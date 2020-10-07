Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Have Tripled in the Last Month

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

Gov. Evers announced today that the alternate care facility at State Fair Park will open next week. This will be an overflow facility for hospitals that are at or near capacity.

DHS reports 16 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,415. In the last week, a total of 88 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 68 people had died.

DHS reports an additional 2,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday out of a total of 13,507 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 108 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 853 individuals hospitalized and 216 of them are in intensive care.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

13,507 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 17.2%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,346 new cases per day out of 12,354 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 18.9%.

There are currently 25,500 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 138,698 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of those cases (111,765 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,415 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 548. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (94), Brown (72), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (38), Washington (37), Walworth (35), Outagamie (34) and Rock (34).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported today. Sixteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 281 Ashland 168 Barron 535 Bayfield 131 Brown 10,854 Buffalo 161 Burnett 233 Calumet 1,662 Chippewa 698 Clark 502 Columbia 947 Crawford 210 Dane 10,734 Dodge 2,268 Door 449 Douglas 566 Dunn 706 Eau Claire 2,211 Florence 120 Fond du Lac 2,600 Forest 346 Grant 1,268 Green 632 Green Lake 389 Iowa 243 Iron 149 Jackson 189 Jefferson 1,714 Juneau 473 Kenosha 3,818 Kewaunee 742 La Crosse 3,399 Lafayette 363 Langlade 346 Lincoln 371 Manitowoc 1,505 Marathon 2,096 Marinette 1,167 Marquette 360 Menominee 130 Milwaukee 30,925 Monroe 705 Oconto 1,278 Oneida 648 Outagamie 5,893 Ozaukee 1,528 Pepin 73 Pierce 492 Polk 298 Portage 1,751 Price 200 Racine 5,349 Richland 243 Rock 2,939 Rusk 78 Sauk 1,099 Sawyer 263 Shawano 1,358 Sheboygan 2,321 St. Croix 1,099 Taylor 254 Trempealeau 748 Vernon 310 Vilas 307 Walworth 2,797 Washburn 144 Washington 3,028 Waukesha 8,410 Waupaca 1,430 Waushara 499 Winnebago 5,508 Wood 987 Total 138,698

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 72 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 6 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 19 Door 4 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 8 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 14 Forest 7 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 8 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 2 Manitowoc 5 Marathon 23 Marinette 9 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 548 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 4 Outagamie 34 Ozaukee 20 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 12 Price 0 Racine 98 Richland 4 Rock 34 Rusk 1 Sauk 4 Sawyer 1 Shawano 5 Sheboygan 19 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 2 Washington 37 Waukesha 94 Waupaca 22 Waushara 3 Winnebago 38 Wood 7 Total 1,415

