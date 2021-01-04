Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Only 25 COVID Deaths in 2021 So Far

Summary:

1,407 new cases;

26,389 active cases;

9 new deaths;

4,884 total deaths;

1,122 hospitalized patients.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,407 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,255 new cases per day in the last week.

The state reported 9 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,884. Since the beginning of 2021, a total of 25 people died, each day being far below the seven-day average of deaths.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

(Click here to zoom in)

There are 26,389 active cases (5.4%) out of 487,938 total cases since the pandemic began. The patients recovered in about 93.6% of all cases (456,529 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,122 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 231 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 108 new cases have brought the total cases to 85,853. The 7-day average in the county is 359. Milwaukee County reported 1 new death.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 985 deaths. Other counties with more than 60 deaths are Waukesha (344), Racine (249), Kenosha (217), Dane (182), Brown (162), Marathon (160), Outagamie (159), Winnebago (152), Dodge (125), Rock (115), Waupaca (98), Washington (97), Walworth (95), Sheboygan (94), Eau Claire (79), Grant (77), Fond du Lac (67) and Chippewa (66).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,245 tests daily spread across 136 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1320 | 11

Ashland

1015 | 16

Barron

4549 | 57

Bayfield

938 | 18

Brown

26467 | 162

Buffalo

1010 | 7

Burnett

1008 | 19

Calumet

4732 | 35

Chippewa

6004 | 66

Clark

2844 | 51

Columbia

4287 | 32

Crawford

1562 | 12

Dane

34013 | 182

Dodge

10480 | 125

Door

2067 | 13

Douglas

3125 | 17

Dunn

3580 | 24

Eau Claire

9427 | 79

Florence

399 | 12

Fond du Lac

10612 | 67

Forest

858 | 22

Grant

4158 | 77

Green

2373 | 10

Green Lake

1402 | 10

Iowa

1689 | 8

Iron

423 | 18

Jackson

2401 | 18

Jefferson

6758 | 57

Juneau

2507 | 10

Kenosha

12513 | 217

Kewaunee

2084 | 24

La Crosse

10307 | 58

Lafayette

1253 | 5

Langlade

1804 | 30

Lincoln

2513 | 46

Manitowoc

6173 | 51

Marathon

12111 | 160

Marinette

3575 | 45

Marquette

1165 | 18

Menominee

727 | 10

Milwaukee

85853 | 985

Monroe

3510 | 25

Oconto

3843 | 38

Oneida

2831 | 47

Outagamie

16375 | 159

Ozaukee

6406 | 51

Pepin

681 | 5

Pierce

2970 | 30

Polk

3107 | 23

Portage

5629 | 52

Price

956 | 5

Racine

17823 | 249

Richland

1117 | 13

Rock

12327 | 115

Rusk

1116 | 13

Sauk

4553 | 27

Sawyer

1252 | 12

Shawano

4220 | 57

Sheboygan

11483 | 94

St. Croix

5483 | 28

Taylor

1604 | 14

Trempealeau

3026 | 29

Vernon

1561 | 30

Vilas

1617 | 21

Walworth

7755 | 95

Washburn

1046 | 12

Washington

11830 | 97

Waukesha

34541 | 344

Waupaca

4183 | 98

Waushara

1929 | 17

Winnebago

15320 | 152

Wood

5758 | 48