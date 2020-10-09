Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Cases Continue to Surge Across the State

  • The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 16 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,440. On average, two weeks ago, we had about five deaths per day. Now, we are seeing an average of 12-15 per day.
  • DHS reported an additional 2,988 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday out of a total of 14,822 new people tested.
  • The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 110 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 907 individuals hospitalized and 228 of them are in intensive care.

14,822 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was back above 20% at 20.2%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,416 new cases per day out of 12,858 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 18.7%.

There are currently 27,516 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 144,818 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of those cases (115,826 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,440 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 548. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (99), Waukesha (96), Brown (74), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (40), Washington (37), Outagamie (36), Walworth (36) and Rock (34).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last two days. Nine deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 110 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 907 individuals hospitalized and 228 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,234 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 287
Ashland 173
Barron 553
Bayfield 131
Brown 11,173
Buffalo 165
Burnett 238
Calumet 1,726
Chippewa 730
Clark 510
Columbia 986
Crawford 220
Dane 10,841
Dodge 2,369
Door 462
Douglas 587
Dunn 725
Eau Claire 2,264
Florence 121
Fond du Lac 2,694
Forest 354
Grant 1,300
Green 647
Green Lake 403
Iowa 251
Iron 150
Jackson 194
Jefferson 1,752
Juneau 482
Kenosha 3,875
Kewaunee 762
La Crosse 3,441
Lafayette 374
Langlade 359
Lincoln 375
Manitowoc 1,556
Marathon 2,183
Marinette 1,191
Marquette 366
Menominee 139
Milwaukee 31,276
Monroe 712
Oconto 1,373
Oneida 671
Outagamie 6,080
Ozaukee 1,555
Pepin 73
Pierce 498
Polk 303
Portage 1,765
Price 207
Racine 5,434
Richland 261
Rock 3,005
Rusk 86
Sauk 1,139
Sawyer 268
Shawano 1,415
Sheboygan 2,374
St. Croix 1,126
Taylor 259
Trempealeau 764
Vernon 322
Vilas 319
Walworth 2,825
Washburn 144
Washington 3,098
Waukesha 8,597
Waupaca 1,495
Waushara 524
Winnebago 5,740
Wood 1,013
Total 141,830

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 4
Ashland 2
Barron 6
Bayfield 1
Brown 72
Buffalo 2
Burnett 4
Calumet 6
Chippewa 0
Clark 9
Columbia 3
Crawford 0
Dane 43
Dodge 19
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 1
Eau Claire 8
Florence 2
Fond du Lac 14
Forest 7
Grant 19
Green 3
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 8
Juneau 2
Kenosha 68
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 8
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 3
Manitowoc 5
Marathon 24
Marinette 9
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 548
Monroe 3
Oconto 4
Oneida 4
Outagamie 35
Ozaukee 21
Pepin 0
Pierce 7
Polk 2
Portage 12
Price 0
Racine 98
Richland 4
Rock 34
Rusk 1
Sauk 5
Sawyer 1
Shawano 6
Sheboygan 20
St. Croix 9
Taylor 4
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 1
Vilas 1
Walworth 35
Washburn 2
Washington 37
Waukesha 96
Waupaca 22
Waushara 3
Winnebago 38
Wood 7
Total 1,424

You can read past daily updates here.

