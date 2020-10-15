Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Sets Record of 3,747 New Cases in Last Day

The spread of COVID-19 across the state continued to show no signs of slowing as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports a record 3,747 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the last week, the state has had more new cases than we had in almost the first three months of the pandemic.

15,202 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 24.7%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,928 new cases per day out of 13,359 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 2s%.

There are currently 33,160 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 162,325 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (127,576 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,553 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. A month ago, the county was seeing an average of 110 new cases per day. In the last week, the county has averaged almost 400 new cases per day.

DHS reported 17 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,553. In the last week, a total of 129 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 76 people died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 554. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (101), Waukesha (100), Brown (82), Kenosha (69), Winnebago (48), Dane (46), Outagamie (46), Washington (40), Rock (37), Walworth (36) and Marathon (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. Six deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 153 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,017 individuals hospitalized and 246 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,251 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 340
Ashland 210
Barron 701
Bayfield 166
Brown 12,519
Buffalo 191
Burnett 255
Calumet 2,094
Chippewa 959
Clark 599
Columbia 1,266
Crawford 268
Dane 12,072
Dodge 2,806
Door 563
Douglas 655
Dunn 797
Eau Claire 2,508
Florence 149
Fond du Lac 3,247
Forest 388
Grant 1,538
Green 760
Green Lake 536
Iowa 335
Iron 158
Jackson 247
Jefferson 2,112
Juneau 566
Kenosha 4,194
Kewaunee 851
La Crosse 3,657
Lafayette 436
Langlade 588
Lincoln 484
Manitowoc 1,940
Marathon 3,016
Marinette 1,349
Marquette 470
Menominee 194
Milwaukee 34,017
Monroe 853
Oconto 1,634
Oneida 839
Outagamie 7,105
Ozaukee 1,740
Pepin 85
Pierce 559
Polk 375
Portage 2,065
Price 267
Racine 5,951
Richland 350
Rock 3,634
Rusk 109
Sauk 1,373
Sawyer 304
Shawano 1,773
Sheboygan 2,828
St. Croix 1,332
Taylor 324
Trempealeau 821
Vernon 401
Vilas 388
Walworth 2,989
Washburn 168
Washington 3,561
Waukesha 9,723
Waupaca 1,806
Waushara 710
Winnebago 6,831
Wood 1,226
Total 162,325

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 82
Buffalo 2
Burnett 6
Calumet 10
Chippewa 2
Clark 9
Columbia 4
Crawford 0
Dane 46
Dodge 19
Door 4
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 9
Florence 4
Fond du Lac 16
Forest 10
Grant 23
Green 3
Green Lake 2
Iowa 1
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 9
Juneau 3
Kenosha 69
Kewaunee 4
La Crosse 11
Lafayette 1
Langlade 4
Lincoln 4
Manitowoc 7
Marathon 31
Marinette 9
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 554
Monroe 3
Oconto 6
Oneida 5
Outagamie 47
Ozaukee 21
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 15
Price 0
Racine 101
Richland 6
Rock 37
Rusk 1
Sauk 6
Sawyer 1
Shawano 8
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 9
Taylor 6
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 3
Vilas 3
Walworth 36
Washburn 2
Washington 40
Waukesha 100
Waupaca 28
Waushara 3
Winnebago 48
Wood 9
Total 1,553

You can read past daily updates here.

