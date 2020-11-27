Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: Respite After a Surge in Cases and Deaths

Summary:
- 1,300 new cases;
- 70,977 active cases;
- 17 new deaths;
- 3,257 total deaths;
- 1,843 hospitalized patients.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
State:
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,300 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 4,413 new cases per day in the last week.
There are 70,977 active cases (18.9%) out of 375,837 total cases since the pandemic began. The state reported 17 new deaths, bringing the total death toll to 3,257. The state averaged 43 deaths per day in the past week.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
The patients recovered in about 80.2% of all cases (301,541 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19, or 30 days have passed since they tested positive.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 4 new people were hospitalized, bringing the total to 1,843 hospitalized patients, of which 400 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
County:
In Milwaukee County alone, 512 new cases have brought the total cases to 66,035. The 7-day average in the county is 832. Milwaukee County reported 2 new deaths.
Milwaukee County has the highest death toll; with 730 deaths. Other counties with more than 40 deaths are Waukesha (192), Racine (163), Kenosha (142), Brown (133), Marathon (123), Outagamie (122), Winnebago (106), Waupaca (85), Dane (80), Rock (77), Dodge (71), Washington (69), Grant (62), Eau Claire (57), Sheboygan (53), Fond du Lac (50), Chippewa (50), Walworth (48), Shawano (47) and Barron (41).
The state can currently handle a capacity of 59,495 tests daily spread across 132 labs. An additional 18 labs are planning to join the testing effort.
Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:
- Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested;
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you;
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).
COVID-19 Total Cases and Deaths by County
Name Cases | Deaths
Adams
1013 | 6
Ashland
638 | 9
Barron
3465 | 41
Bayfield
643 | 11
Brown
22261 | 133
Buffalo
774 | 4
Burnett
745 | 11
Calumet
3990 | 25
Chippewa
4531 | 50
Clark
2103 | 37
Columbia
3355 | 10
Crawford
1165 | 7
Dane
26412 | 80
Dodge
8211 | 71
Door
1565 | 11
Douglas
1950 | 1
Dunn
2720 | 12
Eau Claire
7563 | 57
Florence
306 | 11
Fond du Lac
8154 | 50
Forest
715 | 17
Grant
3377 | 62
Green
1647 | 5
Green Lake
1161 | 6
Iowa
1256 | 5
Iron
341 | 10
Jackson
1634 | 4
Jefferson
5142 | 37
Juneau
1874 | 7
Kenosha
9089 | 142
Kewaunee
1648 | 16
La Crosse
7813 | 35
Lafayette
1059 | 3
Langlade
1505 | 25
Lincoln
1871 | 27
Manitowoc
4728 | 36
Marathon
9486 | 123
Marinette
2880 | 27
Marquette
1016 | 15
Menominee
556 | 8
Milwaukee
66035 | 730
Monroe
2461 | 12
Oconto
3057 | 27
Oneida
2198 | 29
Outagamie
13460 | 122
Ozaukee
4629 | 36
Pepin
457 | 2
Pierce
2077 | 17
Polk
2042 | 8
Portage
4579 | 36
Price
700 | 4
Racine
13769 | 163
Richland
858 | 13
Rock
8992 | 77
Rusk
830 | 7
Sauk
3418 | 17
Sawyer
861 | 7
Shawano
3620 | 47
Sheboygan
8819 | 53
St. Croix
4171 | 20
Taylor
1157 | 10
Trempealeau
2307 | 15
Vernon
1096 | 9
Vilas
1216 | 13
Walworth
5766 | 48
Washburn
648 | 2
Washington
8607 | 69
Waukesha
25399 | 192
Waupaca
3569 | 85
Waushara
1724 | 8
Winnebago
12861 | 106
Wood
4092 | 26
You can read past daily updates here.