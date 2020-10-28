Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Disease Activity Now 'Very High' in All But Two Counties

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 45 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 216 people have died. That's up from 145 deaths two weeks ago and 39 a month ago.

DHS reported 3,815 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. In the last week, the state has averaged 3,920 new cases per day. That's up from 3,444 two weeks ago and 2,156 a month ago.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 220 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,385 individuals hospitalized and 339 of them are in intensive care.

DHS updated its Disease Activity report today and all but two counties are designated as having "very high" disease activity. Those counties are Vernon and Douglas counties.

There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

Only 9,818 new tests were included in today's report, which means the positivity percentage was up at 38.9%. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 27%.

DHS updated its Disease Activity report today and all but two counties are designated as having "very high" disease activity. Those counties are Vernon and Douglas counties. Seven counties that were designated as having a "very high" activity level are at least seeing a shrinking trajectory, which means they've seen decreases in the last two weeks. Those counties are: Florence, Juneau, Outagamie, Sawyer, Sheboygan, Washington and Winnebago.

There are currently 43,468 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (164,726 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,897 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 550 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 45 new deaths on Wednesday. In the last week, 216 people have died (30-31 per day). That's up from 145 deaths two weeks ago (20-21 per day) and 39 a month ago (5-6 per day).

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 582. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (120), Racine (113), Brown (97), Kenosha (80), Outagamie (75), Winnebago (62), Marathon (54), Dane (49), Washington (42), Rock (44), Walworth (38), Waupaca (40) and Grant (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-three deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 119 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 515 Ashland 279 Barron 1,132 Bayfield 230 Brown 15,377 Buffalo 273 Burnett 311 Calumet 2,694 Chippewa 1,685 Clark 889 Columbia 1,788 Crawford 340 Dane 14,929 Dodge 4,158 Door 822 Douglas 781 Dunn 1,066 Eau Claire 3,531 Florence 209 Fond du Lac 4,564 Forest 475 Grant 1,881 Green 957 Green Lake 751 Iowa 480 Iron 191 Jackson 494 Jefferson 2,768 Juneau 784 Kenosha 5,118 Kewaunee 1,073 La Crosse 4,256 Lafayette 550 Langlade 983 Lincoln 802 Manitowoc 2,788 Marathon 4,728 Marinette 1,738 Marquette 616 Menominee 304 Milwaukee 40,609 Monroe 1,132 Oconto 2,114 Oneida 1,239 Outagamie 9,251 Ozaukee 2,246 Pepin 146 Pierce 703 Polk 563 Portage 2,776 Price 367 Racine 7,457 Richland 471 Rock 5,138 Rusk 211 Sauk 1,785 Sawyer 380 Shawano 2,441 Sheboygan 4,802 St. Croix 1,858 Taylor 488 Trempealeau 1,036 Vernon 499 Vilas 563 Walworth 3,411 Washburn 245 Washington 4,508 Waukesha 12,446 Waupaca 2,399 Waushara 1,025 Winnebago 8,799 Wood 1,708 Total 210,126

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 5 Ashland 3 Barron 7 Bayfield 2 Brown 97 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 13 Clark 16 Columbia 6 Crawford 1 Dane 49 Dodge 26 Door 6 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 12 Florence 6 Fond du Lac 20 Forest 11 Grant 32 Green 5 Green Lake 3 Iowa 1 Iron 4 Jackson 1 Jefferson 14 Juneau 4 Kenosha 80 Kewaunee 7 La Crosse 21 Lafayette 1 Langlade 9 Lincoln 10 Manitowoc 11 Marathon 54 Marinette 13 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 582 Monroe 5 Oconto 17 Oneida 14 Outagamie 75 Ozaukee 25 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 21 Price 2 Racine 113 Richland 8 Rock 44 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 3 Shawano 24 Sheboygan 26 St. Croix 11 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 2 Vilas 6 Walworth 38 Washburn 2 Washington 42 Waukesha 120 Waupaca 40 Waushara 5 Winnebago 62 Wood 9 Total 1,897

You can read past daily updates here.