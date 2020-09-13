Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,582 New Cases, One Death

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,210. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 46 people had died.

1,582 new positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 7,735 new tests processed today for a positivity rate of 20.5%. There have been a total of 89,185 cases of COVID-19 and 10,207 of them are active.

In the last week, the state has averaged 1,142 new cases daily.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,582 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

That's out of 7,735 test results for a positivity rate of 20.5%. In the last week, the average percent of positive cases has been 14.4% and on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,142 new cases daily and averaged 8,079 total tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 89,185 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 10,207 of those cases (11%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 87% of all cases (77,750 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,210 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 108 new cases per day. The number of new daily cases declined starting in late July and leveled off at around 100-110 new cases per day since early September.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 514. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (93), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (41), Walworth (32) and Washington (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported one new death today bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths that have happened in Milwaukee County to 514. 12 deaths related to COVID-19 have occurred in the last week, or less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 13 there are at least 313 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 93 of them are in the ICU (29.7% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.2% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,530 tests daily spread across 89 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

