Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,745 New Cases, Five Deaths

After 65 deaths in the last three days, just five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the death toll to 1,353. In the last week, a total of 79 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 36 people had died.

The state health department reports 2,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday out of a total of 13,595 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 97 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 669 individuals hospitalized and 208 of them are in intensive care. An additional 162 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports there are 2,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. The state has had more than 2,000 new cases daily in eight of the last ten days, a sign the virus continues to spread rapidly.

That was out of a total of 13,595 new people tested for a positivity rate of 20.2%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,440 new cases per day out of 11,286 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 22%.

There are currently 23,005 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 127,906 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of all cases (103,530 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,353 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just the number of new cases in Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The number of new cases in the county has been trending upward in the last three weeks.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 539. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (92), Kenosha (68), Brown (66), Dane (43), Walworth (34), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (33) and Outagamie (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported today. Twelve deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 270 Ashland 140 Barron 504 Bayfield 121 Brown 10,022 Buffalo 151 Burnett 212 Calumet 1,402 Chippewa 610 Clark 444 Columbia 737 Crawford 188 Dane 10,271 Dodge 2,085 Door 397 Douglas 531 Dunn 659 Eau Claire 2,058 Florence 103 Fond du Lac 2,364 Forest 321 Grant 1,137 Green 571 Green Lake 335 Iowa 209 Iron 144 Jackson 168 Jefferson 1,579 Juneau 439 Kenosha 3,661 Kewaunee 652 La Crosse 3,245 Lafayette 340 Langlade 251 Lincoln 275 Manitowoc 1,279 Marathon 1,721 Marinette 1,074 Marquette 321 Menominee 102 Milwaukee 29,790 Monroe 612 Oconto 1,084 Oneida 554 Outagamie 5,237 Ozaukee 1,425 Pepin 68 Pierce 457 Polk 271 Portage 1,577 Price 146 Racine 5,135 Richland 186 Rock 2,723 Rusk 69 Sauk 992 Sawyer 233 Shawano 1,138 Sheboygan 2,072 St. Croix 1,000 Taylor 224 Trempealeau 705 Vernon 262 Vilas 253 Walworth 2,718 Washburn 122 Washington 2,815 Waukesha 7,923 Waupaca 1,235 Waushara 419 Winnebago 4,516 Wood 906 Total 127,906

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 66 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 5 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 18 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 7 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 14 Forest 6 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 3 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 5 Marathon 15 Marinette 8 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 539 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 3 Outagamie 32 Ozaukee 20 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 7 Price 0 Racine 98 Richland 4 Rock 33 Rusk 1 Sauk 4 Sawyer 1 Shawano 1 Sheboygan 18 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 1 Washington 35 Waukesha 92 Waupaca 21 Waushara 3 Winnebago 33 Wood 5 Total 1,353

