Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Changes Coming to Milwaukee's Public Health Plan

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • Interim Milwaukee health commissioner Marlaina Jackson told the Public Safety & Health Committee that the health department is working on revising the city's public health order. Details on the revisions will be released next week.
  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 150 people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Two weeks ago, 129 died.
  • DHS reported 3,413 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 3,396 new cases per day in the last week.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 167 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,190 individuals hospitalized and 299 of them are in intensive care.

Interim Milwaukee health commissioner Marlaina Jackson told the Public Safety & Health Committee today that the health department is working on revising the city's public health order. Details on the revisions will be released next week.

In recent weeks, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said he's seen compliance issues with the current order and mask ordinance at some bars and restaurants. On Thursday, he said moving forward with the new order starting next week, they will stop issuing warnings and instead issue citations for violations. So far, two Milwaukee establishments have been issued citations—three to Fiesta Cafe and two to Trinity Three Irish Pubs.

Statewide COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,413 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last day. The state has averaged 3,396 new cases per day in the last week.

There are currently 38,852 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 186,100 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (145,509 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,703 cases, the patient is deceased.

DHS reported 22 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 150 people have died from COVID-19 in the state or more than 21 per day. Two weeks ago, 129 died.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 561. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (110), Racine (106), Brown (87), Kenosha (74), Outagamie (56), Winnebago (51), Dane (47), Washington (43), Marathon (40), Rock (39), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (36).

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Seven deaths have occurred in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 167 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,190 individuals hospitalized and 299 of them are in intensive care.

(click here to zoom in)

The alternate care facility (ACF) at Wisconsin State Fair Park has been open and ready to accept patients since last Wednesday. It accepted it's first patient on Wednesday. The intent of the ACF is to accept less acute cases that are at the tail end of their hospital stays.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 425
Ashland 251
Barron 895
Bayfield 192
Brown 13,966
Buffalo 226
Burnett 286
Calumet 2,452
Chippewa 1,279
Clark 738
Columbia 1,575
Crawford 308
Dane 13,315
Dodge 3,379
Door 695
Douglas 715
Dunn 929
Eau Claire 2,850
Florence 198
Fond du Lac 3,835
Forest 417
Grant 1,688
Green 855
Green Lake 653
Iowa 407
Iron 177
Jackson 326
Jefferson 2,380
Juneau 707
Kenosha 4,603
Kewaunee 981
La Crosse 3,961
Lafayette 478
Langlade 774
Lincoln 649
Manitowoc 2,385
Marathon 3,859
Marinette 1,532
Marquette 556
Menominee 257
Milwaukee 37,082
Monroe 1,007
Oconto 1,942
Oneida 1,072
Outagamie 8,294
Ozaukee 2,001
Pepin 112
Pierce 639
Polk 454
Portage 2,433
Price 317
Racine 6,616
Richland 415
Rock 4,455
Rusk 165
Sauk 1,535
Sawyer 353
Shawano 2,135
Sheboygan 4,101
St. Croix 1,582
Taylor 407
Trempealeau 922
Vernon 454
Vilas 479
Walworth 3,186
Washburn 212
Washington 4,044
Waukesha 11,116
Waupaca 2,116
Waushara 867
Winnebago 7,989
Wood 1,444
Total 186,100

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 87
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 7
Clark 14
Columbia 5
Crawford 0
Dane 47
Dodge 24
Door 4
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 12
Florence 6
Fond du Lac 19
Forest 10
Grant 28
Green 5
Green Lake 2
Iowa 1
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 10
Juneau 4
Kenosha 74
Kewaunee 6
La Crosse 17
Lafayette 1
Langlade 8
Lincoln 5
Manitowoc 9
Marathon 40
Marinette 11
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 561
Monroe 4
Oconto 9
Oneida 8
Outagamie 56
Ozaukee 23
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 19
Price 0
Racine 106
Richland 6
Rock 39
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 1
Shawano 17
Sheboygan 22
St. Croix 9
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 2
Vilas 5
Walworth 37
Washburn 2
Washington 43
Waukesha 110
Waupaca 36
Waushara 4
Winnebago 53
Wood 9
Total 1,703

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE