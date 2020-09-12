Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,353 New Cases, 12 Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

12 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,209. In the last week, a total of 44 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 40 people had died.

1,353 new positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 11,624 new tests processed today for a positivity rate of 11.6%. There have been a total of 87,603 cases of COVID-19 and 9,467 of them are active.

In the last week, the state has averaged 1,043 new cases daily.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,353 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

That's out of 11,624 test results for a positivity rate of 11.6%. In the last week, the average percent of positive cases has been 13.8%. In that same period, the state has had 1,043 new cases daily and averaged 7,761 total tests daily.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

So far, there have been a total of 87,603 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 9,467 of those cases (11%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 88% of all cases (76,909 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,209 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 105 new cases per day. The number of new daily cases declined starting in late July and leveled off at around 100-110 new cases per day since early September.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 513. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (93), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (41), Walworth (32) and Washington (32).

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported three new death today bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths that have happened in Milwaukee County to 513. 11 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, or less than two per day.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 12 there are at least 319 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 94 of them are in the ICU (29.5% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.2% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.2% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,530 tests daily spread across 89 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

