Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Spread of the Virus Has Accelerated Significantly in October

In October, Wisconsin reported a total of 103,096 new cases and 704 deaths. September was the second worst month for cases with 46,671 new cases. The previous high for deaths in a month was 292 in April.

DHS reported an additional 59 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total death toll is now 2,031.

DHS reported a record 5,278 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,404 new cases per day or 30,830 total new cases.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 229 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,510 individuals hospitalized and 349 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently 11 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,278 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state has averaged 4,404 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 30,830. That's up from 4,051 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,335 new cases per day a month ago.

14,853 new tests were included in today's report, which means the positivity percentage was at 35.5%. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 31.3%.

There are currently 48,208 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (175,096 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 59 new deaths on Saturday. In the last week, 261 people have died. That's up from 196 deaths two weeks ago and 68 a month ago. The total death toll is now 2,031.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 592. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (114), Brown (103), Kenosha (88), Outagamie (81), Winnebago (67), Marathon (57), Dane (49), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (44), Walworth (39), Grant (34), Dodge (35) and Sheboygan (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Seven new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-five deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 229 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,510 individuals hospitalized and 349 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently eleven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 120 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 576 Ashland 300 Barron 1,281 Bayfield 266 Brown 16,115 Buffalo 330 Burnett 327 Calumet 2,818 Chippewa 1,939 Clark 998 Columbia 1,908 Crawford 374 Dane 15,839 Dodge 4,683 Door 925 Douglas 841 Dunn 1,177 Eau Claire 3,845 Florence 221 Fond du Lac 4,994 Forest 501 Grant 2,018 Green 1,030 Green Lake 798 Iowa 560 Iron 212 Jackson 591 Jefferson 2,951 Juneau 837 Kenosha 5,378 Kewaunee 1,160 La Crosse 4,551 Lafayette 589 Langlade 1,065 Lincoln 931 Manitowoc 2,986 Marathon 5,322 Marinette 1,870 Marquette 668 Menominee 340 Milwaukee 42,864 Monroe 1,238 Oconto 2,238 Oneida 1,351 Outagamie 9,750 Ozaukee 2,492 Pepin 170 Pierce 792 Polk 640 Portage 2,978 Price 408 Racine 8,110 Richland 497 Rock 5,533 Rusk 241 Sauk 1,927 Sawyer 417 Shawano 2,629 Sheboygan 5,158 St. Croix 2,055 Taylor 537 Trempealeau 1,123 Vernon 538 Vilas 638 Walworth 3,589 Washburn 263 Washington 4,809 Waukesha 13,353 Waupaca 2,586 Waushara 1,091 Winnebago 9,323 Wood 1,917 Total 225,370

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 5 Ashland 3 Barron 7 Bayfield 2 Brown 103 Buffalo 3 Burnett 6 Calumet 14 Chippewa 24 Clark 17 Columbia 7 Crawford 1 Dane 49 Dodge 35 Door 9 Douglas 1 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 17 Florence 7 Fond du Lac 23 Forest 11 Grant 34 Green 6 Green Lake 4 Iowa 2 Iron 4 Jackson 1 Jefferson 19 Juneau 5 Kenosha 88 Kewaunee 7 La Crosse 22 Lafayette 1 Langlade 11 Lincoln 12 Manitowoc 16 Marathon 57 Marinette 16 Marquette 2 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 592 Monroe 8 Oconto 18 Oneida 13 Outagamie 81 Ozaukee 25 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 3 Portage 21 Price 3 Racine 114 Richland 9 Rock 46 Rusk 1 Sauk 7 Sawyer 4 Shawano 26 Sheboygan 31 St. Croix 11 Taylor 7 Trempealeau 4 Vernon 2 Vilas 7 Walworth 39 Washburn 2 Washington 44 Waukesha 125 Waupaca 47 Waushara 5 Winnebago 67 Wood 10 Total 2,031

