha 4,140 Kewaunee 841 La Crosse 3,605 Lafayette 429 Langlade 566 Lincoln 462 Manitowoc 1,890 Marathon 2,899 Marinette 1,330 Marquette 455 Menominee 183 Milwaukee 33,532 Monroe 813 Oconto 1,607 Oneida 805 Outagamie 6,928 Ozaukee 1,684 Pepin 81 Pierce 548 Polk 363 Portage 2,004 Price 250 Racine 5,840 Richland 332 Rock 3,538 Rusk 103 Sauk 1,328 Sawyer 293 Shawano 1,720 Sheboygan 2,710 St. Croix 1,305 Taylor 309 Trempealeau 816 Vernon 394 Vilas 367 Walworth 2,959 Washburn 161 Washington 3,472 Waukesha 9,532 Waupaca 1,741 Waushara 653 Winnebago 6,603 Wood 1,182 Total 158,578

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 79 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 10 Chippewa 1 Clark 9 Columbia 4 Crawford 0 Dane 46 Dodge 19 Door 4 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 9 Florence 4 Fond du Lac 16 Forest 9 Grant 23 Green 3 Green Lake 2 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 9 Juneau 3 Kenosha 69 Kewaunee 4 La Crosse 11 Lafayette 0 Langlade 4 Lincoln 4 Manitowoc 7 Marathon 31 Marinette 9 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 554 Monroe 3 Oconto 6 Oneida 5 Outagamie 46 Ozaukee 21 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 14 Price 0 Racine 101 Richland 6 Rock 37 Rusk 1 Sauk 6 Sawyer 1 Shawano 8 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 9 Taylor 6 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 3 Vilas 3 Walworth 36 Washburn 2 Washington 40 Waukesha 98 Waupaca 27 Waushara 3 Winnebago 46 Wood 8 Total 1,536

