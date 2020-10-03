Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Another 2,892 Residents Test Positive, 19 Have Died

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 19 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,372. In the last week, a total of 91 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 40 people had died.
  • The state health department reports a record 2,892 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday out of a total of 14,084 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 97 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 663 individuals hospitalized and 181 of them are in intensive care. An additional 192 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports a record 2,892 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

Every county in the state is either listed as having "high" or "very high" COVID-19 activity. In the last two weeks, there have been 29,562 new cases or 511.4 cases per 100,000 people

14,084 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 20.5%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,450 new cases per day out of 11,501 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 21.7%.

There are currently 24,035 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 130,798 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of all cases (105,373 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,372 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. The county has had more than 300 cases for three straight days and is back near the average daily cases it had at its peak in late July.

DHS reports 19 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,372. In the last week, a total of 91 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 40 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 545. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (93), Kenosha (68), Brown (69), Dane (43), Walworth (34), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (34) and Outagamie (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Six new death were reported today. Seventeen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 97 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 663 individuals hospitalized and 181 of them are in intensive care. An additional 192 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 276
Ashland 150
Barron 516
Bayfield 125
Brown 10,398
Buffalo 156
Burnett 217
Calumet 1,472
Chippewa 630
Clark 470
Columbia 788
Crawford 194
Dane 10,339
Dodge 2,137
Door 413
Douglas 540
Dunn 673
Eau Claire 2,100
Florence 110
Fond du Lac 2,415
Forest 330
Grant 1,163
Green 582
Green Lake 348
Iowa 213
Iron 147
Jackson 172
Jefferson 1,613
Juneau 450
Kenosha 3,688
Kewaunee 686
La Crosse 3,284
Lafayette 349
Langlade 268
Lincoln 294
Manitowoc 1,346
Marathon 1,810
Marinette 1,100
Marquette 330
Menominee 107
Milwaukee 30,092
Monroe 635
Oconto 1,152
Oneida 571
Outagamie 5,381
Ozaukee 1,448
Pepin 69
Pierce 468
Polk 279
Portage 1,639
Price 155
Racine 5,189
Richland 196
Rock 2,782
Rusk 70
Sauk 1,012
Sawyer 239
Shawano 1,197
Sheboygan 2,155
St. Croix 1,027
Taylor 228
Trempealeau 717
Vernon 274
Vilas 272
Walworth 2,728
Washburn 128
Washington 2,873
Waukesha 8,059
Waupaca 1,275
Waushara 439
Winnebago 4,726
Wood 924
Total 130,798

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 69
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 5
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 18
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 7
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 14
Forest 6
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 4
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 5
Marathon 16
Marinette 9
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 545
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 4
Outagamie 32
Ozaukee 20
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 7
Price 0
Racine 98
Richland 4
Rock 33
Rusk 1
Sauk 4
Sawyer 1
Shawano 3
Sheboygan 19
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 1
Washington 35
Waukesha 93
Waupaca 21
Waushara 3
Winnebago 34
Wood 5
Total 1,372

You can read past daily updates here.

