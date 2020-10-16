Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports a Record 3,861 New Cases in Last Day

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a record 3,861 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. For the first time, we've had more than 21,000 new cases in a week's time or an average of 3,000 new cases per day.
  • DHS also reports 21 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,574. In the last week, a total of 134 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 87 people died.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 138 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,043 individuals hospitalized and 264 of them are in intensive care.
  • The state's internal reporting system will be down for maintenance this weekend, so we won't be sharing daily updates until at least Monday when the site is back up and operational.

14,586 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 26.5%.

There are currently 34,345 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 166,186 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (130,231 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,574 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. A month ago, the county was seeing an average of 110 new cases per day. In the last week, the county has averaged almost 400 new cases per day.

DHS reports 21 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,574. In the last week, a total of 134 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 87 people died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 554. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (103), Racine (101), Brown (84), Kenosha (69), Winnebago (49), Dane (46), Outagamie (48), Washington (40), Rock (38), Walworth (36) and Marathon (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last two days. Six deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 138 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,043 individuals hospitalized and 264 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,251 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 352
Ashland 214
Barron 730
Bayfield 168
Brown 12,848
Buffalo 197
Burnett 261
Calumet 2,174
Chippewa 1,017
Clark 623
Columbia 1,321
Crawford 284
Dane 12,296
Dodge 2,891
Door 584
Douglas 673
Dunn 827
Eau Claire 2,558
Florence 149
Fond du Lac 3,375
Forest 392
Grant 1,550
Green 776
Green Lake 563
Iowa 352
Iron 159
Jackson 256
Jefferson 2,131
Juneau 581
Kenosha 4,266
Kewaunee 877
La Crosse 3,718
Lafayette 445
Langlade 624
Lincoln 506
Manitowoc 2,004
Marathon 3,165
Marinette 1,379
Marquette 479
Menominee 206
Milwaukee 34,400
Monroe 878
Oconto 1,691
Oneida 877
Outagamie 7,286
Ozaukee 1,778
Pepin 86
Pierce 582
Polk 388
Portage 2,121
Price 272
Racine 6,036
Richland 364
Rock 3,828
Rusk 139
Sauk 1,383
Sawyer 319
Shawano 1,840
Sheboygan 2,949
St. Croix 1,367
Taylor 334
Trempealeau 842
Vernon 418
Vilas 397
Walworth 3,026
Washburn 173
Washington 3,648
Waukesha 9,935
Waupaca 1,849
Waushara 741
Winnebago 7,014
Wood 1,254
Total 166,186

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 84
Buffalo 2
Burnett 6
Calumet 10
Chippewa 2
Clark 11
Columbia 4
Crawford 0
Dane 46
Dodge 21
Door 4
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 9
Florence 4
Fond du Lac 17
Forest 10
Grant 23
Green 3
Green Lake 2
Iowa 1
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 9
Juneau 3
Kenosha 69
Kewaunee 4
La Crosse 12
Lafayette 1
Langlade 5
Lincoln 5
Manitowoc 7
Marathon 32
Marinette 9
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 554
Monroe 3
Oconto 6
Oneida 6
Outagamie 48
Ozaukee 23
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 15
Price 0
Racine 101
Richland 6
Rock 38
Rusk 1
Sauk 6
Sawyer 1
Shawano 8
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 9
Taylor 6
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 3
Vilas 3
Walworth 36
Washburn 2
Washington 40
Waukesha 103
Waupaca 29
Waushara 3
Winnebago 49
Wood 9
Total 1,574

You can read past daily updates here.

