Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 782 Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19 in the State

Summary:

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports four new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,381. In the last week, a total of 98 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 39 people had died.
  • DHS reports an additional 1,696 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday out of a total of 8,560 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 782 individuals hospitalized and 209 of them are in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 1,696 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

8,560 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 19.8%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,396 new cases per day out of 11,996 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 19.9%.

There are currently 24,589 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 134,359 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of those cases (108,371 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,381 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

DHS reports four new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,381. In the last week, a total of 98 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 39 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 545. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (94), Kenosha (68), Brown (69), Dane (43), Walworth (34), Washington (35), Rock (33), Winnebago (34) and Outagamie (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new death were reported in the last two days. Sixteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association today reported an additional 56 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 782 individuals hospitalized and 209 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 277
Ashland 159
Barron 522
Bayfield 130
Brown 10,482
Buffalo 160
Burnett 222
Calumet 1,571
Chippewa 649
Clark 479
Columbia 848
Crawford 202
Dane 10,514
Dodge 2,207
Door 437
Douglas 551
Dunn 688
Eau Claire 2,152
Florence 113
Fond du Lac 2,505
Forest 341
Grant 1,220
Green 613
Green Lake 366
Iowa 234
Iron 149
Jackson 177
Jefferson 1,668
Juneau 459
Kenosha 3,751
Kewaunee 707
La Crosse 3,336
Lafayette 357
Langlade 305
Lincoln 339
Manitowoc 1,434
Marathon 1,924
Marinette 1,135
Marquette 345
Menominee 123
Milwaukee 30,382
Monroe 667
Oconto 1,206
Oneida 614
Outagamie 5,638
Ozaukee 1,480
Pepin 70
Pierce 474
Polk 290
Portage 1,702
Price 167
Racine 5,240
Richland 229
Rock 2,860
Rusk 75
Sauk 1,030
Sawyer 252
Shawano 1,304
Sheboygan 2,180
St. Croix 1,066
Taylor 243
Trempealeau 722
Vernon 287
Vilas 298
Walworth 2,760
Washburn 135
Washington 2,922
Waukesha 8,227
Waupaca 1,364
Waushara 471
Winnebago 5,193
Wood 960
Total 134,359

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 69
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 5
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 19
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 7
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 14
Forest 7
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 4
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 5
Marathon 17
Marinette 9
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 545
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 4
Outagamie 32
Ozaukee 20
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 9
Price 0
Racine 98
Richland 4
Rock 33
Rusk 1
Sauk 4
Sawyer 1
Shawano 4
Sheboygan 19
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 1
Washington 35
Waukesha 94
Waupaca 21
Waushara 3
Winnebago 34
Wood 7
Total 1,381

You can read past daily updates here.

