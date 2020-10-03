Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Another 2,892 Residents Test Positive, 19 Have Died

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 19 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,372. In the last week, a total of 91 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 40 people had died.

The state health department reports a record 2,892 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday out of a total of 14,084 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 97 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 663 individuals hospitalized and 181 of them are in intensive care. An additional 192 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

Every county in the state is either listed as having "high" or "very high" COVID-19 activity. In the last two weeks, there have been 29,562 new cases or 511.4 cases per 100,000 people

14,084 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 20.5%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,450 new cases per day out of 11,501 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 21.7%.

There are currently 24,035 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 130,798 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of all cases (105,373 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,372 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. The county has had more than 300 cases for three straight days and is back near the average daily cases it had at its peak in late July.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 545. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (93), Kenosha (68), Brown (69), Dane (43), Walworth (34), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (34) and Outagamie (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Six new death were reported today. Seventeen deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 276 Ashland 150 Barron 516 Bayfield 125 Brown 10,398 Buffalo 156 Burnett 217 Calumet 1,472 Chippewa 630 Clark 470 Columbia 788 Crawford 194 Dane 10,339 Dodge 2,137 Door 413 Douglas 540 Dunn 673 Eau Claire 2,100 Florence 110 Fond du Lac 2,415 Forest 330 Grant 1,163 Green 582 Green Lake 348 Iowa 213 Iron 147 Jackson 172 Jefferson 1,613 Juneau 450 Kenosha 3,688 Kewaunee 686 La Crosse 3,284 Lafayette 349 Langlade 268 Lincoln 294 Manitowoc 1,346 Marathon 1,810 Marinette 1,100 Marquette 330 Menominee 107 Milwaukee 30,092 Monroe 635 Oconto 1,152 Oneida 571 Outagamie 5,381 Ozaukee 1,448 Pepin 69 Pierce 468 Polk 279 Portage 1,639 Price 155 Racine 5,189 Richland 196 Rock 2,782 Rusk 70 Sauk 1,012 Sawyer 239 Shawano 1,197 Sheboygan 2,155 St. Croix 1,027 Taylor 228 Trempealeau 717 Vernon 274 Vilas 272 Walworth 2,728 Washburn 128 Washington 2,873 Waukesha 8,059 Waupaca 1,275 Waushara 439 Winnebago 4,726 Wood 924 Total 130,798

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 69 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 5 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 18 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 7 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 14 Forest 6 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 4 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 5 Marathon 16 Marinette 9 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 545 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 4 Outagamie 32 Ozaukee 20 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 7 Price 0 Racine 98 Richland 4 Rock 33 Rusk 1 Sauk 4 Sawyer 1 Shawano 3 Sheboygan 19 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 1 Washington 35 Waukesha 93 Waupaca 21 Waushara 3 Winnebago 34 Wood 5 Total 1,372

