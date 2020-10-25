Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 3,626 New Cases, Eight Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Service

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported eight new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 204 people have died. That's up from 109 deaths two weeks ago and 36 a month ago.

DHS reported 3,626 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 4,007 new cases per day in the last week or 28,052 total new cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 95 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,295 individuals hospitalized and 321 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 40,538 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 198,166 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (155,814 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,778 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 650 new cases per day in the last week, a record high. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported eight deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 204 people have died (29-30 per day). That's up from 109 deaths two weeks ago (15-16 per day) and 36 a month ago (5-6 per day).

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 569. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (112), Racine (107), Brown (89), Kenosha (76), Outagamie (62), Winnebago (56), Dane (48), Washington (42), Marathon (47), Rock (42), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Fifteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 453 Ashland 265 Barron 1,016 Bayfield 208 Brown 14,580 Buffalo 248 Burnett 293 Calumet 2,608 Chippewa 1,397 Clark 813 Columbia 1,692 Crawford 316 Dane 14,126 Dodge 3,817 Door 751 Douglas 754 Dunn 994 Eau Claire 3,142 Florence 206 Fond du Lac 4,127 Forest 444 Grant 1,780 Green 917 Green Lake 706 Iowa 432 Iron 183 Jackson 439 Jefferson 2,554 Juneau 744 Kenosha 4,849 Kewaunee 1,034 La Crosse 4,083 Lafayette 511 Langlade 886 Lincoln 742 Manitowoc 2,636 Marathon 4,305 Marinette 1,628 Marquette 595 Menominee 283 Milwaukee 38,960 Monroe 1,069 Oconto 2,062 Oneida 1,172 Outagamie 8,862 Ozaukee 2,130 Pepin 132 Pierce 665 Polk 525 Portage 2,649 Price 345 Racine 6,975 Richland 447 Rock 4,734 Rusk 198 Sauk 1,642 Sawyer 364 Shawano 2,328 Sheboygan 4,377 St. Croix 1,693 Taylor 462 Trempealeau 966 Vernon 473 Vilas 538 Walworth 3,322 Washburn 229 Washington 4,269 Waukesha 11,693 Waupaca 2,274 Waushara 962 Winnebago 8,471 Wood 1,621 Total 198,166

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 5 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 89 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 11 Clark 15 Columbia 5 Crawford 0 Dane 48 Dodge 27 Door 5 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 12 Florence 7 Fond du Lac 19 Forest 10 Grant 29 Green 5 Green Lake 2 Iowa 1 Iron 2 Jackson 1 Jefferson 10 Juneau 4 Kenosha 76 Kewaunee 6 La Crosse 20 Lafayette 1 Langlade 9 Lincoln 7 Manitowoc 10 Marathon 47 Marinette 11 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 569 Monroe 4 Oconto 13 Oneida 13 Outagamie 62 Ozaukee 23 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 19 Price 1 Racine 107 Richland 8 Rock 42 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 2 Shawano 18 Sheboygan 24 St. Croix 11 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 2 Vilas 5 Walworth 37 Washburn 2 Washington 42 Waukesha 112 Waupaca 38 Waushara 5 Winnebago 56 Wood 9 Total 1,778

