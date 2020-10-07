Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations Have Tripled in the Last Month

Summary:

  • DHS reports an additional 2,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday out of a total of 13,507 new people tested.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 2,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

13,507 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was 17.2%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,346 new cases per day out of 12,354 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 18.9%.

There are currently 25,500 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 138,698 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 81% of those cases (111,765 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,415 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

DHS reports 16 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,415. In the last week, a total of 88 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 68 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 548. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (98), Waukesha (94), Brown (72), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (38), Washington (37), Walworth (35), Outagamie (34) and Rock (34).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Two new deaths were reported today. Sixteen deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 108 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 853 individuals hospitalized and 216 of them are in intensive care.

Gov. Evers announced today that the alternate care facility at State Fair Park will open next week. This will be an overflow facility for hospitals that are at or near capacity.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 39,234 tests daily spread across 116 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 281
Ashland 168
Barron 535
Bayfield 131
Brown 10,854
Buffalo 161
Burnett 233
Calumet 1,662
Chippewa 698
Clark 502
Columbia 947
Crawford 210
Dane 10,734
Dodge 2,268
Door 449
Douglas 566
Dunn 706
Eau Claire 2,211
Florence 120
Fond du Lac 2,600
Forest 346
Grant 1,268
Green 632
Green Lake 389
Iowa 243
Iron 149
Jackson 189
Jefferson 1,714
Juneau 473
Kenosha 3,818
Kewaunee 742
La Crosse 3,399
Lafayette 363
Langlade 346
Lincoln 371
Manitowoc 1,505
Marathon 2,096
Marinette 1,167
Marquette 360
Menominee 130
Milwaukee 30,925
Monroe 705
Oconto 1,278
Oneida 648
Outagamie 5,893
Ozaukee 1,528
Pepin 73
Pierce 492
Polk 298
Portage 1,751
Price 200
Racine 5,349
Richland 243
Rock 2,939
Rusk 78
Sauk 1,099
Sawyer 263
Shawano 1,358
Sheboygan 2,321
St. Croix 1,099
Taylor 254
Trempealeau 748
Vernon 310
Vilas 307
Walworth 2,797
Washburn 144
Washington 3,028
Waukesha 8,410
Waupaca 1,430
Waushara 499
Winnebago 5,508
Wood 987
Total 138,698

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 72
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 6
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 19
Door 4
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 8
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 14
Forest 7
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 8
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 2
Manitowoc 5
Marathon 23
Marinette 9
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 548
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 4
Outagamie 34
Ozaukee 20
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 12
Price 0
Racine 98
Richland 4
Rock 34
Rusk 1
Sauk 4
Sawyer 1
Shawano 5
Sheboygan 19
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 2
Washington 37
Waukesha 94
Waupaca 22
Waushara 3
Winnebago 38
Wood 7
Total 1,415

