Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Spread of the Virus Has Accelerated Significantly in October

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • In October, Wisconsin reported a total of 103,096 new cases and 704 deaths. September was the second worst month for cases with 46,671 new cases. The previous high for deaths in a month was 292 in April.
  • DHS reported an additional 59 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total death toll is now 2,031.
  • DHS reported a record 5,278 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. In the last week, the state has averaged 4,404 new cases per day or 30,830 total new cases.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 229 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,510 individuals hospitalized and 349 of them are in intensive care.
  • There are currently 11 patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

In October, Wisconsin reported a total of 103,096 new cases and 704 deaths. September was the second worst month for cases with 46,671 new cases. The previous high for deaths in a month was 292 in April.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 5,278 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The state has averaged 4,404 new cases per day in the last week or a total of 30,830. That's up from 4,051 new cases per day two weeks ago and 2,335 new cases per day a month ago.

14,853 new tests were included in today's report, which means the positivity percentage was at 35.5%. In the last week, the overall positivity percentage has been 31.3%.

There are currently 48,208 active cases in the state.

The patient has recovered in about 78% of those cases (175,096 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining cases, the patient is deceased.

Below we've pulled out data for just Milwaukee County. The county has averaged more than 600 new cases per day in the last week. During the previous peak in late July, the county topped out at an average of 310 new cases in a day.

(click here to zoom in)

The death toll has risen sharply in the last month. DHS reported 59 new deaths on Saturday. In the last week, 261 people have died. That's up from 196 deaths two weeks ago and 68 a month ago. The total death toll is now 2,031.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 592. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Waukesha (125), Racine (114), Brown (103), Kenosha (88), Outagamie (81), Winnebago (67), Marathon (57), Dane (49), Rock (46), Waupaca (44), Washington (44), Walworth (39), Grant (34), Dodge (35) and Sheboygan (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Seven new deaths were reported in the last day. Twenty-five deaths have occurred in the last week or between 3-4 per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 229 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 1,510 individuals hospitalized and 349 of them are in intensive care.

There are currently eleven patients at the alternate care facility set up at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,474 tests daily spread across 120 labs. An additional 21 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 576
Ashland 300
Barron 1,281
Bayfield 266
Brown 16,115
Buffalo 330
Burnett 327
Calumet 2,818
Chippewa 1,939
Clark 998
Columbia 1,908
Crawford 374
Dane 15,839
Dodge 4,683
Door 925
Douglas 841
Dunn 1,177
Eau Claire 3,845
Florence 221
Fond du Lac 4,994
Forest 501
Grant 2,018
Green 1,030
Green Lake 798
Iowa 560
Iron 212
Jackson 591
Jefferson 2,951
Juneau 837
Kenosha 5,378
Kewaunee 1,160
La Crosse 4,551
Lafayette 589
Langlade 1,065
Lincoln 931
Manitowoc 2,986
Marathon 5,322
Marinette 1,870
Marquette 668
Menominee 340
Milwaukee 42,864
Monroe 1,238
Oconto 2,238
Oneida 1,351
Outagamie 9,750
Ozaukee 2,492
Pepin 170
Pierce 792
Polk 640
Portage 2,978
Price 408
Racine 8,110
Richland 497
Rock 5,533
Rusk 241
Sauk 1,927
Sawyer 417
Shawano 2,629
Sheboygan 5,158
St. Croix 2,055
Taylor 537
Trempealeau 1,123
Vernon 538
Vilas 638
Walworth 3,589
Washburn 263
Washington 4,809
Waukesha 13,353
Waupaca 2,586
Waushara 1,091
Winnebago 9,323
Wood 1,917
Total 225,370

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 5
Ashland 3
Barron 7
Bayfield 2
Brown 103
Buffalo 3
Burnett 6
Calumet 14
Chippewa 24
Clark 17
Columbia 7
Crawford 1
Dane 49
Dodge 35
Door 9
Douglas 1
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 17
Florence 7
Fond du Lac 23
Forest 11
Grant 34
Green 6
Green Lake 4
Iowa 2
Iron 4
Jackson 1
Jefferson 19
Juneau 5
Kenosha 88
Kewaunee 7
La Crosse 22
Lafayette 1
Langlade 11
Lincoln 12
Manitowoc 16
Marathon 57
Marinette 16
Marquette 2
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 592
Monroe 8
Oconto 18
Oneida 13
Outagamie 81
Ozaukee 25
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 3
Portage 21
Price 3
Racine 114
Richland 9
Rock 46
Rusk 1
Sauk 7
Sawyer 4
Shawano 26
Sheboygan 31
St. Croix 11
Taylor 7
Trempealeau 4
Vernon 2
Vilas 7
Walworth 39
Washburn 2
Washington 44
Waukesha 125
Waupaca 47
Waushara 5
Winnebago 67
Wood 10
Total 2,031

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE