Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Sets Record of 3,747 New Cases in Last Day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The spread of COVID-19 across the state continued to show no signs of slowing as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports a record 3,747 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the last week, the state has had more new cases than we had in almost the first three months of the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 17 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,553. In the last week, a total of 129 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 76 people died.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 153 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,017 individuals hospitalized and 246 of them are in intensive care.

The spread of COVID-19 across the state continued to show no signs of slowing as the Wisconsin Department of Health Services today reports a record 3,747 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In the last week, the state has had more new cases than we had in almost the first three months of the pandemic.

15,202 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 24.7%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,928 new cases per day out of 13,359 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 2s%.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 33,160 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 162,325 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (127,576 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,553 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. A month ago, the county was seeing an average of 110 new cases per day. In the last week, the county has averaged almost 400 new cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported 17 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,553. In the last week, a total of 129 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 76 people died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 554. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (101), Waukesha (100), Brown (82), Kenosha (69), Winnebago (48), Dane (46), Outagamie (46), Washington (40), Rock (37), Walworth (36) and Marathon (31).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. Six deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 153 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,017 individuals hospitalized and 246 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,251 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 340 Ashland 210 Barron 701 Bayfield 166 Brown 12,519 Buffalo 191 Burnett 255 Calumet 2,094 Chippewa 959 Clark 599 Columbia 1,266 Crawford 268 Dane 12,072 Dodge 2,806 Door 563 Douglas 655 Dunn 797 Eau Claire 2,508 Florence 149 Fond du Lac 3,247 Forest 388 Grant 1,538 Green 760 Green Lake 536 Iowa 335 Iron 158 Jackson 247 Jefferson 2,112 Juneau 566 Kenosha 4,194 Kewaunee 851 La Crosse 3,657 Lafayette 436 Langlade 588 Lincoln 484 Manitowoc 1,940 Marathon 3,016 Marinette 1,349 Marquette 470 Menominee 194 Milwaukee 34,017 Monroe 853 Oconto 1,634 Oneida 839 Outagamie 7,105 Ozaukee 1,740 Pepin 85 Pierce 559 Polk 375 Portage 2,065 Price 267 Racine 5,951 Richland 350 Rock 3,634 Rusk 109 Sauk 1,373 Sawyer 304 Shawano 1,773 Sheboygan 2,828 St. Croix 1,332 Taylor 324 Trempealeau 821 Vernon 401 Vilas 388 Walworth 2,989 Washburn 168 Washington 3,561 Waukesha 9,723 Waupaca 1,806 Waushara 710 Winnebago 6,831 Wood 1,226 Total 162,325

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 82 Buffalo 2 Burnett 6 Calumet 10 Chippewa 2 Clark 9 Columbia 4 Crawford 0 Dane 46 Dodge 19 Door 4 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 9 Florence 4 Fond du Lac 16 Forest 10 Grant 23 Green 3 Green Lake 2 Iowa 1 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 9 Juneau 3 Kenosha 69 Kewaunee 4 La Crosse 11 Lafayette 1 Langlade 4 Lincoln 4 Manitowoc 7 Marathon 31 Marinette 9 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 554 Monroe 3 Oconto 6 Oneida 5 Outagamie 47 Ozaukee 21 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 15 Price 0 Racine 101 Richland 6 Rock 37 Rusk 1 Sauk 6 Sawyer 1 Shawano 8 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 9 Taylor 6 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 3 Vilas 3 Walworth 36 Washburn 2 Washington 40 Waukesha 100 Waupaca 28 Waushara 3 Winnebago 48 Wood 9 Total 1,553

You can read past daily updates here.