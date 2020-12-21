Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Only 8 Deaths Monday, the Lowest Since November

Summary:

1,435 new cases;

35,498 active cases;

8 new deaths;

4,425 total deaths;

1,308 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,435 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,816 new cases per day in the last week.

Over the weekend, there were 5,501 new cases and 102 new deaths; 84 deaths occurred on Saturday, 18 on Sunday.

There are 35,498 active cases (7.7%) out of 458,612 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 8 new deaths, the lowest number in December so far— far less than the seven-day average of 51 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 4,425.

The patients recovered in about 91.3% of all cases (418,587 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,308 patients are currently hospitalized, of which 272 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 146 new cases have brought the total cases to 81,124. The 7-day average in the county is 511. Milwaukee County reported no new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll with 905 deaths. Other counties with more than 50 deaths are Waukesha (305), Racine (236), Kenosha (196), Brown (157), Outagamie (151), Winnebago (146), Marathon (143), Dane (136), Dodge (107), Rock (105), Waupaca (95), Washington (92), Sheboygan (84), Walworth (81), Grant (77), Eau Claire (70), Chippewa (65), Fond du Lac (61), Shawano (54), Barron (53), La Crosse (52), Jefferson (51) and Manitowoc (50).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,165 tests daily spread across 134 labs. An additional 17 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1254 | 10

Ashland

951 | 14

Barron

4258 | 53

Bayfield

882 | 16

Brown

25114 | 157

Buffalo

937 | 6

Burnett

962 | 16

Calumet

4530 | 31

Chippewa

5646 | 65

Clark

2659 | 46

Columbia

4031 | 25

Crawford

1515 | 11

Dane

31778 | 136

Dodge

10030 | 107

Door

1899 | 13

Douglas

2886 | 16

Dunn

3321 | 21

Eau Claire

8826 | 70

Florence

389 | 12

Fond du Lac

10003 | 61

Forest

803 | 21

Grant

3966 | 77

Green

2154 | 8

Green Lake

1351 | 10

Iowa

1593 | 5

Iron

406 | 10

Jackson

2235 | 13

Jefferson

6291 | 51

Juneau

2332 | 8

Kenosha

11585 | 196

Kewaunee

1954 | 22

La Crosse

9576 | 52

Lafayette

1193 | 5

Langlade

1729 | 30

Lincoln

2307 | 38

Manitowoc

5798 | 50

Marathon

11351 | 143

Marinette

3438 | 39

Marquette

1125 | 17

Menominee

686 | 10

Milwaukee

81124 | 905

Monroe

3256 | 21

Oconto

3614 | 37

Oneida

2711 | 47

Outagamie

15474 | 151

Ozaukee

5864 | 45

Pepin

610 | 5

Pierce

2772 | 25

Polk

2856 | 22

Portage

5308 | 45

Price

890 | 4

Racine

16497 | 236

Richland

1026 | 13

Rock

11491 | 105

Rusk

1061 | 11

Sauk

4257 | 27

Sawyer

1133 | 10

Shawano

4032 | 54

Sheboygan

10894 | 84

St. Croix

5243 | 25

Taylor

1526 | 13

Trempealeau

2850 | 26

Vernon

1414 | 22

Vilas

1512 | 21

Walworth

7277 | 81

Washburn

959 | 10

Washington

10916 | 92

Waukesha

32444 | 305

Waupaca

3990 | 95

Waushara

1880 | 14

Winnebago

14668 |146

Wood

5319 | 37