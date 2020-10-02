Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 2,745 New Cases, Five Deaths

  • After 65 deaths in the last three days, just five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the death toll to 1,353. In the last week, a total of 79 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 36 people had died.
  • The state health department reports 2,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday out of a total of 13,595 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 97 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 669 individuals hospitalized and 208 of them are in intensive care. An additional 162 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports there are 2,745 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday. The state has had more than 2,000 new cases daily in eight of the last ten days, a sign the virus continues to spread rapidly.

That was out of a total of 13,595 new people tested for a positivity rate of 20.2%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,440 new cases per day out of 11,286 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 22%.

There are currently 23,005 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 127,906 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of all cases (103,530 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,353 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just the number of new cases in Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. The number of new cases in the county has been trending upward in the last three weeks.

After 65 deaths in the last three days, just five new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. That brings the death toll to 1,353. In the last week, a total of 79 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 36 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 539. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (92), Kenosha (68), Brown (66), Dane (43), Walworth (34), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (33) and Outagamie (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. One new death was reported today. Twelve deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported yesterday an additional 97 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 669 individuals hospitalized and 208 of them are in intensive care. An additional 162 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 270
Ashland 140
Barron 504
Bayfield 121
Brown 10,022
Buffalo 151
Burnett 212
Calumet 1,402
Chippewa 610
Clark 444
Columbia 737
Crawford 188
Dane 10,271
Dodge 2,085
Door 397
Douglas 531
Dunn 659
Eau Claire 2,058
Florence 103
Fond du Lac 2,364
Forest 321
Grant 1,137
Green 571
Green Lake 335
Iowa 209
Iron 144
Jackson 168
Jefferson 1,579
Juneau 439
Kenosha 3,661
Kewaunee 652
La Crosse 3,245
Lafayette 340
Langlade 251
Lincoln 275
Manitowoc 1,279
Marathon 1,721
Marinette 1,074
Marquette 321
Menominee 102
Milwaukee 29,790
Monroe 612
Oconto 1,084
Oneida 554
Outagamie 5,237
Ozaukee 1,425
Pepin 68
Pierce 457
Polk 271
Portage 1,577
Price 146
Racine 5,135
Richland 186
Rock 2,723
Rusk 69
Sauk 992
Sawyer 233
Shawano 1,138
Sheboygan 2,072
St. Croix 1,000
Taylor 224
Trempealeau 705
Vernon 262
Vilas 253
Walworth 2,718
Washburn 122
Washington 2,815
Waukesha 7,923
Waupaca 1,235
Waushara 419
Winnebago 4,516
Wood 906
Total 127,906

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 66
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 5
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 18
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 7
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 14
Forest 6
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 3
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 5
Marathon 15
Marinette 8
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 539
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 3
Outagamie 32
Ozaukee 20
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 7
Price 0
Racine 98
Richland 4
Rock 33
Rusk 1
Sauk 4
Sawyer 1
Shawano 1
Sheboygan 18
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 1
Washington 35
Waukesha 92
Waupaca 21
Waushara 3
Winnebago 33
Wood 5
Total 1,353

You can read past daily updates here.

