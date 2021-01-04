Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Only 25 COVID Deaths in 2021 So Far

Summary:
- 1,407 new cases;
- 26,389 active cases;
- 9 new deaths;
- 4,884 total deaths;
- 1,122 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,407 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,255 new cases per day in the last week.
The state reported 9 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,884. Since the beginning of 2021, a total of 25 people died, each day being far below the seven-day average of deaths.
There are 26,389 active cases (5.4%) out of 487,938 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.6% of all cases (456,529 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,122 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 231 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 108 new cases have brought the total cases to 85,853. The 7-day average in the county is 359. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 985 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (344), Racine (249), Kenosha (217), Dane (182), Brown (162), Marathon (160), Outagamie (159), Winnebago (152), Dodge (125), Rock (115), Waupaca (98), Washington (97), Walworth (95), Sheboygan (94), Eau Claire (79), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (67) and Chippewa (66).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1320 | 11
Ashland
1015 | 16
Barron
4549 | 57
Bayfield
938 | 18
Brown
26467 | 162
Buffalo
1010 | 7
Burnett
1008 | 19
Calumet
4732 | 35
Chippewa
6004 | 66
Clark
2844 | 51
Columbia
4287 | 32
Crawford
1562 | 12
Dane
34013 | 182
Dodge
10480 | 125
Door
2067 | 13
Douglas
3125 | 17
Dunn
3580 | 24
Eau Claire
9427 | 79
Florence
399 | 12
Fond du Lac
10612 | 67
Forest
858 | 22
Grant
4158 | 77
Green
2373 | 10
Green Lake
1402 | 10
Iowa
1689 | 8
Iron
423 | 18
Jackson
2401 | 18
Jefferson
6758 | 57
Juneau
2507 | 10
Kenosha
12513 | 217
Kewaunee
2084 | 24
La Crosse
10307 | 58
Lafayette
1253 | 5
Langlade
1804 | 30
Lincoln
2513 | 46
Manitowoc
6173 | 51
Marathon
12111 | 160
Marinette
3575 | 45
Marquette
1165 | 18
Menominee
727 | 10
Milwaukee
85853 | 985
Monroe
3510 | 25
Oconto
3843 | 38
Oneida
2831 | 47
Outagamie
16375 | 159
Ozaukee
6406 | 51
Pepin
681 | 5
Pierce
2970 | 30
Polk
3107 | 23
Portage
5629 | 52
Price
956 | 5
Racine
17823 | 249
Richland
1117 | 13
Rock
12327 | 115
Rusk
1116 | 13
Sauk
4553 | 27
Sawyer
1252 | 12
Shawano
4220 | 57
Sheboygan
11483 | 94
St. Croix
5483 | 28
Taylor
1604 | 14
Trempealeau
3026 | 29
Vernon
1561 | 30
Vilas
1617 | 21
Walworth
7755 | 95
Washburn
1046 | 12
Washington
11830 | 97
Waukesha
34541 | 344
Waupaca
4183 | 98
Waushara
1929 | 17
Winnebago
15320 | 152
Wood
5758 | 48