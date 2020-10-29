Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 4,870 New Cases, 51 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced today an expansion of COVID-19 community testing sites in the state. The expansion includes 71 new community testing sites that will be available in 56 counties and seven tribal nations.

DHS reported an additional 51 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 245 people have died. That's up from 150 deaths two weeks ago and 49 a month ago. The total death toll is now 1,948.

DHS reported 4,870 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,128 new cases per day or 28,896 total new cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 174 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,439 individuals hospitalized and 339 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently seven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state has averaged 4,128 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 28,896. That's up from 3,396 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,255 new cases per day a month ago.

13,174 new tests were included in today's report, which means the positivity percentage was at 37%. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 29.1%.

There are currently 44,896 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (168,117 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,948 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 585. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (122), Racine (113), Brown (104), Kenosha (83), Outagamie (77), Winnebago (62), Marathon (54), Dane (50), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (41), Walworth (38) and Grant (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Three new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-four deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

There are currently even patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 119 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 546 Ashland 282 Barron 1,178 Bayfield 245 Brown 15,738 Buffalo 294 Burnett 314 Calumet 2,739 Chippewa 1,789 Clark 909 Columbia 1,820 Crawford 347 Dane 15,153 Dodge 4,343 Door 871 Douglas 798 Dunn 1,102 Eau Claire 3,656 Florence 214 Fond du Lac 4,695 Forest 486 Grant 1,8906 Green 982 Green Lake 767 Iowa 500 Iron 194 Jackson 544 Jefferson 2,840 Juneau 808 Kenosha 5,241 Kewaunee 1,105 La Crosse 4,367 Lafayette 562 Langlade 1,024 Lincoln 834 Manitowoc 2,867 Marathon 4,896 Marinette 1,777 Marquette 628 Menominee 315 Milwaukee 41,292 Monroe 1,166 Oconto 2,158 Oneida 1,287 Outagamie 9,443 Ozaukee 2,340 Pepin 156 Pierce 737 Polk 584 Portage 2,815 Price 372 Racine 7,604 Richland 478 Rock 5,197 Rusk 223 Sauk 1,810 Sawyer 391 Shawano 2,506 Sheboygan 4,929 St. Croix 1,912 Taylor 502 Trempealeau 1,065 Vernon 515 Vilas 585 Walworth 3,449 Washburn 252 Washington 4,583 Waukesha 12,728 Waupaca 2,457 Waushara 1,051 Winnebago 8,960 Wood 1,773 Total 214,996

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 7 Bayfield 2 Brown 104 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 19 Clark 16 Columbia 7 Crawford 1 Dane 50 Dodge 27 Door 7 Douglas 2 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 16 Florence 7 Fond du Lac 20 Forest 11 Grant 32 Green 5 Green Lake 3 Iowa 1 Iron 4 Jackson 1 Jefferson 15 Juneau 4 Kenosha 83 Kewaunee 7 La Crosse 21 Lafayette 1 Langlade 11 Lincoln 10 Manitowoc 16 Marathon 54 Marinette 14 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 585 Monroe 6 Oconto 17 Oneida 13 Outagamie 77 Ozaukee 25 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 21 Price 3 Racine 113 Richland 8 Rock 46 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 3 Shawano 25 Sheboygan 27 St. Croix 11 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 3 Vernon 2 Vilas 7 Walworth 38 Washburn 2 Washington 41 Waukesha 122 Waupaca 44 Waushara 5 Winnebago 62 Wood 9 Total 1,948

You can read past daily updates here.