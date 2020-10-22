Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Changes Coming to Milwaukee's Public Health Plan

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

Interim Milwaukee health commissioner Marlaina Jackson told the Public Safety & Health Committee that the health department is working on revising the city's public health order. Details on the revisions will be released next week.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 150 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two weeks ago, 129 died.

DHS reported 3,413 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 3,396 new cases per day in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 167 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,190 individuals hospitalized and 299 of them are in intensive care.

Interim Milwaukee health commissioner Marlaina Jackson told the Public Safety & Health Committee today that the health department is working on revising the city's public health order. Details on the revisions will be released next week.

In recent weeks, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said he's seen compliance issues with the current order and mask ordinance at some bars and restaurants. On Thursday, he said moving forward with the new order starting next week, they will stop issuing warnings and instead issue citations for violations. So far, two Milwaukee establishments have been issued citations—three to Fiesta Cafe and two to Trinity Three Irish Pubs.

Statewide COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,413 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last day. The state has averaged 3,396 new cases per day in the last week.

There are currently 38,852 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 186,100 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (145,509 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,703 cases, the patient is deceased.

DHS reported 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 150 people have died from COVID-19 in the state or more than 21 per day. Two weeks ago, 129 died.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 561. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (110), Racine (106), Brown (87), Kenosha (74), Outagamie (56), Winnebago (51), Dane (47), Washington (43), Marathon (40), Rock (39), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (36).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 167 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,190 individuals hospitalized and 299 of them are in intensive care.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(click here to zoom in)

The alternate care facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been open and ready to accept patients since last Wednesday. It accepted it's first patient on Wednesday. The intent of the ACF is to accept less acute cases that are at the tail end of their hospital stays.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 425 Ashland 251 Barron 895 Bayfield 192 Brown 13,966 Buffalo 226 Burnett 286 Calumet 2,452 Chippewa 1,279 Clark 738 Columbia 1,575 Crawford 308 Dane 13,315 Dodge 3,379 Door 695 Douglas 715 Dunn 929 Eau Claire 2,850 Florence 198 Fond du Lac 3,835 Forest 417 Grant 1,688 Green 855 Green Lake 653 Iowa 407 Iron 177 Jackson 326 Jefferson 2,380 Juneau 707 Kenosha 4,603 Kewaunee 981 La Crosse 3,961 Lafayette 478 Langlade 774 Lincoln 649 Manitowoc 2,385 Marathon 3,859 Marinette 1,532 Marquette 556 Menominee 257 Milwaukee 37,082 Monroe 1,007 Oconto 1,942 Oneida 1,072 Outagamie 8,294 Ozaukee 2,001 Pepin 112 Pierce 639 Polk 454 Portage 2,433 Price 317 Racine 6,616 Richland 415 Rock 4,455 Rusk 165 Sauk 1,535 Sawyer 353 Shawano 2,135 Sheboygan 4,101 St. Croix 1,582 Taylor 407 Trempealeau 922 Vernon 454 Vilas 479 Walworth 3,186 Washburn 212 Washington 4,044 Waukesha 11,116 Waupaca 2,116 Waushara 867 Winnebago 7,989 Wood 1,444 Total 186,100

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 87 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 7 Clark 14 Columbia 5 Crawford 0 Dane 47 Dodge 24 Door 4 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 12 Florence 6 Fond du Lac 19 Forest 10 Grant 28 Green 5 Green Lake 2 Iowa 1 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 10 Juneau 4 Kenosha 74 Kewaunee 6 La Crosse 17 Lafayette 1 Langlade 8 Lincoln 5 Manitowoc 9 Marathon 40 Marinette 11 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 561 Monroe 4 Oconto 9 Oneida 8 Outagamie 56 Ozaukee 23 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 19 Price 0 Racine 106 Richland 6 Rock 39 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 1 Shawano 17 Sheboygan 22 St. Croix 9 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 2 Vilas 5 Walworth 37 Washburn 2 Washington 43 Waukesha 110 Waupaca 36 Waushara 4 Winnebago 53 Wood 9 Total 1,703

You can read past daily updates here.