Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Death Toll in the Last Week Reached 196

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 196 people have died. That's up from 116 deaths two weeks ago and 34 a month ago.

DHS reported 4,062 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 4,051 new cases per day in the last week or 28,354 total new cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 183 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,243 individuals hospitalized and 331 of them are in intensive care. These are both record highs.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 500 new cases per day in the last week, a record high. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 196 people have died (28 per day). That's up from 116 deaths two weeks ago (16-17 per day) and 34 a month ago (4-5 per day).

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 567. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (112), Racine (107), Brown (89), Kenosha (76), Outagamie (62), Winnebago (55), Dane (48), Washington (43), Marathon (45), Rock (42), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Thirteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 183 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,243 individuals hospitalized and 331 of them are in intensive care. These are both record highs.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 447 Ashland 257 Barron 970 Bayfield 204 Brown 14,433 Buffalo 242 Burnett 292 Calumet 2,569 Chippewa 1,397 Clark 793 Columbia 1,652 Crawford 313 Dane 13,831 Dodge 3,672 Door 725 Douglas 738 Dunn 982 Eau Claire 3,057 Florence 206 Fond du Lac 4,126 Forest 442 Grant 1,758 Green 904 Green Lake 692 Iowa 432 Iron 179 Jackson 364 Jefferson 2,545 Juneau 73 Kenosha 4,720 Kewaunee 1,015 La Crosse 4,025 Lafayette 502 Langlade 858 Lincoln 713 Manitowoc 2,556 Marathon 4,157 Marinette 1,599 Marquette 591 Menominee 283 Milwaukee 38,108 Monroe 1,052 Oconto 2,014 Oneida 1,158 Outagamie 8,723 Ozaukee 2,084 Pepin 124 Pierce 655 Polk 491 Portage 2,565 Price 335 Racine 6,948 Richland 433 Rock 4,607 Rusk 190 Sauk 1,611 Sawyer 362 Shawano 2,287 Sheboygan 4,375 St. Croix 1,669 Taylor 449 Trempealeau 965 Vernon 463 Vilas 521 Walworth 3,282 Washburn 223 Washington 4,198 Waukesha 11,615 Waupaca 2,261 Waushara 945 Winnebago 8,281 Wood 1,572 Total 194,540

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 89 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 11 Clark 15 Columbia 5 Crawford 0 Dane 48 Dodge 27 Door 5 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 12 Florence 7 Fond du Lac 19 Forest 10 Grant 29 Green 5 Green Lake 2 Iowa 1 Iron 2 Jackson 1 Jefferson 10 Juneau 4 Kenosha 76 Kewaunee 6 La Crosse 20 Lafayette 1 Langlade 9 Lincoln 7 Manitowoc 10 Marathon 45 Marinette 11 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 567 Monroe 4 Oconto 13 Oneida 9 Outagamie 62 Ozaukee 23 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 19 Price 1 Racine 107 Richland 8 Rock 42 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 2 Shawano 18 Sheboygan 24 St. Croix 11 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 2 Vilas 5 Walworth 37 Washburn 2 Washington 43 Waukesha 112 Waupaca 39 Waushara 5 Winnebago 55 Wood 9 Total 1,770

