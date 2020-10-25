Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,626 New Cases, Eight Deaths

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported eight new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 204 people have died. That's up from 109 deaths two weeks ago and 36 a month ago.
  • DHS reported 3,626 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 4,007 new cases per day in the last week or 28,052 total new cases.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 95 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,295 individuals hospitalized and 321 of them are in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,626 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state has averaged 4,007 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 28,052.

There are currently 40,538 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 198,166 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (155,814 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,778 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 650 new cases per day in the last week, a record high. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

(click here to zoom in)

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported eight deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 204 people have died (29-30 per day). That's up from 109 deaths two weeks ago (15-16 per day) and 36 a month ago (5-6 per day).

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 569. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (112), Racine (107), Brown (89), Kenosha (76), Outagamie (62), Winnebago (56), Dane (48), Washington (42), Marathon (47), Rock (42), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Fifteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 95 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,295 individuals hospitalized and 321 of them are in intensive care.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 453
Ashland 265
Barron 1,016
Bayfield 208
Brown 14,580
Buffalo 248
Burnett 293
Calumet 2,608
Chippewa 1,397
Clark 813
Columbia 1,692
Crawford 316
Dane 14,126
Dodge 3,817
Door 751
Douglas 754
Dunn 994
Eau Claire 3,142
Florence 206
Fond du Lac 4,127
Forest 444
Grant 1,780
Green 917
Green Lake 706
Iowa 432
Iron 183
Jackson 439
Jefferson 2,554
Juneau 744
Kenosha 4,849
Kewaunee 1,034
La Crosse 4,083
Lafayette 511
Langlade 886
Lincoln 742
Manitowoc 2,636
Marathon 4,305
Marinette 1,628
Marquette 595
Menominee 283
Milwaukee 38,960
Monroe 1,069
Oconto 2,062
Oneida 1,172
Outagamie 8,862
Ozaukee 2,130
Pepin 132
Pierce 665
Polk 525
Portage 2,649
Price 345
Racine 6,975
Richland 447
Rock 4,734
Rusk 198
Sauk 1,642
Sawyer 364
Shawano 2,328
Sheboygan 4,377
St. Croix 1,693
Taylor 462
Trempealeau 966
Vernon 473
Vilas 538
Walworth 3,322
Washburn 229
Washington 4,269
Waukesha 11,693
Waupaca 2,274
Waushara 962
Winnebago 8,471
Wood 1,621
Total 198,166

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 5
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 89
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 11
Clark 15
Columbia 5
Crawford 0
Dane 48
Dodge 27
Door 5
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 12
Florence 7
Fond du Lac 19
Forest 10
Grant 29
Green 5
Green Lake 2
Iowa 1
Iron 2
Jackson 1
Jefferson 10
Juneau 4
Kenosha 76
Kewaunee 6
La Crosse 20
Lafayette 1
Langlade 9
Lincoln 7
Manitowoc 10
Marathon 47
Marinette 11
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 569
Monroe 4
Oconto 13
Oneida 13
Outagamie 62
Ozaukee 23
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 19
Price 1
Racine 107
Richland 8
Rock 42
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 2
Shawano 18
Sheboygan 24
St. Croix 11
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 2
Vilas 5
Walworth 37
Washburn 2
Washington 42
Waukesha 112
Waupaca 38
Waushara 5
Winnebago 56
Wood 9
Total 1,778

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE