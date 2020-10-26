Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Passes 200,000 Total Cases

Summary:

  • It took seven and a half months for our state to reach our first 100,000 cases. The second 100,000 took 36 days.
  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported ten new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 188 people have died. That's up from 126 deaths two weeks ago and 40 a month ago.
  • DHS reported 2,883 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 3,880 new cases per day in the last week or 27,158 total new cases.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 95 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,295 individuals hospitalized and 321 of them are in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,883 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With these new cases, the state now has had more than 200,000 cases. It took seven and a half months for Wisconsin to reach our first 100,000 cases. The second 100,000 took 36 days.

The state has averaged 3,880 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 27,158.

There are currently 41,067 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 79% of those cases (158,158 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,788 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 550 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 188 people have died (26-27 per day). That's up from 109 deaths two weeks ago (18 per day) and 36 a month ago (5-6 per day).

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 571. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (113), Racine (107), Brown (89), Kenosha (76), Outagamie (63), Winnebago (56), Marathon (52), Dane (48), Washington (42), Rock (42), Walworth (37) and Waupaca (39).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported in the last day. Fifteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 95 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,295 individuals hospitalized and 321 of them are in intensive care.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,456 tests daily spread across 118 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 466
Ashland 269
Barron 1,062
Bayfield 221
Brown 14,588
Buffalo 253
Burnett 297
Calumet 2,628
Chippewa 1,533
Clark 826
Columbia 1,718
Crawford 323
Dane 14,305
Dodge 3,945
Door 755
Douglas 766
Dunn 1,017
Eau Claire 3,320
Florence 210
Fond du Lac 4,124
Forest 449
Grant 1,809
Green 924
Green Lake 725
Iowa 458
Iron 184
Jackson 464
Jefferson 2,621
Juneau 759
Kenosha 4,949
Kewaunee 1,034
La Crosse 4,103
Lafayette 514
Langlade 901
Lincoln 756
Manitowoc 2,696
Marathon 4,495
Marinette 1,650
Marquette 602
Menominee 288
Milwaukee 39,158
Monroe 1,085
Oconto 2,063
Oneida 1,208
Outagamie 8,987
Ozaukee 2,142
Pepin 133
Pierce 681
Polk 537
Portage 2,673
Price 352
Racine 7,004
Richland 449
Rock 4,923
Rusk 199
Sauk 1,643
Sawyer 369
Shawano 2,356
Sheboygan 4,590
St. Croix 1,775
Taylor 475
Trempealeau 990
Vernon 485
Vilas 543
Walworth 3,355
Washburn 230
Washington 4,281
Waukesha 11,876
Waupaca 2,313
Waushara 980
Winnebago 8,553
Wood 1,634
Total 201,049

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 5
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 89
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 11
Clark 15
Columbia 5
Crawford 0
Dane 48
Dodge 27
Door 5
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 12
Florence 7
Fond du Lac 19
Forest 10
Grant 29
Green 5
Green Lake 2
Iowa 1
Iron 2
Jackson 1
Jefferson 10
Juneau 4
Kenosha 76
Kewaunee 6
La Crosse 20
Lafayette 1
Langlade 9
Lincoln 7
Manitowoc 10
Marathon 52
Marinette 11
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 571
Monroe 4
Oconto 13
Oneida 13
Outagamie 63
Ozaukee 23
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 19
Price 1
Racine 107
Richland 8
Rock 42
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 3
Shawano 18
Sheboygan 24
St. Croix 11
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 2
Vilas 5
Walworth 37
Washburn 2
Washington 42
Waukesha 113
Waupaca 38
Waushara 5
Winnebago 56
Wood 9
Total 1,788

