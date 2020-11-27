Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Respite After a Surge in Cases and Deaths

Summary:

1,300 new cases;

70,977 active cases;

17 new deaths;

3,257 total deaths;

1,843 hospitalized patients.

State:

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 4,413 new cases per day in the last week.

There are 70,977 active cases (18.9%) out of 375,837 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 17 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,257. The state averaged 43 deaths per day in the past week.

The patients recovered in about 80.2% of all cases (301,541 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 4 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,843 hospitalized patients, of which 400 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

County:

In Milwaukee County alone, 512 new cases have brought the total cases to 66,035. The 7-day average in the county is 832. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.

Milwaukee County has the highest death toll; with 730 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (192), Racine (163), Kenosha (142), Brown (133), Marathon (123), Outagamie (122), Winnebago (106), Waupaca (85), Dane (80), Rock (77), Dodge (71), Washington (69), Grant (62), Eau Claire (57), Sheboygan (53), Fond du Lac (50), Chippewa (50), Walworth (48), Shawano (47) and Barron (41).

The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,495 tests daily spread across 132 labs. An additional 18 labs are planning to join the testing effort.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County

Name Cases | Deaths

Adams

1013 | 6

Ashland

638 | 9

Barron

3465 | 41

Bayfield

643 | 11

Brown

22261 | 133

Buffalo

774 | 4

Burnett

745 | 11

Calumet

3990 | 25

Chippewa

4531 | 50

Clark

2103 | 37

Columbia

3355 | 10

Crawford

1165 | 7

Dane

26412 | 80

Dodge

8211 | 71

Door

1565 | 11

Douglas

1950 | 1

Dunn

2720 | 12

Eau Claire

7563 | 57

Florence

306 | 11

Fond du Lac

8154 | 50

Forest

715 | 17

Grant

3377 | 62

Green

1647 | 5

Green Lake

1161 | 6

Iowa

1256 | 5

Iron

341 | 10

Jackson

1634 | 4

Jefferson

5142 | 37

Juneau

1874 | 7

Kenosha

9089 | 142

Kewaunee

1648 | 16

La Crosse

7813 | 35

Lafayette

1059 | 3

Langlade

1505 | 25

Lincoln

1871 | 27

Manitowoc

4728 | 36

Marathon

9486 | 123

Marinette

2880 | 27

Marquette

1016 | 15

Menominee

556 | 8

Milwaukee

66035 | 730

Monroe

2461 | 12

Oconto

3057 | 27

Oneida

2198 | 29

Outagamie

13460 | 122

Ozaukee

4629 | 36

Pepin

457 | 2

Pierce

2077 | 17

Polk

2042 | 8

Portage

4579 | 36

Price

700 | 4

Racine

13769 | 163

Richland

858 | 13

Rock

8992 | 77

Rusk

830 | 7

Sauk

3418 | 17

Sawyer

861 | 7

Shawano

3620 | 47

Sheboygan

8819 | 53

St. Croix

4171 | 20

Taylor

1157 | 10

Trempealeau

2307 | 15

Vernon

1096 | 9

Vilas

1216 | 13

Walworth

5766 | 48

Washburn

648 | 2

Washington

8607 | 69

Waukesha

25399 | 192

Waupaca

3569 | 85

Waushara

1724 | 8

Winnebago

12861 | 106

Wood

4092 | 26

