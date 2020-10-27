Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Sets Records with 64 Deaths and 5,262 New Cases

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 64 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 219 people have died. That's up from 125 deaths two weeks ago and 39 a month ago.
  • DHS reported a record 5,262 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 3,976 new cases per day in the last week or 27,829 total new cases.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 84 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,350 individuals hospitalized and 329 of them are in intensive care.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state health department, said that today's statewide COVID-19 numbers are a "nightmare scenario." The state hit daily highs with 64 deaths and 5,262 new cases.

As Gov. Evers has done in recent media briefings, today he continued to encourage Wisconsin residents to shelter at home as much as possible, avoid public spaces and not gather with anyone outside of your household.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,262 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The state has averaged 3,976 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 27,829.

There are currently 43,163 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (161,260 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,852 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

(click here to zoom in)

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported a record 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 219 people have died (31-32 per day). That's up from 125 deaths two weeks ago (17-18 per day) and 39 a month ago (5-6 per day).

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 578. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (119), Racine (112), Brown (93), Kenosha (76), Outagamie (72), Winnebago (59), Marathon (53), Dane (48), Washington (42), Rock (44), Walworth (38), Waupaca (39) and Grant (30).

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Seven new deaths were reported in the last day. It's the highest number of deaths we've had in a single day in three months. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 84 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,350 individuals hospitalized and 329 of them are in intensive care.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 119 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 502
Ashland 274
Barron 1,093
Bayfield 225
Brown 15,103
Buffalo 262
Burnett 308
Calumet 2,676
Chippewa 1,581
Clark 867
Columbia 1,761
Crawford 328
Dane 14,560
Dodge 4,051
Door 780
Douglas 774
Dunn 1,039
Eau Claire 3,442
Florence 210
Fond du Lac 4,461
Forest 464
Grant 1,833
Green 932
Green Lake 741
Iowa 466
Iron 190
Jackson 472
Jefferson 2,697
Juneau 774
Kenosha 4,958
Kewaunee 1,069
La Crosse 4,187
Lafayette 531
Langlade 954
Lincoln 783
Manitowoc 2,764
Marathon 4,620
Marinette 1,709
Marquette 607
Menominee 298
Milwaukee 40,143
Monroe 1,111
Oconto 2,090
Oneida 1,222
Outagamie 9,176
Ozaukee 2,209
Pepin 140
Pierce 693
Polk 548
Portage 2,730
Price 355
Racine 7,299
Richland 458
Rock 5,077
Rusk 205
Sauk 1,732
Sawyer 372
Shawano 2,406
Sheboygan 4,697
St. Croix 1,806
Taylor 475
Trempealeau 1,006
Vernon 495
Vilas 555
Walworth 3,385
Washburn 242
Washington 4,367
Waukesha 12,186
Waupaca 2,371
Waushara 1,009
Winnebago 8,726
Wood 1,679
Total 206,311

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 5
Ashland 3
Barron 6
Bayfield 2
Brown 93
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 11
Clark 15
Columbia 5
Crawford 0
Dane 48
Dodge 27
Door 5
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 12
Florence 6
Fond du Lac 20
Forest 10
Grant 30
Green 5
Green Lake 3
Iowa 1
Iron 4
Jackson 1
Jefferson 11
Juneau 4
Kenosha 76
Kewaunee 7
La Crosse 20
Lafayette 1
Langlade 9
Lincoln 10
Manitowoc 11
Marathon 53
Marinette 12
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 578
Monroe 4
Oconto 14
Oneida 14
Outagamie 72
Ozaukee 24
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 21
Price 2
Racine 112
Richland 8
Rock 44
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 3
Shawano 23
Sheboygan 26
St. Croix 11
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 2
Vilas 5
Walworth 38
Washburn 2
Washington 42
Waukesha 119
Waupaca 38
Waushara 5
Winnebago 59
Wood 9
Total 1,852

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE