Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 4,870 New Cases, 51 Deaths

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced today an expansion of COVID-19 community testing sites in the state. The expansion includes 71 new community testing sites that will be available in 56 counties and seven tribal nations.
  • DHS reported an additional 51 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 245 people have died. That's up from 150 deaths two weeks ago and 49 a month ago. The total death toll is now 1,948.
  • DHS reported 4,870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,128 new cases per day or 28,896 total new cases.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 174 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,439 individuals hospitalized and 339 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The state has averaged 4,128 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 28,896. That's up from 3,396 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,255 new cases per day a month ago.

13,174 new tests were included in today's report, which means the positivity percentage was at 37%. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 29.1%.

There are currently 44,896 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (168,117 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,948 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 51 new deaths on Thursday. In the last week, 245 people have died. That's up from 150 deaths two weeks ago and 49 a month ago. The total death toll is now 1,948.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 585. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (122), Racine (113), Brown (104), Kenosha (83), Outagamie (77), Winnebago (62), Marathon (54), Dane (50), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (41), Walworth (38) and Grant (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-four deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 174 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,439 individuals hospitalized and 339 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently even patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 119 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 546
Ashland 282
Barron 1,178
Bayfield 245
Brown 15,738
Buffalo 294
Burnett 314
Calumet 2,739
Chippewa 1,789
Clark 909
Columbia 1,820
Crawford 347
Dane 15,153
Dodge 4,343
Door 871
Douglas 798
Dunn 1,102
Eau Claire 3,656
Florence 214
Fond du Lac 4,695
Forest 486
Grant 1,8906
Green 982
Green Lake 767
Iowa 500
Iron 194
Jackson 544
Jefferson 2,840
Juneau 808
Kenosha 5,241
Kewaunee 1,105
La Crosse 4,367
Lafayette 562
Langlade 1,024
Lincoln 834
Manitowoc 2,867
Marathon 4,896
Marinette 1,777
Marquette 628
Menominee 315
Milwaukee 41,292
Monroe 1,166
Oconto 2,158
Oneida 1,287
Outagamie 9,443
Ozaukee 2,340
Pepin 156
Pierce 737
Polk 584
Portage 2,815
Price 372
Racine 7,604
Richland 478
Rock 5,197
Rusk 223
Sauk 1,810
Sawyer 391
Shawano 2,506
Sheboygan 4,929
St. Croix 1,912
Taylor 502
Trempealeau 1,065
Vernon 515
Vilas 585
Walworth 3,449
Washburn 252
Washington 4,583
Waukesha 12,728
Waupaca 2,457
Waushara 1,051
Winnebago 8,960
Wood 1,773
Total 214,996

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 7
Bayfield 2
Brown 104
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 19
Clark 16
Columbia 7
Crawford 1
Dane 50
Dodge 27
Door 7
Douglas 2
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 16
Florence 7
Fond du Lac 20
Forest 11
Grant 32
Green 5
Green Lake 3
Iowa 1
Iron 4
Jackson 1
Jefferson 15
Juneau 4
Kenosha 83
Kewaunee 7
La Crosse 21
Lafayette 1
Langlade 11
Lincoln 10
Manitowoc 16
Marathon 54
Marinette 14
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 585
Monroe 6
Oconto 17
Oneida 13
Outagamie 77
Ozaukee 25
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 21
Price 3
Racine 113
Richland 8
Rock 46
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 3
Shawano 25
Sheboygan 27
St. Croix 11
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 3
Vernon 2
Vilas 7
Walworth 38
Washburn 2
Washington 41
Waukesha 122
Waupaca 44
Waushara 5
Winnebago 62
Wood 9
Total 1,948

You can read past daily updates here.

