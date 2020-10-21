Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports a Record 48 COVID-19 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. The previous record was set last Tuesday when 34 had died.

The Wisconsin Electronic Disease Surveillance (WEDSS) system underwent routine maintenance over the weekend, so of the new cases from the down period are inflating the case numbers this week.

The state has averaged 3,444 new cases per day in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 218 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,192 individuals hospitalized and 315 of them are in intensive care.

The alternate care facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been open and ready to accept patients for a week. It has yet to have any patients check in.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. The previous record was set last Tuesday when 34 had died.

The four highest daily death counts have all happened in the last nine days.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 559. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (108), Racine (105), Brown (87), Kenosha (74), Winnebago (51), Outagamie (55), Dane (46), Washington (41), Rock (39), Marathon (39), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (36).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Five deaths have occurred in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

DHS reported an additional 4,205 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. Because of the reporting upgrades, the daily reporting numbers will be negatively impacted over the next few days.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

There are currently 38,485 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 182,687 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (142,485 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,681 cases, the patient is deceased.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 218 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,192 individuals hospitalized and 315 of them are in intensive care. A month ago, there were 406 hospitalized and 111 in ICU.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The alternate care facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been open and ready to accept patients since last Wednesday. It has yet to have any patients check in. The intent of the ACF is to accept less acute cases that are at the tail end of their hospital stays.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 425 Ashland 246 Barron 858 Bayfield 186 Brown 13,654 Buffalo 219 Burnett 282 Calumet 2,373 Chippewa 1,215 Clark 714 Columbia 1,534 Crawford 300 Dane 13,121 Dodge 3,280 Door 668 Douglas 707 Dunn 900 Eau Claire 2,783 Florence 186 Fond du Lac 3,741 Forest 413 Grant 1,646 Green 846 Green Lake 632 Iowa 401 Iron 170 Jackson 309 Jefferson 2,356 Juneau 693 Kenosha 4,557 Kewaunee 968 La Crosse 3,907 Lafayette 471 Langlade 754 Lincoln 617 Manitowoc 2,327 Marathon 3,699 Marinette 1,502 Marquette 537 Menominee 252 Milwaukee 36,706 Monroe 989 Oconto 1,877 Oneida 1,025 Outagamie 8,183 Ozaukee 1,992 Pepin 102 Pierce 619 Polk 445 Portage 2,397 Price 299 Racine 6,575 Richland 404 Rock 4,292 Rusk 160 Sauk 1,511 Sawyer 350 Shawano 2,093 Sheboygan 3,995 St. Croix 1,550 Taylor 395 Trempealeau 910 Vernon 450 Vilas 459 Walworth 3,157 Washburn 206 Washington 4,028 Waukesha 10,923 Waupaca 2,065 Waushara 837 Winnebago 7,807 Wood 1,426 Total 182,687

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 87 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 7 Clark 13 Columbia 4 Crawford 0 Dane 46 Dodge 23 Door 4 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 12 Florence 6 Fond du Lac 19 Forest 10 Grant 27 Green 5 Green Lake 2 Iowa 1 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 10 Juneau 4 Kenosha 74 Kewaunee 5 La Crosse 15 Lafayette 1 Langlade 8 Lincoln 5 Manitowoc 8 Marathon 39 Marinette 11 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 559 Monroe 4 Oconto 8 Oneida 8 Outagamie 55 Ozaukee 23 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 18 Price 0 Racine 105 Richland 6 Rock 39 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 1 Shawano 15 Sheboygan 22 St. Croix 9 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 3 Vilas 4 Walworth 37 Washburn 2 Washington 41 Waukesha 108 Waupaca 36 Waushara 4 Winnebago 53 Wood 9 Total 1,681

You can read past daily updates here.