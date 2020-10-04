Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,865 New Cases, Five Deaths

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports five new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,377. In the last week, a total of 96 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 39 people had died.
  • DHS reports an additional 1,865 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday out of a total of 10,815 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 58 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 714 individuals hospitalized and 194 of them are in intensive care. An additional 188 people are hospitalized and awaiting test results.

10,815 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 17.2%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,400 new cases per day out of 11,899 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 20.2%.

There are currently 24,264 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 132,663 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of those cases (107,004 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,377 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending. The county is back near the average daily cases it had at its highest peak in late July.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 545. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (94), Kenosha (68), Brown (69), Dane (43), Walworth (34), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (34) and Outagamie (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new death were reported today. Seventeen deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 277
Ashland 157
Barron 522
Bayfield 127
Brown 10,453
Buffalo 159
Burnett 220
Calumet 1,527
Chippewa 641
Clark 474
Columbia 825
Crawford 197
Dane 10,452
Dodge 2,178
Door 428
Douglas 546
Dunn 682
Eau Claire 2,123
Florence 110
Fond du Lac 2,455
Forest 335
Grant 1,201
Green 598
Green Lake 353
Iowa 213
Iron 147
Jackson 176
Jefferson 1,651
Juneau 455
Kenosha 3,708
Kewaunee 703
La Crosse 3,299
Lafayette 356
Langlade 297
Lincoln 312
Manitowoc 1,412
Marathon 1,861
Marinette 1,118
Marquette 342
Menominee 119
Milwaukee 30,318
Monroe 656
Oconto 1,173
Oneida 594
Outagamie 5,486
Ozaukee 1,468
Pepin 70
Pierce 470
Polk 282
Portage 1,671
Price 160
Racine 5,233
Richland 214
Rock 2,783
Rusk 72
Sauk 1,030
Sawyer 245
Shawano 1,271
Sheboygan 2,169
St. Croix 1,052
Taylor 236
Trempealeau 719
Vernon 282
Vilas 286
Walworth 2,749
Washburn 129
Washington 2,916
Waukesha 8,118
Waupaca 1,320
Waushara 448
Winnebago 4,890
Wood 944
Total 132,663

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 69
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 5
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 19
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 7
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 14
Forest 7
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 4
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 5
Marathon 16
Marinette 9
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 545
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 4
Outagamie 32
Ozaukee 20
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 7
Price 0
Racine 98
Richland 4
Rock 33
Rusk 1
Sauk 4
Sawyer 1
Shawano 4
Sheboygan 19
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 1
Washington 35
Waukesha 94
Waupaca 21
Waushara 3
Winnebago 34
Wood 6
Total 1,377

