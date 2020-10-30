Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Milwaukee Area Physicians Make Plea to Residents

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • On Thursday, physician leaders representing 11 different health systems urged southeastern Wisconsin residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, watching your distance and getting a flu shot.
  • DHS reported an additional 24 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 227 people have died. That's up from 171 deaths two weeks ago and 68 a month ago. The total death toll is now 1,972.
  • DHS reported 5,096 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,231 new cases per day or 29,614 total new cases.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 193 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,453 individuals hospitalized and 330 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently eight patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Thursday, physician leaders representing 11 different health systems urged southeastern Wisconsin residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, watching your distance and getting a flu shot.

The physicians wrote that a total of 4,463 people tested positive for COVID-19 from Tuesday-Thursday and there are currently 567 people hospitalized.

They wrote, "You trust us to take care of you when you’re sick ... right? We’re asking that you trust us when we say: You have the power. Every. Single. One of you. The power to keep yourself safe and to keep people around you safe—it’s simple and it doesn’t cost much."

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,096 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state has averaged 4,231 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 29,614. That's up from 3,396 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,255 new cases per day a month ago.

18,692 new tests were included in today's report, which means the positivity percentage was at 27.2%. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 29.5%.

There are currently 46,833 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (171,252 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged almost 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

(click here to zoom in)

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 24 new deaths on Friday. In the last week, 227 people have died. That's up from 171 deaths two weeks ago and 68 a month ago. The total death toll is now 1,972.

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 585. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (113), Brown (101), Kenosha (83), Outagamie (78), Winnebago (66), Marathon (54), Dane (49), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (43), Walworth (39) and Grant (34).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty deaths have occurred in the last week or between 2-3 per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 193 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,453 individuals hospitalized and 330 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently eight patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

As you can see, there are 3-4 times more patients hospitalized now than there had ever been before mid-September. As has been widely reported, Wisconsin is on track to run out of ICU beds in the very near term.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 120 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 562
Ashland 291
Barron 1,223
Bayfield 256
Brown 15,983
Buffalo 309
Burnett 20
Calumet 2,772
Chippewa 1,865
Clark 962
Columbia 1,863
Crawford 367
Dane 15,521
Dodge 4,453
Door 896
Douglas 802
Dunn 1,130
Eau Claire 3,738
Florence 216
Fond du Lac 4,817
Forest 494
Grant 1,974
Green 999
Green Lake 785
Iowa 523
Iron 208
Jackson 564
Jefferson 2,880
Juneau 824
Kenosha 5,321
Kewaunee 1,122
La Crosse 4,474
Lafayette 576
Langlade 1,045
Lincoln 872
Manitowoc 2,951
Marathon 5,127
Marinette 1,808
Marquette 647
Menominee 332
Milwaukee 41,932
Monroe 1,20
Oconto 2,196
Oneida 1,327
Outagamie 9,592
Ozaukee 2,420
Pepin 162
Pierce 765
Polk 597
Portage 2,904
Price 382
Racine 7,889
Richland 488
Rock 5,408
Rusk 232
Sauk 1,884
Sawyer 400
Shawano 2,569
Sheboygan 5,010
St. Croix 1,974
Taylor 523
Trempealeau 1,101
Vernon 528
Vilas 612
Walworth 3,502
Washburn 261
Washington 4,721
Waukesha 13,040
Waupaca 2,519
Waushara 1,065
Winnebago 9,165
Wood 1,834
Total 220,092

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 3
Barron 7
Bayfield 2
Brown 101
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 11
Chippewa 21
Clark 17
Columbia 7
Crawford 1
Dane 49
Dodge 28
Door 8
Douglas 2
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 16
Florence 7
Fond du Lac 20
Forest 11
Grant 34
Green 5
Green Lake 4
Iowa 1
Iron 4
Jackson 1
Jefferson 15
Juneau 4
Kenosha 83
Kewaunee 7
La Crosse 22
Lafayette 1
Langlade 11
Lincoln 12
Manitowoc 16
Marathon 54
Marinette 14
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 585
Monroe 7
Oconto 17
Oneida 13
Outagamie 78
Ozaukee 25
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 21
Price 3
Racine 113
Richland 9
Rock 46
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 3
Shawano 26
Sheboygan 29
St. Croix 11
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 3
Vernon 2
Vilas 7
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 43
Waukesha 125
Waupaca 44
Waushara 5
Winnebago 66
Wood 10
Total 1,972

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE