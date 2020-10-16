Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports a Record 3,861 New Cases in Last Day

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a record 3,861 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. For the first time, we've had more than 21,000 new cases in a week's time or an average of 3,000 new cases per day.

DHS also reports 21 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,574. In the last week, a total of 134 people have lost their lives. Two weeks ago, 87 people died.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 138 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,043 individuals hospitalized and 264 of them are in intensive care.

The state's internal reporting system will be down for maintenance this weekend, so we won't be sharing daily updates until at least Monday when the site is back up and operational.

14,586 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 26.5%.

There are currently 34,345 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 166,186 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (130,231 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,574 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. A month ago, the county was seeing an average of 110 new cases per day. In the last week, the county has averaged almost 400 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 554. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (103), Racine (101), Brown (84), Kenosha (69), Winnebago (49), Dane (46), Outagamie (48), Washington (40), Rock (38), Walworth (36) and Marathon (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last two days. Six deaths have occurred in the last week. Although cases have been on the rise for the last four weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the county has not seen a similar increase.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,251 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 352 Ashland 214 Barron 730 Bayfield 168 Brown 12,848 Buffalo 197 Burnett 261 Calumet 2,174 Chippewa 1,017 Clark 623 Columbia 1,321 Crawford 284 Dane 12,296 Dodge 2,891 Door 584 Douglas 673 Dunn 827 Eau Claire 2,558 Florence 149 Fond du Lac 3,375 Forest 392 Grant 1,550 Green 776 Green Lake 563 Iowa 352 Iron 159 Jackson 256 Jefferson 2,131 Juneau 581 Kenosha 4,266 Kewaunee 877 La Crosse 3,718 Lafayette 445 Langlade 624 Lincoln 506 Manitowoc 2,004 Marathon 3,165 Marinette 1,379 Marquette 479 Menominee 206 Milwaukee 34,400 Monroe 878 Oconto 1,691 Oneida 877 Outagamie 7,286 Ozaukee 1,778 Pepin 86 Pierce 582 Polk 388 Portage 2,121 Price 272 Racine 6,036 Richland 364 Rock 3,828 Rusk 139 Sauk 1,383 Sawyer 319 Shawano 1,840 Sheboygan 2,949 St. Croix 1,367 Taylor 334 Trempealeau 842 Vernon 418 Vilas 397 Walworth 3,026 Washburn 173 Washington 3,648 Waukesha 9,935 Waupaca 1,849 Waushara 741 Winnebago 7,014 Wood 1,254 Total 166,186

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 84 Buffalo 2 Burnett 6 Calumet 10 Chippewa 2 Clark 11 Columbia 4 Crawford 0 Dane 46 Dodge 21 Door 4 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 9 Florence 4 Fond du Lac 17 Forest 10 Grant 23 Green 3 Green Lake 2 Iowa 1 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 9 Juneau 3 Kenosha 69 Kewaunee 4 La Crosse 12 Lafayette 1 Langlade 5 Lincoln 5 Manitowoc 7 Marathon 32 Marinette 9 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 554 Monroe 3 Oconto 6 Oneida 6 Outagamie 48 Ozaukee 23 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 15 Price 0 Racine 101 Richland 6 Rock 38 Rusk 1 Sauk 6 Sawyer 1 Shawano 8 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 9 Taylor 6 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 3 Vilas 3 Walworth 36 Washburn 2 Washington 40 Waukesha 103 Waupaca 29 Waushara 3 Winnebago 49 Wood 9 Total 1,574

