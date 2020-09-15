Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Reports an Additional 1,348 New Cases, Ten Deaths

Summary:

  • If a city of Milwaukee restaurant or bar would like to offer dining indoors moving forward, the deadline to submit a safety plan to the City of Milwaukee Health Department by midnight tonight (Sept. 15). Details about submitting a safety plan can be found here.
  • Ten new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,220. In the last week, a total of 52 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 38 people had died.
  • There were 1,348 new positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 12,266 new tests processed today for a positivity rate of 11%. There have been a total of 91,304 cases of COVID-19 and 10,509 of them are active.
  • In the last week, the state has averaged 1,261 new cases daily.

Daily COVID-19 Update

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,348 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

In the last week, the average percent of positive cases has been 14.8% and on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,348 new cases daily and averaged 9,028 total tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 91,304 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 10,509 of those cases (12%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 87% of all cases (79,557 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,220 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 111 new cases per day. The number of new daily cases declined starting in late July and leveled off at around 100-110 new cases per day since early September.

Ten new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,220. In the last week, a total of 52 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 38 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 517. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (58), Dane (41), Walworth (33), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported the loss of three additional lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, the county has had 517 deaths. 15 deaths have occurred in the last week, or more than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 14 there are at least 341 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 98 of them are in the ICU (28.7% of those hospitalized). So far, 7.1% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.2% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,553 tests daily spread across 112 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County


Adams 170
Ashland 43
Barron 401
Bayfield 69
Brown 6,657
Buffalo 111
Burnett 85
Calumet 713
Chippewa 423
Clark 297
Columbia 447
Crawford 130
Dane 7,896
Dodge 1,459
Door 192
Douglas 336
Dunn 259
Eau Claire 1,286
Florence 49
Fond du Lac 1,490
Forest 167
Grant 624
Green 362
Green Lake 146
Iowa 134
Iron 136
Jackson 94
Jefferson 1,097
Juneau 278
Kenosha 3,166
Kewaunee 277
La Crosse 1,889
Lafayette 198
Langlade 112
Lincoln 115
Manitowoc 734
Marathon 905
Marinette 673
Marquette 147
Menominee 34
Milwaukee 25,721
Monroe 330
Oconto 575
Oneida 286
Outagamie 2,888
Ozaukee 1,112
Pepin 51
Pierce 341
Polk 212
Portage 974
Price 39
Racine 4,299
Richland 74
Rock 2,063
Rusk 39
Sauk 730
Sawyer 185
Shawano 407
Sheboygan 1,277
St. Croix 733
Taylor 137
Trempealeau 476
Vernon 144
Vilas 148
Walworth 2,239
Washburn 83
Washington 2,016
Waukesha 6,170
Waupaca 821
Waushara 243
Winnebago 2,100
Wood 590
Total 91,304

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County


Adams 3
Ashland 1
Barron 4
Bayfield 1
Brown 58
Buffalo 2
Burnett 2
Calumet 2
Chippewa 0
Clark 8
Columbia 2
Crawford 0
Dane 41
Dodge 8
Door 3
Douglas 0
Dunn 0
Eau Claire 6
Florence 0
Fond du Lac 12
Forest 4
Grant 19
Green 2
Green Lake 0
Iowa 0
Iron 1
Jackson 1
Jefferson 7
Juneau 1
Kenosha 65
Kewaunee 2
La Crosse 2
Lafayette 0
Langlade 2
Lincoln 1
Manitowoc 2
Marathon 14
Marinette 7
Marquette 1
Menominee 1
Milwaukee 517
Monroe 2
Oconto 4
Oneida 2
Outagamie 24
Ozaukee 18
Pepin 0
Pierce 6
Polk 2
Portage 3
Price 0
Racine 94
Richland 4
Rock 32
Rusk 1
Sauk 3
Sawyer 1
Shawano 0
Sheboygan 12
St. Croix 7
Taylor 3
Trempealeau 2
Vernon 0
Vilas 1
Walworth 33
Washburn 1
Washington 32
Waukesha 85
Waupaca 19
Waushara 2
Winnebago 22
Wood 3
Total 1,220

