Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Sets Records with 64 Deaths and 5,262 New Cases

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 64 new deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 219 people have died. That's up from 125 deaths two weeks ago and 39 a month ago.

DHS reported a record 5,262 new confirmed cases today. The state has averaged 3,976 new cases per day in the last week or 27,829 total new cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 84 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,350 individuals hospitalized and 329 of them are in intensive care.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer for the state health department, said that today's statewide COVID-19 numbers are a "nightmare scenario." The state hit daily highs with 64 deaths and 5,262 new cases.

As Gov. Evers has done in recent media briefings, today he continued to encourage Wisconsin residents to shelter at home as much as possible, avoid public spaces and not gather with anyone outside of your household.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported a record 64 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 219 people have died (31-32 per day). That's up from 125 deaths two weeks ago (17-18 per day) and 39 a month ago (5-6 per day).

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 578. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (119), Racine (112), Brown (93), Kenosha (76), Outagamie (72), Winnebago (59), Marathon (53), Dane (48), Washington (42), Rock (44), Walworth (38), Waupaca (39) and Grant (30).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Seven new deaths were reported in the last day. It's the highest number of deaths we've had in a single day in three months. Twenty-one deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 84 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,350 individuals hospitalized and 329 of them are in intensive care.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 119 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 502 Ashland 274 Barron 1,093 Bayfield 225 Brown 15,103 Buffalo 262 Burnett 308 Calumet 2,676 Chippewa 1,581 Clark 867 Columbia 1,761 Crawford 328 Dane 14,560 Dodge 4,051 Door 780 Douglas 774 Dunn 1,039 Eau Claire 3,442 Florence 210 Fond du Lac 4,461 Forest 464 Grant 1,833 Green 932 Green Lake 741 Iowa 466 Iron 190 Jackson 472 Jefferson 2,697 Juneau 774 Kenosha 4,958 Kewaunee 1,069 La Crosse 4,187 Lafayette 531 Langlade 954 Lincoln 783 Manitowoc 2,764 Marathon 4,620 Marinette 1,709 Marquette 607 Menominee 298 Milwaukee 40,143 Monroe 1,111 Oconto 2,090 Oneida 1,222 Outagamie 9,176 Ozaukee 2,209 Pepin 140 Pierce 693 Polk 548 Portage 2,730 Price 355 Racine 7,299 Richland 458 Rock 5,077 Rusk 205 Sauk 1,732 Sawyer 372 Shawano 2,406 Sheboygan 4,697 St. Croix 1,806 Taylor 475 Trempealeau 1,006 Vernon 495 Vilas 555 Walworth 3,385 Washburn 242 Washington 4,367 Waukesha 12,186 Waupaca 2,371 Waushara 1,009 Winnebago 8,726 Wood 1,679 Total 206,311

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 5 Ashland 3 Barron 6 Bayfield 2 Brown 93 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 11 Clark 15 Columbia 5 Crawford 0 Dane 48 Dodge 27 Door 5 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 12 Florence 6 Fond du Lac 20 Forest 10 Grant 30 Green 5 Green Lake 3 Iowa 1 Iron 4 Jackson 1 Jefferson 11 Juneau 4 Kenosha 76 Kewaunee 7 La Crosse 20 Lafayette 1 Langlade 9 Lincoln 10 Manitowoc 11 Marathon 53 Marinette 12 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 578 Monroe 4 Oconto 14 Oneida 14 Outagamie 72 Ozaukee 24 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 21 Price 2 Racine 112 Richland 8 Rock 44 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 3 Shawano 23 Sheboygan 26 St. Croix 11 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 2 Vilas 5 Walworth 38 Washburn 2 Washington 42 Waukesha 119 Waupaca 38 Waushara 5 Winnebago 59 Wood 9 Total 1,852

You can read past daily updates here.