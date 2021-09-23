Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Over 3,000 New Cases on Thursday

Summary:

3,075 new cases;

18 new deaths added to the system;

7,895 total deaths;

1,115 hospitalized patients, 331 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 3,075 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,807 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year there were 2,231 new confirmed cases, with an average of 1,889 new cases per day at that time.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state added 18 new deaths to their system, raising the total Wisconsin death toll to 7,895. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County alone there were 432 new confirmed cases reported and have been 127,118 total cases since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 454 cases per day. There was one new death reported in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,524 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.