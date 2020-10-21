Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports a Record 48 COVID-19 Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. The previous record was set last Tuesday when 34 had died.
  • The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance (WEDSS) system underwent routine maintenance over the weekend, so of the new cases from the down period are inflating the case numbers this week.
  • The state has averaged 3,444 new cases per day in the last week.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 218 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,192 individuals hospitalized and 315 of them are in intensive care.
  • The alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been open and ready to accept patients for a week. It has yet to have any patients check in.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. The previous record was set last Tuesday when 34 had died.

The four highest daily death counts have all happened in the last nine days.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 559. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (108), Racine (105), Brown (87), Kenosha (74), Winnebago (51), Outagamie (55), Dane (46), Washington (41), Rock (39), Marathon (39), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (36).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Five deaths have occurred in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported an additional 4,205 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Because of the reporting upgrades, the daily reporting numbers will be negatively impacted over the next few days.

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 38,485 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 182,687 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (142,485 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,681 cases, the patient is deceased.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 218 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,192 individuals hospitalized and 315 of them are in intensive care. A month ago, there were 406 hospitalized and 111 in ICU.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The alternate care facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been open and ready to accept patients since last Wednesday. It has yet to have any patients check in. The intent of the ACF is to accept less acute cases that are at the tail end of their hospital stays.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 425
Ashland 246
Barron 858
Bayfield 186
Brown 13,654
Buffalo 219
Burnett 282
Calumet 2,373
Chippewa 1,215
Clark 714
Columbia 1,534
Crawford 300
Dane 13,121
Dodge 3,280
Door 668
Douglas 707
Dunn 900
Eau Claire 2,783
Florence 186
Fond du Lac 3,741
Forest 413
Grant 1,646
Green 846
Green Lake 632
Iowa 401
Iron 170
Jackson 309
Jefferson 2,356
Juneau 693
Kenosha 4,557
Kewaunee 968
La Crosse 3,907
Lafayette 471
Langlade 754
Lincoln 617
Manitowoc 2,327
Marathon 3,699
Marinette 1,502
Marquette 537
Menominee 252
Milwaukee 36,706
Monroe 989
Oconto 1,877
Oneida 1,025
Outagamie 8,183
Ozaukee 1,992
Pepin 102
Pierce 619
Polk 445
Portage 2,397
Price 299
Racine 6,575
Richland 404
Rock 4,292
Rusk 160
Sauk 1,511
Sawyer 350
Shawano 2,093
Sheboygan 3,995
St. Croix 1,550
Taylor 395
Trempealeau 910
Vernon 450
Vilas 459
Walworth 3,157
Washburn 206
Washington 4,028
Waukesha 10,923
Waupaca 2,065
Waushara 837
Winnebago 7,807
Wood 1,426
Total 182,687

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 87
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 7
Clark 13
Columbia 4
Crawford 0
Dane 46
Dodge 23
Door 4
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 12
Florence 6
Fond du Lac 19
Forest 10
Grant 27
Green 5
Green Lake 2
Iowa 1
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 10
Juneau 4
Kenosha 74
Kewaunee 5
La Crosse 15
Lafayette 1
Langlade 8
Lincoln 5
Manitowoc 8
Marathon 39
Marinette 11
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 559
Monroe 4
Oconto 8
Oneida 8
Outagamie 55
Ozaukee 23
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 18
Price 0
Racine 105
Richland 6
Rock 39
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 1
Shawano 15
Sheboygan 22
St. Croix 9
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 3
Vilas 4
Walworth 37
Washburn 2
Washington 41
Waukesha 108
Waupaca 36
Waushara 4
Winnebago 53
Wood 9
Total 1,681

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE