Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Cases Continue to Surge Across the State

DHS reported an additional 2,988 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday out of a total of 14,822 new people tested.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 2,988 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

14,822 new tests were processed in the last 24 hours, meaning the day's percent positivity was back above 20% at 20.2%. In the last week, the state has averaged 2,416 new cases per day out of 12,858 new people tested per day for a positivity rate of 18.7%.

There are currently 27,516 active cases in the state.

So far, there have been a total of 144,818 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The patient has recovered in about 80% of those cases (115,826 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,440 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, you can see new cases in just Milwaukee County to see how the county is trending.

DHS reported 16 new deaths in the state since yesterday. That brings the death toll to 1,440. On average, two weeks ago, we had about five deaths per day. Now, we are seeing an average of 12-15 per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 548. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (99), Waukesha (96), Brown (74), Kenosha (68), Dane (43), Winnebago (40), Washington (37), Outagamie (36), Walworth (36) and Rock (34).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. No new deaths were reported in the last two days. Nine deaths have occurred in the last week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association yesterday reported an additional 110 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. There are currently 907 individuals hospitalized and 228 of them are in intensive care.

Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 42,234 tests daily spread across 117 labs. An additional 22 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 287 Ashland 173 Barron 553 Bayfield 131 Brown 11,173 Buffalo 165 Burnett 238 Calumet 1,726 Chippewa 730 Clark 510 Columbia 986 Crawford 220 Dane 10,841 Dodge 2,369 Door 462 Douglas 587 Dunn 725 Eau Claire 2,264 Florence 121 Fond du Lac 2,694 Forest 354 Grant 1,300 Green 647 Green Lake 403 Iowa 251 Iron 150 Jackson 194 Jefferson 1,752 Juneau 482 Kenosha 3,875 Kewaunee 762 La Crosse 3,441 Lafayette 374 Langlade 359 Lincoln 375 Manitowoc 1,556 Marathon 2,183 Marinette 1,191 Marquette 366 Menominee 139 Milwaukee 31,276 Monroe 712 Oconto 1,373 Oneida 671 Outagamie 6,080 Ozaukee 1,555 Pepin 73 Pierce 498 Polk 303 Portage 1,765 Price 207 Racine 5,434 Richland 261 Rock 3,005 Rusk 86 Sauk 1,139 Sawyer 268 Shawano 1,415 Sheboygan 2,374 St. Croix 1,126 Taylor 259 Trempealeau 764 Vernon 322 Vilas 319 Walworth 2,825 Washburn 144 Washington 3,098 Waukesha 8,597 Waupaca 1,495 Waushara 524 Winnebago 5,740 Wood 1,013 Total 141,830

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 4 Ashland 2 Barron 6 Bayfield 1 Brown 72 Buffalo 2 Burnett 4 Calumet 6 Chippewa 0 Clark 9 Columbia 3 Crawford 0 Dane 43 Dodge 19 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 1 Eau Claire 8 Florence 2 Fond du Lac 14 Forest 7 Grant 19 Green 3 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 8 Juneau 2 Kenosha 68 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 8 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 3 Manitowoc 5 Marathon 24 Marinette 9 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 548 Monroe 3 Oconto 4 Oneida 4 Outagamie 35 Ozaukee 21 Pepin 0 Pierce 7 Polk 2 Portage 12 Price 0 Racine 98 Richland 4 Rock 34 Rusk 1 Sauk 5 Sawyer 1 Shawano 6 Sheboygan 20 St. Croix 9 Taylor 4 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 1 Vilas 1 Walworth 35 Washburn 2 Washington 37 Waukesha 96 Waupaca 22 Waushara 3 Winnebago 38 Wood 7 Total 1,424

You can read past daily updates here.