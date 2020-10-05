Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 782 Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19 in the State

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports four new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,381. In the last week, a total of 98 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 39 people had died.

DHS reports an additional 1,696 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday out of a total of 8,560 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 782 individuals hospitalized and 209 of them are in intensive care.

8,560 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 19.8%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,396 new cases per day out of 11,996 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 19.9%.

There are currently 24,589 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 134,359 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of those cases (108,371 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,381 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 545. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (94), Kenosha (68), Brown (69), Dane (43), Walworth (34), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (34) and Outagamie (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new death were reported in the last two days. Sixteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 277 Ashland 159 Barron 522 Bayfield 130 Brown 10,482 Buffalo 160 Burnett 222 Calumet 1,571 Chippewa 649 Clark 479 Columbia 848 Crawford 202 Dane 10,514 Dodge 2,207 Door 437 Douglas 551 Dunn 688 Eau Claire 2,152 Florence 113 Fond du Lac 2,505 Forest 341 Grant 1,220 Green 613 Green Lake 366 Iowa 234 Iron 149 Jackson 177 Jefferson 1,668 Juneau 459 Kenosha 3,751 Kewaunee 707 La Crosse 3,336 Lafayette 357 Langlade 305 Lincoln 339 Manitowoc 1,434 Marathon 1,924 Marinette 1,135 Marquette 345 Menominee 123 Milwaukee 30,382 Monroe 667 Oconto 1,206 Oneida 614 Outagamie 5,638 Ozaukee 1,480 Pepin 70 Pierce 474 Polk 290 Portage 1,702 Price 167 Racine 5,240 Richland 229 Rock 2,860 Rusk 75 Sauk 1,030 Sawyer 252 Shawano 1,304 Sheboygan 2,180 St. Croix 1,066 Taylor 243 Trempealeau 722 Vernon 287 Vilas 298 Walworth 2,760 Washburn 135 Washington 2,922 Waukesha 8,227 Waupaca 1,364 Waushara 471 Winnebago 5,193 Wood 960 Total 134,359

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 69 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 5 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 19 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 7 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 14 Forest 7 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 4 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 5 Marathon 17 Marinette 9 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 545 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 4 Outagamie 32 Ozaukee 20 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 9 Price 0 Racine 98 Richland 4 Rock 33 Rusk 1 Sauk 4 Sawyer 1 Shawano 4 Sheboygan 19 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 1 Washington 35 Waukesha 94 Waupaca 21 Waushara 3 Winnebago 34 Wood 7 Total 1,381

