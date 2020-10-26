Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Passes 200,000 Total Cases

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

It took seven and a half months for our state to reach our first 100,000 cases. The second 100,000 took 36 days.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported ten new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 188 people have died. That's up from 126 deaths two weeks ago and 40 a month ago.

DHS reported 2,883 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 3,880 new cases per day in the last week or 27,158 total new cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 95 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,295 individuals hospitalized and 321 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 41,067 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (158,158 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,788 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 550 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 188 people have died (26-27 per day). That's up from 109 deaths two weeks ago (18 per day) and 36 a month ago (5-6 per day).

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 571. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (113), Racine (107), Brown (89), Kenosha (76), Outagamie (63), Winnebago (56), Marathon (52), Dane (48), Washington (42), Rock (42), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Fifteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 95 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,295 individuals hospitalized and 321 of them are in intensive care.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 466 Ashland 269 Barron 1,062 Bayfield 221 Brown 14,588 Buffalo 253 Burnett 297 Calumet 2,628 Chippewa 1,533 Clark 826 Columbia 1,718 Crawford 323 Dane 14,305 Dodge 3,945 Door 755 Douglas 766 Dunn 1,017 Eau Claire 3,320 Florence 210 Fond du Lac 4,124 Forest 449 Grant 1,809 Green 924 Green Lake 725 Iowa 458 Iron 184 Jackson 464 Jefferson 2,621 Juneau 759 Kenosha 4,949 Kewaunee 1,034 La Crosse 4,103 Lafayette 514 Langlade 901 Lincoln 756 Manitowoc 2,696 Marathon 4,495 Marinette 1,650 Marquette 602 Menominee 288 Milwaukee 39,158 Monroe 1,085 Oconto 2,063 Oneida 1,208 Outagamie 8,987 Ozaukee 2,142 Pepin 133 Pierce 681 Polk 537 Portage 2,673 Price 352 Racine 7,004 Richland 449 Rock 4,923 Rusk 199 Sauk 1,643 Sawyer 369 Shawano 2,356 Sheboygan 4,590 St. Croix 1,775 Taylor 475 Trempealeau 990 Vernon 485 Vilas 543 Walworth 3,355 Washburn 230 Washington 4,281 Waukesha 11,876 Waupaca 2,313 Waushara 980 Winnebago 8,553 Wood 1,634 Total 201,049

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 5 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 89 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 11 Clark 15 Columbia 5 Crawford 0 Dane 48 Dodge 27 Door 5 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 12 Florence 7 Fond du Lac 19 Forest 10 Grant 29 Green 5 Green Lake 2 Iowa 1 Iron 2 Jackson 1 Jefferson 10 Juneau 4 Kenosha 76 Kewaunee 6 La Crosse 20 Lafayette 1 Langlade 9 Lincoln 7 Manitowoc 10 Marathon 52 Marinette 11 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 571 Monroe 4 Oconto 13 Oneida 13 Outagamie 63 Ozaukee 23 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 19 Price 1 Racine 107 Richland 8 Rock 42 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 3 Shawano 18 Sheboygan 24 St. Croix 11 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 2 Vilas 5 Walworth 37 Washburn 2 Washington 42 Waukesha 113 Waupaca 38 Waushara 5 Winnebago 56 Wood 9 Total 1,788

