In August, Wisconsin Had an Average of 731 New COVID-19 Cases and Six Deaths Per Day

In the month of August, the state of Wisconsin averaged 731 new cases per day (22,663 total), down from 783 new cases per day (24,281 total) in July. The state had just over six deaths per day (188 total) in August, up from less than 5 per day (150) in July.

Eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,130. In the last week, a total of 36 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 42 people had died.

981 new positive tests for COVID-19 brings the statewide total to 76,584. The seven-day average is currently 727. While the five largest counties by population are all trending downward (Milwaukee, Racine Waukesha, Brown and Dane), the remaining 67 counties are seeing an increase. There are 7,534 active cases.

There are currently at least 290 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports an additional 981 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours bringing the number of active cases in the state to 7,534. In total, there have been 76,584 total confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began to spread in Wisconsin.

In the last week, the state has averaged 727 new cases per day, a number that has trended downward from a high of 930 from July 20-26.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (67,902 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,130 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 113 new cases per day. Two weeks ago, the county averaged 136 new cases per day.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 493. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (90), Waukesha (75), Kenosha (63), Brown (58) and Dane (40).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. Four new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Eleven deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Aug. 31 there are at least 290 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 96 of them are in the ICU (33.1% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.7% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.4% of cases result in ICU care. Hospitalizations are down from as many as 414 on Aug. 10. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed a total of 11,844 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 8,500 tests per day in the last week. The number of tests being done in Milwaukee County and the state as a whole have both been on the decline.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 26,591 tests daily spread across 86 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Because of fluctuations in incoming test results, it's really not valuable to pay close attention to daily percent positive results other than to catch anomalies of high or low testing rates. Instead, let's look at seven- (orange dotted) and 14-day (gray dashed) averages. Since testing has been on the decline since early August, you can see how the percent of positive tests has gone up from about 6% to 8% in that time.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Total Confirmed Cases by Wisconsin County Adams: 119 Ashland: 36 Barron: 372 Bayfield: 46 Brown: 5,469 Buffalo: 67 Burnett: 40 Calumet: 513 Chippewa: 350 Clark: 246 Columbia: 361 Crawford: 104 Dane: 5,520 Dodge: 1,188 Door: 134 Douglas: 257 Dunn: 179 Eau Claire: 825 Florence: 27 Fond du Lac: 1,157 Forest: 78 Grant: 434 Green: 270 Green Lake: 94 Iowa: 121 Iron: 123 Jackson: 76 Jefferson: 923 Juneau: 238 Kenosha: 2,979 Kewaunee: 188 La Crosse: 1,202 Lafayette: 185 Langlade: 84 Lincoln: 84 Manitowoc: 535 Marathon: 784 Marinette: 614 Marquette: 90 Menominee: 29 Milwaukee: 24,189 Monroe: 286 Oconto: 430 Oneida: 216 Outagamie: 1,940 Ozaukee: 926 Pepin: 47 Pierce: 293 Polk: 171 Portage: 633 Price: 36 Racine: 4,026 Richland: 51 Rock: 1,704 Rusk: 24 Sauk: 650 Sawyer: 162 Shawano: 279 Sheboygan: 1,069 St. Croix: 645 Taylor: 112 Trempealeau: 421 Vernon: 103 Vilas: 111 Walworth: 1,712 Washburn: 69 Washington: 1,656 Waukesha: 5,607 Waupaca: 684 Waushara: 164 Winnebago: 1,555 Wood: 472 Total: 76,584 Total Deaths by Wisconsin County Adams: 3 Ashland: 1 Barron: 3 Bayfield: 1 Brown: 58 Buffalo: 2 Burnett: 2 Calumet: 2 Clark: 8 Columbia: 2 Dane: 40 Dodge: 5 Door: 3 Eau Claire: 6 Fond du Lac: 9 Forest: 4 Grant: 17 Green: 1 Iron: 1 Jackson: 1 Jefferson: 6 Juneau: 1 Kenosha: 63 Kewaunee: 2 La Crosse: 1 Langlade: 2 Lincoln: 1 Manitowoc: 2 Marathon: 14 Marinette: 6 Marquette: 1 Milwaukee: 493 Monroe: 2 Oconto: 2 Outagamie: 19 Ozaukee: 18 Pierce: 5 Polk: 2 Portage: 1 Racine: 90 Richland: 4 Rock: 26 Rusk: 1 Sauk: 3 Sheboygan: 9 St. Croix: 7 Taylor: 3 Trempealeau: 2 Walworth: 28 Washington: 29 Waukesha: 75 Waupaca: 17 Waushara: 2 Winnebago: 21 Wood: 3 Total: 1,130

