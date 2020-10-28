Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Disease Activity Now 'Very High' in All But Two Counties

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 45 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 216 people have died. That's up from 145 deaths two weeks ago and 39 a month ago.
  • DHS reported 3,815 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. In the last week, the state has averaged 3,920 new cases per day. That's up from 3,444 two weeks ago and 2,156 a month ago.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 220 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,385 individuals hospitalized and 339 of them are in intensive care.
  • DHS updated its Disease Activity report today and all but two counties are designated as having "very high" disease activity. Those counties are Vernon and Douglas counties.
  • There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,815 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The state has averaged 3,920 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 27,439. That's up from 3,444 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,156 new cases per day a month ago. The current surge in cases started in early September and has yet to show signs of stopping.

Only 9,818 new tests were included in today's report, which means the positivity percentage was up at 38.9%. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 27%.

DHS updated its Disease Activity report today and all but two counties are designated as having "very high" disease activity. Those counties are Vernon and Douglas counties. Seven counties that were designated as having a "very high" activity level are at least seeing a shrinking trajectory, which means they've seen decreases in the last two weeks. Those counties are: Florence, Juneau, Outagamie, Sawyer, Sheboygan, Washington and Winnebago.

There are currently 43,468 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (164,726 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,897 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 550 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 45 new deaths on Wednesday. In the last week, 216 people have died (30-31 per day). That's up from 145 deaths two weeks ago (20-21 per day) and 39 a month ago (5-6 per day).

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 582. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (120), Racine (113), Brown (97), Kenosha (80), Outagamie (75), Winnebago (62), Marathon (54), Dane (49), Washington (42), Rock (44), Walworth (38), Waupaca (40) and Grant (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-three deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 220 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,385 individuals hospitalized and 339 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently six patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 119 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 515
Ashland 279
Barron 1,132
Bayfield 230
Brown 15,377
Buffalo 273
Burnett 311
Calumet 2,694
Chippewa 1,685
Clark 889
Columbia 1,788
Crawford 340
Dane 14,929
Dodge 4,158
Door 822
Douglas 781
Dunn 1,066
Eau Claire 3,531
Florence 209
Fond du Lac 4,564
Forest 475
Grant 1,881
Green 957
Green Lake 751
Iowa 480
Iron 191
Jackson 494
Jefferson 2,768
Juneau 784
Kenosha 5,118
Kewaunee 1,073
La Crosse 4,256
Lafayette 550
Langlade 983
Lincoln 802
Manitowoc 2,788
Marathon 4,728
Marinette 1,738
Marquette 616
Menominee 304
Milwaukee 40,609
Monroe 1,132
Oconto 2,114
Oneida 1,239
Outagamie 9,251
Ozaukee 2,246
Pepin 146
Pierce 703
Polk 563
Portage 2,776
Price 367
Racine 7,457
Richland 471
Rock 5,138
Rusk 211
Sauk 1,785
Sawyer 380
Shawano 2,441
Sheboygan 4,802
St. Croix 1,858
Taylor 488
Trempealeau 1,036
Vernon 499
Vilas 563
Walworth 3,411
Washburn 245
Washington 4,508
Waukesha 12,446
Waupaca 2,399
Waushara 1,025
Winnebago 8,799
Wood 1,708
Total 210,126

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 5
Ashland 3
Barron 7
Bayfield 2
Brown 97
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 13
Clark 16
Columbia 6
Crawford 1
Dane 49
Dodge 26
Door 6
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 12
Florence 6
Fond du Lac 20
Forest 11
Grant 32
Green 5
Green Lake 3
Iowa 1
Iron 4
Jackson 1
Jefferson 14
Juneau 4
Kenosha 80
Kewaunee 7
La Crosse 21
Lafayette 1
Langlade 9
Lincoln 10
Manitowoc 11
Marathon 54
Marinette 13
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 582
Monroe 5
Oconto 17
Oneida 14
Outagamie 75
Ozaukee 25
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 21
Price 2
Racine 113
Richland 8
Rock 44
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 3
Shawano 24
Sheboygan 26
St. Croix 11
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 2
Vilas 6
Walworth 38
Washburn 2
Washington 42
Waukesha 120
Waupaca 40
Waushara 5
Winnebago 62
Wood 9
Total 1,897

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE