Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee Area Physicians Make Plea to Residents

On Thursday, physician leaders representing 11 different health systems urged southeastern Wisconsin residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, watching your distance and getting a flu shot.

DHS reported an additional 24 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 227 people have died. That's up from 171 deaths two weeks ago and 68 a month ago. The total death toll is now 1,972.

DHS reported 5,096 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,231 new cases per day or 29,614 total new cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 193 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,453 individuals hospitalized and 330 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently eight patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The physicians wrote that a total of 4,463 people tested positive for COVID-19 from Tuesday-Thursday and there are currently 567 people hospitalized.

They wrote, "You trust us to take care of you when you’re sick ... right? We’re asking that you trust us when we say: You have the power. Every. Single. One of you. The power to keep yourself safe and to keep people around you safe—it’s simple and it doesn’t cost much."

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,096 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state has averaged 4,231 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 29,614. That's up from 3,396 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,255 new cases per day a month ago.

18,692 new tests were included in today's report, which means the positivity percentage was at 27.2%. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 29.5%.

There are currently 46,833 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (171,252 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 24 new deaths on Friday. In the last week, 227 people have died. That's up from 171 deaths two weeks ago and 68 a month ago. The total death toll is now 1,972.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 585. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (113), Brown (101), Kenosha (83), Outagamie (78), Winnebago (66), Marathon (54), Dane (49), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (43), Walworth (39) and Grant (34).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty deaths have occurred in the last week or between 2-3 per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 193 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,453 individuals hospitalized and 330 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently eight patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

As you can see, there are 3-4 times more patients hospitalized now than there had ever been before mid-September. As has been widely reported, Wisconsin is on track to run out of ICU beds in the very near term.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 120 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 562 Ashland 291 Barron 1,223 Bayfield 256 Brown 15,983 Buffalo 309 Burnett 20 Calumet 2,772 Chippewa 1,865 Clark 962 Columbia 1,863 Crawford 367 Dane 15,521 Dodge 4,453 Door 896 Douglas 802 Dunn 1,130 Eau Claire 3,738 Florence 216 Fond du Lac 4,817 Forest 494 Grant 1,974 Green 999 Green Lake 785 Iowa 523 Iron 208 Jackson 564 Jefferson 2,880 Juneau 824 Kenosha 5,321 Kewaunee 1,122 La Crosse 4,474 Lafayette 576 Langlade 1,045 Lincoln 872 Manitowoc 2,951 Marathon 5,127 Marinette 1,808 Marquette 647 Menominee 332 Milwaukee 41,932 Monroe 1,20 Oconto 2,196 Oneida 1,327 Outagamie 9,592 Ozaukee 2,420 Pepin 162 Pierce 765 Polk 597 Portage 2,904 Price 382 Racine 7,889 Richland 488 Rock 5,408 Rusk 232 Sauk 1,884 Sawyer 400 Shawano 2,569 Sheboygan 5,010 St. Croix 1,974 Taylor 523 Trempealeau 1,101 Vernon 528 Vilas 612 Walworth 3,502 Washburn 261 Washington 4,721 Waukesha 13,040 Waupaca 2,519 Waushara 1,065 Winnebago 9,165 Wood 1,834 Total 220,092

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 3 Barron 7 Bayfield 2 Brown 101 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 11 Chippewa 21 Clark 17 Columbia 7 Crawford 1 Dane 49 Dodge 28 Door 8 Douglas 2 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 16 Florence 7 Fond du Lac 20 Forest 11 Grant 34 Green 5 Green Lake 4 Iowa 1 Iron 4 Jackson 1 Jefferson 15 Juneau 4 Kenosha 83 Kewaunee 7 La Crosse 22 Lafayette 1 Langlade 11 Lincoln 12 Manitowoc 16 Marathon 54 Marinette 14 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 585 Monroe 7 Oconto 17 Oneida 13 Outagamie 78 Ozaukee 25 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 21 Price 3 Racine 113 Richland 9 Rock 46 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 3 Shawano 26 Sheboygan 29 St. Croix 11 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 3 Vernon 2 Vilas 7 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 43 Waukesha 125 Waupaca 44 Waushara 5 Winnebago 66 Wood 10 Total 1,972

You can read past daily updates here.