Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Over 35,000 New Cases Reported

35,746 new cases;

0 new deaths; 0 added to the system

10,540 total deaths;

2,247 hospitalized patients, 452 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 35,746 new COVID-19 cases, setting another single-day record for new cases. The state has averaged 17,916 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,519 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,911 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, keeping the total Wisconsin death toll to 10,540. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 11,687 new confirmed cases reported and have been 246,456 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 4,116 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the system were in Milwaukee County, keeping the death toll at 1,869 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.