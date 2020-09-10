Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports Another Record High Number of New Cases with 1,547 Today

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

482 of today's new cases (31.1%) are in Dane County, where UW-Madison has just shifted to 100% online instruction and residents in two of the campus' dorms have been instructed to quarantine.

In the last week, the state has averaged 1,004 new cases daily.

There are currently at least 302 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 86 of them are in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,547 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

That's out of 8,822 test results for a positivity rate of 17.5%. In the last week, the average percent of positive cases has been 13.7%. In that same period, the state has had 1,004 new cases daily. It's the first time this number has been over 1,000.

482 of today's new cases (31.1%) are in Dane County, where UW-Madison shifted last night to 100% online instruction. Additionally, residents in two of the campus' dormatories have been instructed to quarantine.

So far, there have been a total of 84,881 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 8,836 of those cases (10%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 89% of all cases (74,834 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,193 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 111 new cases per day. This number has stayed between 100-115 in the last ten days..

Ten new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,193. In the last week, a total of 47 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 35 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 509. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (92), Waukesha (81), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (41), Walworth (32) and Washington (31).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported two new deaths today bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths that have happened in Milwaukee County to 509. 15 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, an average of more than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 6 there are at least 302 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 86 of them are in the ICU (28.5% of those hospitalized). Hospitalizations have been down slightly in the last month while there hasn't been a meaningful trend in ICU care. So far, 7.4% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.3% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Labs processed 8,822 tests in the last day. The state has averaged about 7,500 tests per day in the last week.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,530 tests daily spread across 89 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

