Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Death Toll in the Last Week Reached 196

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 196 people have died. That's up from 116 deaths two weeks ago and 34 a month ago.
  • DHS reported 4,062 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 4,051 new cases per day in the last week or 28,354 total new cases.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 183 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,243 individuals hospitalized and 331 of them are in intensive care. These are both record highs.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,062 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last day. The state has averaged 4,051 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 28,354.

There are currently 39,806 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 194,540 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (152,928 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,770 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 500 new cases per day in the last week, a record high. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 196 people have died (28 per day). That's up from 116 deaths two weeks ago (16-17 per day) and 34 a month ago (4-5 per day).

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 567. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (112), Racine (107), Brown (89), Kenosha (76), Outagamie (62), Winnebago (55), Dane (48), Washington (43), Marathon (45), Rock (42), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Thirteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 183 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,243 individuals hospitalized and 331 of them are in intensive care. These are both record highs.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 447
Ashland 257
Barron 970
Bayfield 204
Brown 14,433
Buffalo 242
Burnett 292
Calumet 2,569
Chippewa 1,397
Clark 793
Columbia 1,652
Crawford 313
Dane 13,831
Dodge 3,672
Door 725
Douglas 738
Dunn 982
Eau Claire 3,057
Florence 206
Fond du Lac 4,126
Forest 442
Grant 1,758
Green 904
Green Lake 692
Iowa 432
Iron 179
Jackson 364
Jefferson 2,545
Juneau 73
Kenosha 4,720
Kewaunee 1,015
La Crosse 4,025
Lafayette 502
Langlade 858
Lincoln 713
Manitowoc 2,556
Marathon 4,157
Marinette 1,599
Marquette 591
Menominee 283
Milwaukee 38,108
Monroe 1,052
Oconto 2,014
Oneida 1,158
Outagamie 8,723
Ozaukee 2,084
Pepin 124
Pierce 655
Polk 491
Portage 2,565
Price 335
Racine 6,948
Richland 433
Rock 4,607
Rusk 190
Sauk 1,611
Sawyer 362
Shawano 2,287
Sheboygan 4,375
St. Croix 1,669
Taylor 449
Trempealeau 965
Vernon 463
Vilas 521
Walworth 3,282
Washburn 223
Washington 4,198
Waukesha 11,615
Waupaca 2,261
Waushara 945
Winnebago 8,281
Wood 1,572
Total 194,540

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 89
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 11
Clark 15
Columbia 5
Crawford 0
Dane 48
Dodge 27
Door 5
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 12
Florence 7
Fond du Lac 19
Forest 10
Grant 29
Green 5
Green Lake 2
Iowa 1
Iron 2
Jackson 1
Jefferson 10
Juneau 4
Kenosha 76
Kewaunee 6
La Crosse 20
Lafayette 1
Langlade 9
Lincoln 7
Manitowoc 10
Marathon 45
Marinette 11
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 567
Monroe 4
Oconto 13
Oneida 9
Outagamie 62
Ozaukee 23
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 19
Price 1
Racine 107
Richland 8
Rock 42
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 2
Shawano 18
Sheboygan 24
St. Croix 11
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 2
Vilas 5
Walworth 37
Washburn 2
Washington 43
Waukesha 112
Waupaca 39
Waushara 5
Winnebago 55
Wood 9
Total 1,770

