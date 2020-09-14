Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Has 771 New Cases Out of Just 3,920 Tests

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Summary:

No new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours so the death toll remains at 1,210. In the last week, a total of 42 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 46 people had died.

About half as many tests were processed compared to yesterday and about half as many tests were positive, so the percent of positive tests remained about the same. There were 771 new positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 3,920 new tests processed today for a positivity rate of 19.7%. There have been a total of 89,956 cases of COVID-19 and 10,201 of them are active.

In the last week, the state has averaged 1,171 new cases daily.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 771 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

About half as many tests were processed compared to yesterday (3,920 vs. 7,735 yesterday) and about half as many tests were positive (771 vs. 1,582 yesterday), so the percent of positive tests remained about the same (20%).

In the last week, the average percent of positive cases has been 15.8% and on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,171 new cases daily and averaged 7,859 total tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 89,956 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 10,201 of those cases (11%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 87% of all cases (78,527 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,210 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 111 new cases per day. The number of new daily cases declined starting in late July and leveled off at around 100-110 new cases per day since early September.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 514. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (93), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (41), Walworth (32) and Washington (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. In total, the county has had 514 deaths related to COVID-19. 12 deaths have occurred in the last week, or less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 13 there are at least 313 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 93 of them are in the ICU (29.7% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.2% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,530 tests daily spread across 89 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 163 Ashland 42 Barron 398 Bayfield 67 Brown 6,490 Buffalo 104 Burnett 77 Calumet 700 Chippewa 420 Clark 290 Columbia 436 Crawford 129 Dane 7,846 Dodge 1,417 Door 187 Douglas 334 Dunn 254 Eau Claire 1,259 Florence 46 Fond du Lac 1,467 Forest 158 Grant 603 Green 358 Green Lake 140 Iowa 135 Iron 136 Jackson 92 Jefferson 1,072 Juneau 273 Kenosha 3,150 Kewaunee 267 La Crosse 1,799 Lafayette 197 Langlade 101 Lincoln 111 Manitowoc 711 Marathon 892 Marinette 670 Marquette 146 Menominee 33 Milwaukee 25,627 Monroe 319 Oconto 559 Oneida 282 Outagamie 2,791 Ozaukee 1,093 Pepin 52 Pierce 333 Polk 205 Portage 949 Price 38 Racine 4,261 Richland 73 Rock 2,038 Rusk 40 Sauk 724 Sawyer 185 Shawano 399 Sheboygan 1,243 St. Croix 725 Taylor 132 Trempealeau 474 Vernon 145 Vilas 145 Walworth 2,116 Washburn 83 Washington 1,973 Waukesha 6,131 Waupaca 815 Waushara 238 Winnebago 2,019 Wood 579 Total 89,956

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 3 Ashland 1 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 58 Buffalo 2 Burnett 2 Calumet 2 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 8 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 0 Fond du Lac 12 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 7 Juneau 1 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 2 Marathon 14 Marinette 7 Marquette 1 Menominee 0 Milwaukee 514 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 24 Ozaukee 18 Pepin 0 Pierce 6 Polk 2 Portage 3 Price 0 Racine 93 Richland 4 Rock 29 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 0 Sheboygan 11 St. Croix 7 Taylor 3 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 32 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 85 Waupaca 19 Waushara 2 Winnebago 22 Wood 3 Total 1,210

