Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has 771 New Cases Out of Just 3,920 Tests

by

(click here to zoom in)

Summary:

  • No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours so the death toll remains at 1,210. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 46 people had died.
  • About half as many tests were processed compared to yesterday and about half as many tests were positive, so the percent of positive tests remained about the same. There were 771 new positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 3,920 new tests processed today for a positivity rate of 19.7%. There have been a total of 89,956 cases of COVID-19 and 10,201 of them are active.
  • In the last week, the state has averaged 1,171 new cases daily.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 771 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

About half as many tests were processed compared to yesterday (3,920 vs. 7,735 yesterday) and about half as many tests were positive (771 vs. 1,582 yesterday), so the percent of positive tests remained about the same (20%).

In the last week, the average percent of positive cases has been 15.8% and on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,171 new cases daily and averaged 7,859 total tests daily.

(click here to zoom in)

So far, there have been a total of 89,956 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 10,201 of those cases (11%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 87% of all cases (78,527 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,210 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 111 new cases per day. The number of new daily cases declined starting in late July and leveled off at around 100-110 new cases per day since early September.

(click here to zoom in)

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours so the death toll remains at 1,210. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 46 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 514. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (93), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (41), Walworth (32) and Washington (32).

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE

(click here to zoom in)

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. In total, the county has had 514 deaths related to COVID-19. 12 deaths have occurred in the last week, or less than two per day.

(click here to zoom in)

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 13 there are at least 313 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 93 of them are in the ICU (29.7% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.2% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

(click here to zoom in)

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,530 tests daily spread across 89 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

(click here to zoom in)

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 163
Ashland 42
Barron 398
Bayfield 67
Brown 6,490
Buffalo 104
Burnett 77
Calumet 700
Chippewa 420
Clark 290
Columbia 436
Crawford 129
Dane 7,846
Dodge 1,417
Door 187
Douglas 334
Dunn 254
Eau Claire 1,259
Florence 46
Fond du Lac 1,467
Forest 158
Grant 603
Green 358
Green Lake 140
Iowa 135
Iron 136
Jackson 92
Jefferson 1,072
Juneau 273
Kenosha 3,150
Kewaunee 267
La Crosse 1,799
Lafayette 197
Langlade 101
Lincoln 111
Manitowoc 711
Marathon 892
Marinette 670
Marquette 146
Menominee 33
Milwaukee 25,627
Monroe 319
Oconto 559
Oneida 282
Outagamie 2,791
Ozaukee 1,093
Pepin 52
Pierce 333
Polk 205
Portage 949
Price 38
Racine 4,261
Richland 73
Rock 2,038
Rusk 40
Sauk 724
Sawyer 185
Shawano 399
Sheboygan 1,243
St. Croix 725
Taylor 132
Trempealeau 474
Vernon 145
Vilas 145
Walworth 2,116
Washburn 83
Washington 1,973
Waukesha 6,131
Waupaca 815
Waushara 238
Winnebago 2,019
Wood 579
Total 89,956

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 3
Ashland 1
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 58
Buffalo 2
Burnett 2
Calumet 2
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 8
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 0
Fond du Lac 12
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 2
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 7
Juneau 1
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 2
Marathon 14
Marinette 7
Marquette 1
Menominee 0
Milwaukee 514
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 24
Ozaukee 18
Pepin 0
Pierce 6
Polk 2
Portage 3
Price 0
Racine 93
Richland 4
Rock 29
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 0
Sheboygan 11
St. Croix 7
Taylor 3
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 32
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 85
Waupaca 19
Waushara 2
Winnebago 22
Wood 3
Total 1,210

You can read past daily updates here.

Friends of the Shepherd

Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper.

LEARN MORE