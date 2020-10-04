Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,865 New Cases, Five Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports five new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,377. In the last week, a total of 96 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 39 people had died.

DHS reports an additional 1,865 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday out of a total of 10,815 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 58 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 714 individuals hospitalized and 194 of them are in intensive care. An additional 188 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

There are currently 24,264 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 132,663 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of those cases (107,004 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,377 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. The county is back near the average daily cases it had at its highest peak in late July.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 545. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (94), Kenosha (68), Brown (69), Dane (43), Walworth (34), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (34) and Outagamie (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new death were reported today. Seventeen deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 277 Ashland 157 Barron 522 Bayfield 127 Brown 10,453 Buffalo 159 Burnett 220 Calumet 1,527 Chippewa 641 Clark 474 Columbia 825 Crawford 197 Dane 10,452 Dodge 2,178 Door 428 Douglas 546 Dunn 682 Eau Claire 2,123 Florence 110 Fond du Lac 2,455 Forest 335 Grant 1,201 Green 598 Green Lake 353 Iowa 213 Iron 147 Jackson 176 Jefferson 1,651 Juneau 455 Kenosha 3,708 Kewaunee 703 La Crosse 3,299 Lafayette 356 Langlade 297 Lincoln 312 Manitowoc 1,412 Marathon 1,861 Marinette 1,118 Marquette 342 Menominee 119 Milwaukee 30,318 Monroe 656 Oconto 1,173 Oneida 594 Outagamie 5,486 Ozaukee 1,468 Pepin 70 Pierce 470 Polk 282 Portage 1,671 Price 160 Racine 5,233 Richland 214 Rock 2,783 Rusk 72 Sauk 1,030 Sawyer 245 Shawano 1,271 Sheboygan 2,169 St. Croix 1,052 Taylor 236 Trempealeau 719 Vernon 282 Vilas 286 Walworth 2,749 Washburn 129 Washington 2,916 Waukesha 8,118 Waupaca 1,320 Waushara 448 Winnebago 4,890 Wood 944 Total 132,663

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 69 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 5 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 19 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 7 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 14 Forest 7 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 4 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 5 Marathon 16 Marinette 9 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 545 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 4 Outagamie 32 Ozaukee 20 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 7 Price 0 Racine 98 Richland 4 Rock 33 Rusk 1 Sauk 4 Sawyer 1 Shawano 4 Sheboygan 19 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 1 Washington 35 Waukesha 94 Waupaca 21 Waushara 3 Winnebago 34 Wood 6 Total 1,377

