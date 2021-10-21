Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: One New Death, Downward Trend in Cases Continues

Summary:

2,169 new cases;

1 new death; 19 total added to the system

8,312 total deaths;

1,011 hospitalized patients, 308 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 2,169 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,869 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 3,296 new confirmed cases, with an average of 3,345 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were one new death, but 19 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 8,312. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County there were 198 new confirmed cases reported and have been 136,002 total cases since the pandemic began according to updated numbers. The 7-day average in the county is 211 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, raising the death toll to 1,536 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.