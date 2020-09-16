Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,408 New Cases, Eight Deaths

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were 1,408 new positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 12,196 new tests processed today for a positivity rate of 11.5%. There have been a total of 92,712 cases of COVID-19 and 10,839 of them are active.

There were 1,408 new positive tests for COVID-19 out of a total of 12,196 new tests processed today for a positivity rate of 11.5%. There have been a total of 92,712 cases of COVID-19 and 10,839 of them are active.

In the last week, the state has averaged 1,340 new cases daily.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,408 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

In the last week, the average percent of positive cases has been 15.1% and on the rise. In that same period, the state has had 1,340 new cases daily and averaged 9,503 total tests daily.

So far, there have been a total of 92,712 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. 10,839 of those cases (12%) are active.

The patient has recovered in about 87% of all cases (80,627 cases). Patients who are deemed as recovered either no longer exhibit the symptoms of COVID-19 or 30 days has passed since they tested positive. In the remaining 1,228 cases, the patient is deceased.

Below, we've pulled out just new cases data for Milwaukee County to get a closer look at how the county is trending. In the last week, the county has averaged 124 new cases per day. This number is starting to go up after having been flat for a couple of weeks.

Eight new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 1,228. In the last week, a total of 45 people have died. Two weeks ago, a total of 41 people had died.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of deaths of all counties with 518. Other counties with more than 30 deaths are Racine (94), Waukesha (85), Kenosha (65), Brown (59), Dane (41), Walworth (34), Washington (32) and Rock (32).

Below, we've pulled out data for Milwaukee County deaths to show how the county is trending. The county reported the loss of one additional life due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, the county has had 518 deaths. 11 deaths have occurred in the last week, or less than two per day.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that as of Sept. 15 there are at least 343 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state and 95 of them are in the ICU (27.7% of those hospitalized). So far, 7% of cases result in time in the hospital and 1.2% of cases result in ICU care. Federally mandated data reporting changes caused the gap you see in late July.

The state can currently handle a capacity of 38,563 tests daily spread across 113 labs. An additional 25 labs are being on-boarded.

Anyone who wants a test should be able to get one, either from their primary care physician or one of a number of community testing sites. If you are exhibiting any of these symptoms, it is recommended that you get tested. Here are your options:

Contact your primary care doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

As continues to be the case, the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to limit time in public places where you could be exposed to people outside your household. If you need to be in public, please practice social distancing (space of more than 6 ft. between you and others), wear a mask or face covering when possible and practice good hygiene (washing hands after any exposure events may have taken place).

Number of COVID-19 Cases by County

Adams 170 Ashland 43 Barron 401 Bayfield 69 Brown 6,657 Buffalo 111 Burnett 85 Calumet 713 Chippewa 423 Clark 297 Columbia 447 Crawford 130 Dane 7,896 Dodge 1,459 Door 192 Douglas 336 Dunn 259 Eau Claire 1,286 Florence 49 Fond du Lac 1,490 Forest 167 Grant 624 Green 362 Green Lake 146 Iowa 134 Iron 136 Jackson 94 Jefferson 1,097 Juneau 278 Kenosha 3,166 Kewaunee 277 La Crosse 1,889 Lafayette 198 Langlade 112 Lincoln 115 Manitowoc 734 Marathon 905 Marinette 673 Marquette 147 Menominee 34 Milwaukee 25,721 Monroe 330 Oconto 575 Oneida 286 Outagamie 2,888 Ozaukee 1,112 Pepin 51 Pierce 341 Polk 212 Portage 974 Price 39 Racine 4,299 Richland 74 Rock 2,063 Rusk 39 Sauk 730 Sawyer 185 Shawano 407 Sheboygan 1,277 St. Croix 733 Taylor 137 Trempealeau 476 Vernon 144 Vilas 148 Walworth 2,239 Washburn 83 Washington 2,016 Waukesha 6,170 Waupaca 821 Waushara 243 Winnebago 2,100 Wood 590 Total 91,304

Number of COVID-19 Deaths by County

Adams 3 Ashland 1 Barron 4 Bayfield 1 Brown 58 Buffalo 2 Burnett 2 Calumet 2 Chippewa 0 Clark 8 Columbia 2 Crawford 0 Dane 41 Dodge 8 Door 3 Douglas 0 Dunn 0 Eau Claire 6 Florence 0 Fond du Lac 12 Forest 4 Grant 19 Green 2 Green Lake 0 Iowa 0 Iron 1 Jackson 1 Jefferson 7 Juneau 1 Kenosha 65 Kewaunee 2 La Crosse 2 Lafayette 0 Langlade 2 Lincoln 1 Manitowoc 2 Marathon 14 Marinette 7 Marquette 1 Menominee 1 Milwaukee 517 Monroe 2 Oconto 4 Oneida 2 Outagamie 24 Ozaukee 18 Pepin 0 Pierce 6 Polk 2 Portage 3 Price 0 Racine 94 Richland 4 Rock 32 Rusk 1 Sauk 3 Sawyer 1 Shawano 0 Sheboygan 12 St. Croix 7 Taylor 3 Trempealeau 2 Vernon 0 Vilas 1 Walworth 33 Washburn 1 Washington 32 Waukesha 85 Waupaca 19 Waushara 2 Winnebago 22 Wood 3 Total 1,220

