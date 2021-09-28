Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Over 3,000 Cases Reported Tuesday

Summary:

3,041 new cases;

No new deaths, 34 deaths added to the system;

7,962 total deaths;

1,109 hospitalized patients, 323 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,041 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,526 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 2,357 new confirmed cases, with an average of 2,110 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but 34 deaths added to their system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 7,962. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 436 new confirmed cases reported and have been 128,951 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 382 cases per day. 12 of the deaths reported occured in Milwaukee County, with the death toll at 1,490 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.