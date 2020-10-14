Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports 3,107 New Cases, 28 Deaths

Summary:

  • Sawyer County judge John M. Yackel has temporarily blocked Gov. Tony Evers administration's latest attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 through a capacity limit on indoor public gatherings.
  • The state opened the alternate care facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park today. The ACF will accept overflow patients from across the state. There were no patients as of noon today, but could likely see patients starting tomorrow. The facility opened with 50 beds.
  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 28 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,536. In the last week, a total of 121 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 88 people died.
  • DHS reported a record 3,107 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday out of a total of 15,542 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 153 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,017 individuals hospitalized and 246 of them are in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 3,107 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

15,542 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 21.4%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,840 new cases per day out of 13,566 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 21.2%.

There are currently 31,595 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 158,578 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (125,411 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,536 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. A month ago, the county was seeing an average of 110 new cases per day. In the last week, the county has averaged 372 new cases per day.

DHS reported 28 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,536. In the last week, a total of 121 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 88 people died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 554. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (101), Waukesha (98), Brown (79), Kenosha (69), Dane (46), Winnebago (46), Outagamie (46), Washington (40), Rock (37), Walworth (36) and Marathon (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Six deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 153 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,017 individuals hospitalized and 246 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,240 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 334
Ashland 208
Barron 678
Bayfield 161
Brown 12,220
Buffalo 185
Burnett 250
Calumet 2,040
Chippewa 887
Clark 578
Columbia 1,229
Crawford 261
Dane 11,855
Dodge 2,733
Door 562
Douglas 648
Dunn 791
Eau Claire 2,471
Florence 143
Fond du Lac 3,135
Forest 384
Grant 1,479
Green 742
Green Lake 521
Iowa 321
Iron 159
Jackson 225
Jefferson 2,050
Juneau 555
Kenosha 4,140
Kewaunee 841
La Crosse 3,605
Lafayette 429
Langlade 566
Lincoln 462
Manitowoc 1,890
Marathon 2,899
Marinette 1,330
Marquette 455
Menominee 183
Milwaukee 33,532
Monroe 813
Oconto 1,607
Oneida 805
Outagamie 6,928
Ozaukee 1,684
Pepin 81
Pierce 548
Polk 363
Portage 2,004
Price 250
Racine 5,840
Richland 332
Rock 3,538
Rusk 103
Sauk 1,328
Sawyer 293
Shawano 1,720
Sheboygan 2,710
St. Croix 1,305
Taylor 309
Trempealeau 816
Vernon 394
Vilas 367
Walworth 2,959
Washburn 161
Washington 3,472
Waukesha 9,532
Waupaca 1,741
Waushara 653
Winnebago 6,603
Wood 1,182
Total 158,578

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 79
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 10
Chippewa 1
Clark 9
Columbia 4
Crawford 0
Dane 46
Dodge 19
Door 4
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 9
Florence 4
Fond du Lac 16
Forest 9
Grant 23
Green 3
Green Lake 2
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 9
Juneau 3
Kenosha 69
Kewaunee 4
La Crosse 11
Lafayette 0
Langlade 4
Lincoln 4
Manitowoc 7
Marathon 31
Marinette 9
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 554
Monroe 3
Oconto 6
Oneida 5
Outagamie 46
Ozaukee 21
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 14
Price 0
Racine 101
Richland 6
Rock 37
Rusk 1
Sauk 6
Sawyer 1
Shawano 8
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 9
Taylor 6
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 3
Vilas 3
Walworth 36
Washburn 2
Washington 40
Waukesha 98
Waupaca 27
Waushara 3
Winnebago 46
Wood 8
Total 1,536

