Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Only 8 Deaths Monday, the Lowest Since November

Summary:
- 1,435 new cases;
- 35,498 active cases;
- 8 new deaths;
- 4,425 total deaths;
- 1,308 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,435 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,816 new cases per day in the last week.
Over the weekend, there were 5,501 new cases and 102 new deaths; 84 deaths occurred on Saturday, 18 on Sunday.
There are 35,498 active cases (7.7%) out of 458,612 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 8 new deaths, the lowest number in December so far— far less than the seven-day average of 51 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,425.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 91.3% of all cases (418,587 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,308 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 272 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 146 new cases have brought the total cases to 81,124. The 7-day average in the county is 511. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 905 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (305), Racine (236), Kenosha (196), Brown (157), Outagamie (151), Winnebago (146), Marathon (143), Dane (136), Dodge (107), Rock (105), Waupaca (95), Washington (92), Sheboygan (84), Walworth (81), Grant (77), Eau Claire (70), Chippewa (65), Fond du Lac (61), Shawano (54), Barron (53), La Crosse (52), Jefferson (51) and Manitowoc (50).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,165 tests daily spread across 134 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1254 | 10
Ashland
951 | 14
Barron
4258 | 53
Bayfield
882 | 16
Brown
25114 | 157
Buffalo
937 | 6
Burnett
962 | 16
Calumet
4530 | 31
Chippewa
5646 | 65
Clark
2659 | 46
Columbia
4031 | 25
Crawford
1515 | 11
Dane
31778 | 136
Dodge
10030 | 107
Door
1899 | 13
Douglas
2886 | 16
Dunn
3321 | 21
Eau Claire
8826 | 70
Florence
389 | 12
Fond du Lac
10003 | 61
Forest
803 | 21
Grant
3966 | 77
Green
2154 | 8
Green Lake
1351 | 10
Iowa
1593 | 5
Iron
406 | 10
Jackson
2235 | 13
Jefferson
6291 | 51
Juneau
2332 | 8
Kenosha
11585 | 196
Kewaunee
1954 | 22
La Crosse
9576 | 52
Lafayette
1193 | 5
Langlade
1729 | 30
Lincoln
2307 | 38
Manitowoc
5798 | 50
Marathon
11351 | 143
Marinette
3438 | 39
Marquette
1125 | 17
Menominee
686 | 10
Milwaukee
81124 | 905
Monroe
3256 | 21
Oconto
3614 | 37
Oneida
2711 | 47
Outagamie
15474 | 151
Ozaukee
5864 | 45
Pepin
610 | 5
Pierce
2772 | 25
Polk
2856 | 22
Portage
5308 | 45
Price
890 | 4
Racine
16497 | 236
Richland
1026 | 13
Rock
11491 | 105
Rusk
1061 | 11
Sauk
4257 | 27
Sawyer
1133 | 10
Shawano
4032 | 54
Sheboygan
10894 | 84
St. Croix
5243 | 25
Taylor
1526 | 13
Trempealeau
2850 | 26
Vernon
1414 | 22
Vilas
1512 | 21
Walworth
7277 | 81
Washburn
959 | 10
Washington
10916 | 92
Waukesha
32444 | 305
Waupaca
3990 | 95
Waushara
1880 | 14
Winnebago
14668 |146
Wood
5319 | 37